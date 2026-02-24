Mayor Zohran Mamdani Has Seen the Videos of 'Kids' Pelting Police Officers With Snowballs

Snow has hit New York City, and those who weren't busy doing emergency shoveling were caught on video pelting members of the New York Police Department with snowballs. Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he'd seen the videos of "kids" throwing snowballs at the cops and asked New Yorkers to treat them with respect, adding, "If anyone's catching a snowball, it's me." If only.

I’ve seen the videos of kids throwing snowballs at NYPD officers in Washington Square Park.



Officers, like all city workers, have been out in a historic blizzard, keeping New Yorkers safe and cars moving.



Treat them with respect. If anyone’s catching a snowball, it’s me. — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) February 24, 2026

The Detectives' Endowment Association labor union posted a video of the kids and demanded prosecutions:

Statement from DEA President Scott Munro:



“What we saw in Washington Square Park today was not harmless fun — it was a deliberate, outrageous, and dangerous attack on uniformed police officers. The Detectives’ Endowment Association is calling on Mayor Mamdani and District… pic.twitter.com/AGYSH9YXUs — Detectives' Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) February 24, 2026

The post continues:

… Attorney Bragg to ensure every individual responsible for this illegal behavior is prosecuted. No free pass. No get out of jail free card. Make no mistake: detectives will do what they always do. They will identify those involved and they will apprehend them. Our men and women in blue deserve to be safe. They deserve to be protected. And they deserve to be respected. They earn it every single day.”

That doesn't look like "harmless fun," and those don't look like "kids." In any case, Mamdani said it was just a snowball fight and he won't push for charges:

Mayor Mamdani says he won’t push to press charges against the thugs who violently attacked NYPD with snowballs on Monday at Washington Square Park.



He says it was just a snowball fight. This is ridiculous. NYPD were ambushed and assaulted.pic.twitter.com/SyLOzsgJwY https://t.co/gHn2w8gw51 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 24, 2026

The people rioting were adults, not children. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 24, 2026

Shouldn't they be arrested for assaulting police officers? Not under your reign of error, right? You have no respect for law enforcement, and you surely seek drive them out and replace them with your enforcers (see: London). — NewsieOne (@NewsieOne) February 24, 2026

Here's another video:

New York City.

THIS IS DISGUSTING. 🤬



MAMDANI, what have you done to my city!? pic.twitter.com/zXfwLd1EUd — JeremyUnplugged (@JeremyUnplugged) February 24, 2026

This is the best you can offer?



Shameful — Ashley (TeamTrump47) (@TeamTrump47) February 24, 2026

I can honestly say this:



You are certainly everything we expected. — Spartan Guidance (@thespartanguide) February 24, 2026

This strongly worded tweet should do it — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) February 24, 2026

It's not even strongly worded.

This took you all morning to write? And you made it about you. Gross. — Westchester Mom (@WNYOpenSchools) February 24, 2026

Wanted for ASSAULT ON A POLICE OFFICER: On 2/23/26 at approximately 4:20 PM, two uniformed police officers were inside Washington Square Park when two individuals intentionally struck the officers multiple times with snow and ice causing injury to their head, neck, and face.… pic.twitter.com/uTvF3fKCyI — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 24, 2026

Remember when you wrote this?



Is it any surprise that adults are attacking NYPD officers? pic.twitter.com/GPTuPfYzdO — Ben Dempsey (@BenDempsey18) February 24, 2026

Kids? Come on man. — Jeff Feldman (@Jefffeldman) February 24, 2026

It wasn't kids. These are adults. And this statement is pathetic. These savages should be in jail for harassing the police. — SheepOrShark (@SheepOrShark) February 24, 2026

A snowball “fight” would imply that there was mutual participation. That was not the case. There needs to be consequences before more of the same keep happening — Jennifer Weber (@DrJenniferWeber) February 24, 2026

Yeah, that didn't look like a snowball fight between kids and the cops. It looked like a mob of adults assaulting law enforcement officers.

