Gold Medal in Hockey, But Zero Apologies for Triggering John Pavlovitz

Lefty author John Pavlovitz is demanding an apology from the United States Men's Hockey team. Yes, really. He wants them to be sorry for talking to Trump, laughing at his jokes and just generally being men.

Advertisement

None of you are children; you’re grown men. And grown men who can’t police themselves or rise to a moment like this are proving who they are.



As it is, your entire team should at the very least apologize to this nation and to the women who call it home, for your collective lack… pic.twitter.com/AnzKiFkYLA — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) February 24, 2026

How dare the hockey players not worry about Leftist politics in the middle of their historical win! They need to get their priorities straight. Heh.

It’s great that no one on the left has learned anything, that the woke scolds will never leave. https://t.co/dRROq5K0m4 — memetic_sisyphus (@memeticsisyphus) February 24, 2026

They act like they're scolding toddlers.

HEY TEAM USA MEN'S HOCKEY, CONGRATULATIONS, YOU JUST WON THE GOLD MEDAL IN MISOGYNY https://t.co/E0Nd1G55O2 pic.twitter.com/Mu8f6REUSE — Aetius (@AetiusRF) February 24, 2026

Maybe that's a good thing.

Remember: this is a response to a team made up of millionaire NHL players cheering the women throughout, staying in the Olympic Village with them, saying "absolutely" when Trump said he was inviting them, and yelling "two for two" afterwards. https://t.co/Plej0IyMCw — Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) February 24, 2026

Again, Leftists make their politics their religion so they can't enjoy anything. Everything has to be about advancing their agenda.

These people were so used to being able to control others that it’s going to take a few years for them to realize their time has passed. We’re moving on. https://t.co/ggGZGrltsf — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 24, 2026

In the words of Dana Loesch, never bend the knee to the rage mob.

LMAO, John was the kid who wasn't picked at recess and had to go play with the girls. https://t.co/8qUOnzpAvM — Claude Krause (@ClaudesBBQ) February 24, 2026

How will America ever go on?

Sadly, we are used to it.



Plus, we have a president who disrespects us daily. https://t.co/efXknWsKZK — Jac 🇺🇸🇺🇦💙 (@JacDalAM) February 24, 2026

John does have a fellow traveler in his perpetual sorrow in the comments. Bless his heart.

Dude really wanted Quinn to put down the Michalob, hear the voice of God and go "woah my dudes, we're champions of the Olympics. We owe it to the world to be considerate of the ways locker room talk is the tool of patriarchy and fascism." https://t.co/wMYIzH282F — WP_Curze (@WytPilledCurze) February 24, 2026

Advertisement

John should not hold his breath.

It’s been over 15 years since this — they’ve learned NOTHING https://t.co/fnsyFTzZUD pic.twitter.com/k1umJRqOxz — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) February 24, 2026

Ah, yes. The brilliant scientist who made the mistake of wearing a shirt with pretty girls on it for the biggest day of his life. How could he?

Sorry but woke scolding was rejected at the ballot box in 2024, we’re not doing this anymore https://t.co/2orZxfZNx4 — Prince Myshkin (@PrinceMyshkin00) February 24, 2026

At all.

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Twitchy's coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.