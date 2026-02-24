Canada Calls It 'Cope' — We Call It Facts: We Beat You at Hockey... and We'd Smoke You in WWIII Too

Sounds like cope, to be honest.

You won a hockey game, dear Southern neighbors, not World War III, writes Rupa Subramanya. https://t.co/9MXjygJZB9 — The Free Press (@TheFP) February 24, 2026

Canada has always taken hockey seriously, and an Olympic hockey match with the U.S. is no laughing matter. Now the U.S. is treating hockey like it’s war, with Canada as the enemy. Within seconds of the U.S. victory over Canada on Sunday, American X looked like the U.S. had just won World War III. MAGA didn’t differentiate between Trump-supporting Canadians or Boomer liberals, Alberta versus the rest of Canada, or any of the usual internal fault lines. It was all just “Canada,” flattened into a single target. The White House account resurfaced a 2025 X post from Justin Trudeau featuring a bald eagle pinning a Canadian goose to the ice. Conservative commentator Matt Walsh gave off full 51st-state energy, celebrating that the U.S. had “vanquished” Canada—“the most evil and depraved country on Earth”—which feels like an overreaction for an overtime hockey win,

It is not an overreaction. The gloating is necessary.

This is true, but if World War III were between Canada and the United States, the United States would also win that. https://t.co/uUVWbxR1pu — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 24, 2026

Let's just be honest.

It’s impossible to detect satire anymore https://t.co/mLVOeiXxe3 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 24, 2026

Perhaps but if there was a World War III we would win that too. https://t.co/4bV1OI4oLp — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) February 24, 2026

That's the real reason Canada is mad.

I never thought this would happen - but I’ve never seen a college football fanbase go through a struggle session as bad as the one spreading across Canada



Yikes https://t.co/5A7AQpJKdC — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) February 24, 2026

They are not doing well.

I mean, are you sure about that? https://t.co/dUUd0T0hTu — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 24, 2026

If we were in WWIII against Canada we’d win that too sooooo 😏…….. 🇺🇸🫡💪🏼 #GodBlessTheUSA https://t.co/5Jx9jBW5TM — Kris Paronto (@KTantoP) February 24, 2026

All America does is win.

True. We won the hockey game.



But we'd also win World War III. Let's be real. https://t.co/g44TUXrG5y — RBe (@RBPundit) February 24, 2026

You wouldn't like how a war between the US and Canada would go, mate. https://t.co/zxwIrp858A — Sunny (@sunnyright) February 24, 2026

Spoiler Alert: America would win the gold there, too.

"No, sir. I will NOT eat your shorts, for they would likely provide an overall unpleasant experience for my taste palate. Moreover, they hold no nutritional value." https://t.co/odFPTjUPs6 — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) February 24, 2026

Does Canada REALLY want an actual war with the USA? Don’t think that one would go to overtime. https://t.co/eZRftLa0Nm — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) February 24, 2026

They really do not want that. They want none of that smoke.

