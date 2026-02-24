Woke Hockey Writer Demands Men's Gold Medalists Grovel Over Trump's Joke – Gets Roasted Instead

Ian Kennedy is an author who wrote a book about women's hockey. He also lives in Canada and has pronouns in his bio. That should explain much about him. If that doesn't paint enough of a picture, surely this tweet will be illustration enough.

As NHL players return to their teams, and as Team USA heads to meet with the President, remember that they've all had plenty of time to speak out, to apologize for laughing, to condemn that type of misogyny, and to tout the achievement of USA's women's team.



They haven't. — Ian Kennedy (@IanKennedyCK) February 24, 2026

He wants the men's hockey team to apologize for ... laughing. Imagine being the first men's hockey team to win a gold in over 40 years and along comes some pasty lib telling you to apologize for laughing.

Dude is too weak woke and pathetic to cover hockey. He should switch to checkers. https://t.co/SwN7z8BtWD — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 24, 2026

Maybe crochet is more his speed. A sport where teeth get knocked out is probably not for him.

“Apologize for laughing”: the perfect distillation of the modern left. https://t.co/FpaVAFLiDH — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) February 24, 2026

After Goalie Connor Hellybuyck basically won Team USA the game Trump said he had "seen worse games" and Hellybuyck had played "not bad." Hellybuyck responded by saying "Hi Don" to the President.



They were all making jokes, and everyone was in on the joke except woke journalists. https://t.co/AybXsRA0Pq — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) February 24, 2026

Leftists can't take jokes. They are jokes, but they can't take them.

Jack literally credited Megan Keller when he spoke about his goal. Why do all of these people always turn their replies off? Its like they know what they're saying isn't fully truthful lmfao. https://t.co/t2FrYHAI87 — Mike (@DynoDangle) February 24, 2026

I’m so sorry this is happening to you. 🤣 https://t.co/AFriFexv7T — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) February 24, 2026

We need to cut the cables with Canada https://t.co/GuchupGfN5 — memetic_sisyphus (@memeticsisyphus) February 24, 2026

They are clearly having a mass psychosis incident in that country.

“Apologize for laughing” — the beating heart of wokeness. https://t.co/BCsaAgnbpg — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) February 24, 2026

They have nothing to apologize for, actually. https://t.co/i6B2wHw4c6 — RBe (@RBPundit) February 24, 2026

Nothing at all.

Once you understand that you can just reject the framing of this entirely, as the players have done, you realize that there’s no scandal, there’s nothing you actually have to do, and you can just go about your business & celebrate with your fans who love their country https://t.co/qzhofpv2Fs — Goose Gossage 4 MLB commish (@NoAlgae69) February 24, 2026

It's not necessary to appease the Left, actually.

What a dork https://t.co/XIRvf2zu71 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 24, 2026

“Woke” colloquially means something like “spiritually a 20 year old girl”



That’s why it’s not hyper cringe when a 20 year old girl is woke, but it is when a 40 year old man is https://t.co/S4fUoOhBsM — Jebus (@Jebus) February 24, 2026

Once the frontal cortex is fully formed, men should really not act like this.

