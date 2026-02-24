Canada Calls It 'Cope' — We Call It Facts: We Beat You at Hockey... and We'd Smoke You in WWIII Too

Woman Steals Ambulance, Loads It With Gas Cans, and Drives Into DHS Building
justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on February 24, 2026
Meme

Sounds like cope, to be honest.

Canada has always taken hockey seriously, and an Olympic hockey match with the U.S. is no laughing matter. Now the U.S. is treating hockey like it’s war, with Canada as the enemy. Within seconds of the U.S. victory over Canada on Sunday, American X looked like the U.S. had just won World War III. MAGA didn’t differentiate between Trump-supporting Canadians or Boomer liberals, Alberta versus the rest of Canada, or any of the usual internal fault lines. It was all just “Canada,” flattened into a single target.

The White House account resurfaced a 2025 X post from Justin Trudeau featuring a bald eagle pinning a Canadian goose to the ice. Conservative commentator Matt Walsh gave off full 51st-state energy, celebrating that the U.S. had “vanquished” Canada—“the most evil and depraved country on Earth”—which feels like an overreaction for an overtime hockey win,

It is not an overreaction. The gloating is necessary.

Let's just be honest.

That's the real reason Canada is mad.

They are not doing well. 

All America does is win.

Spoiler Alert: America would win the gold there, too.

They really do not want that. They want none of that smoke.

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Twitchy's coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

