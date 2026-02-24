Bloomberg Contributor's Silver Medal Virtue Signal Gets Absolutely Torched by Americans

Bruce Croxon is a finance dude and a contributor to Bloomberg. He's also pretty holier than thou.

Best quote I heard from the Olympic hockey final " I'd rather be a Canadian with a silver then an American with a gold " — Bruce Croxon (@bruce_croxon) February 23, 2026

Precisely what I’d expect from someone who won a silver medal. https://t.co/QrtswSU6Lh — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) February 23, 2026

Losers going to cope hard.

It is just amazing how butt hurt Canada is about being outplayed in a hockey game. Classic. https://t.co/JIwAb7I3Fy — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 23, 2026

They are coming apart at the seams.

And really, that's all that matters.

Canada's entire national identity in one short sentence. https://t.co/Svtt33xasG — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) February 24, 2026

"Being a canadian" has been strip-mined of any possible meaning.



Once cannot "be canadian" any more than one can "be a Costsco member"



"Being canadian" is merely having paperwork for an economic zone.



A sad warning for the rest of the west. https://t.co/ks7wWGxvLk — Coastal Country Club (@ccmembersonly) February 23, 2026

Being Canadian also means pouting and having a bad attitude as of late.

Your terms are acceptable. https://t.co/mHuaUlOVTR — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 23, 2026

Canada has NEVER won a single Banana Ball game. https://t.co/avh8YX74iz pic.twitter.com/mivDSw6luh — Split (@kingofpotassium) February 24, 2026

Also, important to note.

You would rather be second place, in a country that kills its citizens because it can't support them in its socialized healthcare system, 1 in 4 children suffering food insecurity, with a homeless crisis, a drug crisis, a crime crisis, an economy on the verge of collapse, a… https://t.co/JHUDZ65zvs — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) February 23, 2026

Maybe they focus on America so much so they don't have to think about their own flailing countries.

Picking on Canadians isn’t even fun anymore. Totally defeated people. https://t.co/0KUwwh9zG1 — Gary (@plzbepatient) February 24, 2026

It's not even a challenge anymore.

Canadian pride is the silver medal of nationalism. https://t.co/k2FWw1cM3Q — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 23, 2026

What absolute losers 😆😆😆 https://t.co/qdMRZNWEc3 — Jim Murray (@bigjimmurray) February 24, 2026

Loser energy, and too many Canadians revel in it.



Do you think a single player on Team Canada thinks this? Cut the crap. https://t.co/kuh3V2A2ZF — Geoff Russ 🍁 (@GeoffRuss3) February 23, 2026

Some of these quotes are making us Canadians look so lame lmao https://t.co/mwvlPGmCvG — PuckEmpire (@puckempire) February 23, 2026

At least some Canadians have some spirit left in them.

