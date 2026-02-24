VIP
From Olympic Glory to Miami Mayhem: Team USA Owns the Night at E11EVEN,...
LIVE: Let the Democrat Shrieking BEGIN! President Trump to Deliver EPIC Fourth SOTU
Daily Wire Found College Students Who Had Negative Reviews of Trump's SOTU Speech...
60 Minutes Debunks Trump's Claim That White Crosses Marked Burial Sites of South...
Mayor Zohran Mamdani Has Seen the Videos of 'Kids' Pelting Police Officers With...
Woman Steals Ambulance, Loads It With Gas Cans, and Drives Into DHS Building
Canada Calls It 'Cope' — We Call It Facts: We Beat You at...
Gold Medal in Hockey, But Zero Apologies for Triggering John Pavlovitz
Bloomberg Contributor's Silver Medal Virtue Signal Gets Absolutely Torched by Americans
Judge Rules That ICE Agents Violate the Fourth Amendment by Making Arrests While...
US Women's Hockey Team Offered 'Real Celebration' in Las Vegas by Famous Feminist...
Democrats Pounce: NPR Reports the DOJ Hid Epstein Files of Trump Sexually Abusing...
Lefties RAGE at Governor Abigail Spanberger for Giving Democrats' SOTU Rebuttal From Slave...
Designated Survivor: The New Ultimate Excuse for Skipping Anything – Thanks, Rep. Thompson

Woke Hockey Writer Demands Men's Gold Medalists Grovel Over Trump's Joke – Gets Roasted Instead

justmindy
justmindy | 7:40 PM on February 24, 2026
AngieArtist

Ian Kennedy is an author who wrote a book about women's hockey. He also lives in Canada and has pronouns in his bio. That should explain much about him. If that doesn't paint enough of a picture, surely this tweet will be illustration enough. 

Advertisement

He wants the men's hockey team to apologize for ... laughing. Imagine being the first men's hockey team to win a gold in over 40 years and along comes some pasty lib telling you to apologize for laughing. 

Maybe crochet is more his speed. A sport where teeth get knocked out is probably not for him.

Recommended

LIVE: Let the Democrat Shrieking BEGIN! President Trump to Deliver EPIC Fourth SOTU
Advertisement

Leftists can't take jokes. They are jokes, but they can't take them.

They are clearly having a mass psychosis incident in that country. 

Nothing at all.

Advertisement

It's not necessary to appease the Left, actually.

Once the frontal cortex is fully formed, men should really not act like this. 

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Twitchy's coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CANADA MEGYN KELLY SPORTS WOKE WOMEN'S SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE: Let the Democrat Shrieking BEGIN! President Trump to Deliver EPIC Fourth SOTU
Daily Wire Found College Students Who Had Negative Reviews of Trump's SOTU Speech (Just 1 Problem)
Doug P.
60 Minutes Debunks Trump's Claim That White Crosses Marked Burial Sites of South African Farmers
Brett T.
Democrats Pounce: NPR Reports the DOJ Hid Epstein Files of Trump Sexually Abusing a Minor
Brett T.
Canada Calls It 'Cope' — We Call It Facts: We Beat You at Hockey... and We'd Smoke You in WWIII Too
justmindy
Gold Medal in Hockey, But Zero Apologies for Triggering John Pavlovitz
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

LIVE: Let the Democrat Shrieking BEGIN! President Trump to Deliver EPIC Fourth SOTU
Advertisement