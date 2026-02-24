VIP
From Olympic Glory to Miami Mayhem: Team USA Owns the Night at E11EVEN,...
LIVE: Let the Democrat Shrieking BEGIN! President Trump to Deliver EPIC Fourth SOTU
Daily Wire Found College Students Who Had Negative Reviews of Trump's SOTU Speech...
60 Minutes Debunks Trump's Claim That White Crosses Marked Burial Sites of South...
Woke Hockey Writer Demands Men's Gold Medalists Grovel Over Trump's Joke – Gets...
Woman Steals Ambulance, Loads It With Gas Cans, and Drives Into DHS Building
Canada Calls It 'Cope' — We Call It Facts: We Beat You at...
Gold Medal in Hockey, But Zero Apologies for Triggering John Pavlovitz
Bloomberg Contributor's Silver Medal Virtue Signal Gets Absolutely Torched by Americans
Judge Rules That ICE Agents Violate the Fourth Amendment by Making Arrests While...
US Women's Hockey Team Offered 'Real Celebration' in Las Vegas by Famous Feminist...
Democrats Pounce: NPR Reports the DOJ Hid Epstein Files of Trump Sexually Abusing...
Lefties RAGE at Governor Abigail Spanberger for Giving Democrats' SOTU Rebuttal From Slave...
Designated Survivor: The New Ultimate Excuse for Skipping Anything – Thanks, Rep. Thompson

Mayor Zohran Mamdani Has Seen the Videos of 'Kids' Pelting Police Officers With Snowballs

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on February 24, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Snow has hit New York City, and those who weren't busy doing emergency shoveling were caught on video pelting members of the New York Police Department with snowballs. Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he'd seen the videos of "kids" throwing snowballs at the cops and asked New Yorkers to treat them with respect, adding, "If anyone's catching a snowball, it's me." If only.

Advertisement

The Detectives' Endowment Association labor union posted a video of the kids and demanded prosecutions:

The post continues:

… Attorney Bragg to ensure every individual responsible for this illegal behavior is prosecuted. No free pass. No get out of jail free card. 

Make no mistake: detectives will do what they always do. They will identify those involved and they will apprehend them.

Our men and women in blue deserve to be safe. They deserve to be protected. And they deserve to be respected.

They earn it every single day.”

That doesn't look like "harmless fun," and those don't look like "kids." In any case, Mamdani said it was just a snowball fight and he won't push for charges:

Recommended

LIVE: Let the Democrat Shrieking BEGIN! President Trump to Deliver EPIC Fourth SOTU
Advertisement

Here's another video:

It's not even strongly worded.

Advertisement

Yeah, that didn't look like a snowball fight between kids and the cops. It looked like a mob of adults assaulting law enforcement officers.

***

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Twitchy's coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CRIME LAW AND ORDER NEW YORK RIOTS ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE: Let the Democrat Shrieking BEGIN! President Trump to Deliver EPIC Fourth SOTU
Daily Wire Found College Students Who Had Negative Reviews of Trump's SOTU Speech (Just 1 Problem)
Doug P.
Woke Hockey Writer Demands Men's Gold Medalists Grovel Over Trump's Joke – Gets Roasted Instead
justmindy
60 Minutes Debunks Trump's Claim That White Crosses Marked Burial Sites of South African Farmers
Brett T.
Democrats Pounce: NPR Reports the DOJ Hid Epstein Files of Trump Sexually Abusing a Minor
Brett T.
Canada Calls It 'Cope' — We Call It Facts: We Beat You at Hockey... and We'd Smoke You in WWIII Too
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

LIVE: Let the Democrat Shrieking BEGIN! President Trump to Deliver EPIC Fourth SOTU
Advertisement