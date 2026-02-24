Daily Wire Found College Students Who Had Negative Reviews of Trump's SOTU Speech (Just 1 Problem)

President Trump's State of the Union speech is taking place tonight, and dozens of congressional Democrats are expected to boycott the event (hopefully their seats are filled by Team USA hockey players and the families of Americans killed by people who got into the country via Biden's open border).

Advertisement

However, a Daily Wire reporter found that there are apparently some college students who have already managed to time travel and get a glimpse of Trump's speech.

Amazingly, one person passed "the test." Watch:

On Monday, college kids told us Trump didn’t do so well at the State of the Union.



The only problem…it hasn’t happened yet. pic.twitter.com/w6eo8evNo2 — Brecca Stoll (@breccastoll) February 24, 2026

That speaks volumes... none of them good.

READ:



University Students Grade Trump’s State Of The Union … 24 Hours Earlyhttps://t.co/rEfLOPQeXo — Brecca Stoll (@breccastoll) February 24, 2026

And that does it for another episode of "meet the people who cancel out your vote."

Imagine taking out loans for hundreds of thousands of dollars to make yourself dumber. — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 25, 2026

Painful, and then some.

*****

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Twitchy's coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!