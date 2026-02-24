Gold Medal in Hockey, But Zero Apologies for Triggering John Pavlovitz

Woman Steals Ambulance, Loads It With Gas Cans, and Drives Into DHS Building
justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on February 24, 2026
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Lefty author John Pavlovitz is demanding an apology from the United States Men's Hockey team. Yes, really. He wants them to be sorry for talking to Trump, laughing at his jokes and just generally being men.

How dare the hockey players not worry about Leftist politics in the middle of their historical win! They need to get their priorities straight. Heh.

They act like they're scolding toddlers.

Maybe that's a good thing.

Again, Leftists make their politics their religion so they can't enjoy anything. Everything has to be about advancing their agenda.

In the words of Dana Loesch, never bend the knee to the rage mob.

How will America ever go on?

John does have a fellow traveler in his perpetual sorrow in the comments. Bless his heart. 

John should not hold his breath. 

Ah, yes. The brilliant scientist who made the mistake of wearing a shirt with pretty girls on it for the biggest day of his life. How could he?

At all.

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Twitchy's coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

