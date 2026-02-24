SOTU at President Biden’s first address (March 2022):— Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) February 24, 2026
❌Gallon of gas: $4
❌Inflation: 8.5%, 40-year high
❌Border: Record illegals released
SOTU at President Trump’s address (today):
✅Gallon of gas: $2.95
✅Inflation: 2.4%
✅Border: Zero illegals released for 9 straight months
The rebuttal by @GovernorVA @SpanbergerForVA will be an absolute farce.— EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) February 24, 2026
Who's going to take a shot every time she laughably mentions the word "affordable"?
I would, but I don't want to die of alcohol poisoning. pic.twitter.com/UgN6Wd2vOh
He just shook Fetterman's hand, the Left is NOT gonna like that
Just shook Fetterman's hand, cue the Lefty shrieking ... lol
Red tie ... looking sharp.
Some chick tried to kiss him, he moved away. Did you guys see that? lol
And here we GOOOOOO ...
Love how the Canada becomes the 51st state square... lol
Bingo card!
State of the Union 2026.— The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 25, 2026
Lock in, Patriots . 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/63LW0RcTXG
The cabinet is entering.
Ok, Barron is officially a giant, wow. He towers over his mom by at least a head and a half and she's wearing heels.
Test
Is Justice KBJ there? Hearing she bailed ... aren't they supposed to be neutral?
Nope totally acceptable idealogical warfare :-D
We will definitely hear about this tonight ...
#SOTU2026 #Accomplishment. pic.twitter.com/Yrew9sBteX— Renna (@RennaW) February 25, 2026
This hack's already triggered so something cool might be about to happen.
Is it petty of me to hope Trump drags this out so late that nobody sees @GovernorVA lie her backside off about affordability? #SOTU2026
Brit Hume is warning us all that Trump has already promised this will be a long speech, so BUCKLE UP.
Did you all eat your Wheaties? Grab a snack?
I've got to make it to the end so I can watch and mock Spanberger later.
A suit!
Fetterman looking dapper
Sen. Fetterman rocking a suit tonight for #SOTU. pic.twitter.com/9oJ3m2QEPt— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 25, 2026
One of us will have to pay attention to the Democrat event as the SOTU gets going ... wonder when the child sacrifices will begin?
JUST KIDDING. Sorta.
We'll keep you all posted. ;)
I've been pushing this all day - ICE could do something really cool here.
Also seeing people talk about Thune calling a session during the SOTU and voting to pass the SAVE America Act.
ICE and Tom Homan have a chance to do the best thing ever.
Fetterman sighting.
Susan Collins .. wow, it takes forever for these people to get into the room. lol
Watching everyone enter - seeing Harriet Hageman, Cynthia Lummis, Byron Donalds, Ted Cruz ...
Looks like a full house.
Womp womp womp
Good evening, everybody!
Who's watching the Democrats' "People's State of the Union"? The answer is NOBODY -- but at least they gave the alternate event a name that would do Mao proud.
Welcome to Twitchy's coverage of President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress.
*happy dance*
Trump will leave the White House and head down Pennsylvania Avenue to the U.S. Capitol at 8:30 pm et with First Lady Melania Trump. His remarks are set to kick off at 9 p.m. ET with House Speaker Mike Johnson and Vice President JD Vance seated behind him.
And bunches of mouth-breathing lefties and Democrats outside pretending that they matter.
We'll have all angles covered here from beginning to end (even the whiners), making sure you get every detail of the night's events.
Can't wait to see Ro Khanna's face when he finally figures out he's invited a woman who provided Epstein with dozens of underage girls ...
Democrat @RoKhanna has completely lost the plot on the Epstein Files.— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 24, 2026
In his fervor to smear President Trump, he has invited a woman who allegedly HELPED Epstein to be his special guest at the State of the Union.
Did he even read the files? pic.twitter.com/CLulhK9sHz
Looks like the White House is READY:
State of the Union 2026.— The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 25, 2026
Lock in, Patriots . 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/63LW0RcTXG
This will be a hoot ...
