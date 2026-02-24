Contributor
1 min ago Sam J.
Contributor
1 min ago Sam J.
Contributor
1 min ago Sam J.
Contributor
2 mins ago Amy
He just shook Fetterman's hand, the Left is NOT gonna like that

Contributor
2 mins ago Sam J.
Just shook Fetterman's hand, cue the Lefty shrieking ... lol

Contributor
4 mins ago Sam J.
Red tie ... looking sharp.

Some chick tried to kiss him, he moved away. Did you guys see that? lol

Contributor
5 mins ago Sam J.
And here we GOOOOOO ... 

9 mins ago Twitchy Video
The sombrero square is fun LOL

Contributor
9 mins ago Sam J.

Love how the Canada becomes the 51st state square... lol 

Contributor
9 mins ago Sam J.
Love how the Canada becomes the 51st state square... lol 

Contributor
11 mins ago Amy

Bingo card!

Contributor
11 mins ago Amy
Bingo card!

Contributor
13 mins ago Sam J.
The cabinet is entering.

Contributor
13 mins ago Sam J.
Ok, Barron is officially a giant, wow. He towers over his mom by at least a head and a half and she's wearing heels.

13 mins ago Twitchy Video
Test

Contributor
14 mins ago Sam J.
Is Justice KBJ there? Hearing she bailed ... aren't they supposed to be neutral?

15 mins ago Twitchy Video
Nope totally acceptable idealogical warfare :-D

Contributor
17 mins ago Sam J.

Is it petty of me to hope Trump drags this out so late that nobody sees @GovernorVA lie her backside off about affordability? #SOTU2026

Contributor
16 mins ago Sam J.
We will definitely hear about this tonight ... 

Contributor
17 mins ago Doug P.
This hack's already triggered so something cool might be about to happen. 

Contributor
17 mins ago Sam J.
Is it petty of me to hope Trump drags this out so late that nobody sees @GovernorVA lie her backside off about affordability? #SOTU2026

Contributor
19 mins ago Sam J.
Brit Hume is warning us all that Trump has already promised this will be a long speech, so BUCKLE UP.

Did you all eat your Wheaties? Grab a snack?

I've got to make it to the end so I can watch and mock Spanberger later.

Contributor
20 mins ago Sam J.
A suit!

Contributor
20 mins ago Eric V.

Fetterman looking dapper

Contributor
20 mins ago Eric V.
Fetterman looking dapper

Contributor
21 mins ago Sam J.
One of us will have to pay attention to the Democrat event as the SOTU gets going ... wonder when the child sacrifices will begin?

JUST KIDDING. Sorta. 

We'll keep you all posted. ;)

Contributor
25 mins ago Sam J.
I've been pushing this all day - ICE could do something really cool here.

Also seeing people talk about Thune calling a session during the SOTU and voting to pass the SAVE America Act.

Contributor
27 mins ago Doug P.

ICE and Tom Homan have a chance to do the best thing ever.

Contributor
27 mins ago Doug P.
ICE and Tom Homan have a chance to do the best thing ever.

Contributor
27 mins ago Sam J.
Fetterman sighting.

Susan Collins .. wow, it takes forever for these people to get into the room. lol

Contributor
29 mins ago Sam J.
Watching everyone enter - seeing Harriet Hageman, Cynthia Lummis, Byron Donalds, Ted Cruz ... 

Looks like a full house. 

Womp womp womp

Contributor
29 mins ago Doug P.
Good evening, everybody!

Who's watching the Democrats' "People's State of the Union"? The answer is NOBODY -- but at least they gave the alternate event a name that would do Mao proud. 

Contributor
30 mins ago Sam J.
Welcome to Twitchy's coverage of President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress.

*happy dance*

Trump will leave the White House and head down Pennsylvania Avenue to the U.S. Capitol at 8:30 pm et with First Lady Melania Trump. His remarks are set to kick off at 9 p.m. ET with House Speaker Mike Johnson and Vice President JD Vance seated behind him.

And bunches of mouth-breathing lefties and Democrats outside pretending that they matter.

We'll have all angles covered here from beginning to end (even the whiners), making sure you get every detail of the night's events. 

Support our coverage of Trump's speech tonight and his rapid-paced administration by becoming a Twitchy VIP member TODAY. We're having a sale and offering 74% percent off all memberships when you use promo code POTUS47

Act fast! The offer ends TONIGHT! Don't wait, sign up NOW by clicking HERE!

Contributor
38 mins ago Sam J.
Can't wait to see Ro Khanna's face when he finally figures out he's invited a woman who provided Epstein with dozens of underage girls ... 

Contributor
41 mins ago Sam J.
Looks like the White House is READY: 

This will be a hoot ... 

Contributor
42 mins ago Sam J.
Welcome to Twitchy's coverage of President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress.

*happy dance*

Trump will leave the White House and head down Pennsylvania Avenue to the U.S. Capitol at 8:30 pm et with First Lady Melania Trump. His remarks are set to kick off at 9 pm et with House Speaker Mike Johnson and Vice President JD Vance seated behind him.

And bunches of mouth-breathing lefties and Democrats outside pretending that they matter.

We'll have all angles covered here from beginning to end (even the whiners), making sure you get every detail of the night's events. 

Support our coverage of Trump's speech tonight and his rapid pace administration by becoming a Twitchy VIP member TODAY. We're having a sale and offering 74% percent off all memberships when you use promo code POTUS47

Act fast! The offer ends TONIGHT! Don't wait, sign up NOW by clicking HERE!

The event hasn't started yet

