VIP
From Olympic Glory to Miami Mayhem: Team USA Owns the Night at E11EVEN,...
LIVE: Let the Democrat Shrieking BEGIN! President Trump to Deliver EPIC Fourth SOTU
60 Minutes Debunks Trump's Claim That White Crosses Marked Burial Sites of South...
Mayor Zohran Mamdani Has Seen the Videos of 'Kids' Pelting Police Officers With...
Woke Hockey Writer Demands Men's Gold Medalists Grovel Over Trump's Joke – Gets...
Woman Steals Ambulance, Loads It With Gas Cans, and Drives Into DHS Building
Canada Calls It 'Cope' — We Call It Facts: We Beat You at...
Gold Medal in Hockey, But Zero Apologies for Triggering John Pavlovitz
Bloomberg Contributor's Silver Medal Virtue Signal Gets Absolutely Torched by Americans
Judge Rules That ICE Agents Violate the Fourth Amendment by Making Arrests While...
US Women's Hockey Team Offered 'Real Celebration' in Las Vegas by Famous Feminist...
Democrats Pounce: NPR Reports the DOJ Hid Epstein Files of Trump Sexually Abusing...
Lefties RAGE at Governor Abigail Spanberger for Giving Democrats' SOTU Rebuttal From Slave...
Designated Survivor: The New Ultimate Excuse for Skipping Anything – Thanks, Rep. Thompson

Daily Wire Found College Students Who Had Negative Reviews of Trump's SOTU Speech (Just 1 Problem)

Doug P. | 8:40 PM on February 24, 2026
meme

President Trump's State of the Union speech is taking place tonight, and dozens of congressional Democrats are expected to boycott the event (hopefully their seats are filled by Team USA hockey players and the families of Americans killed by people who got into the country via Biden's open border). 

Advertisement

However, a Daily Wire reporter found that there are apparently some college students who have already managed to time travel and get a glimpse of Trump's speech. 

Amazingly, one person passed "the test." Watch:

That speaks volumes... none of them good. 

And that does it for another episode of "meet the people who cancel out your vote."

Painful, and then some. 

*****

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Twitchy's coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE: Let the Democrat Shrieking BEGIN! President Trump to Deliver EPIC Fourth SOTU
Woke Hockey Writer Demands Men's Gold Medalists Grovel Over Trump's Joke – Gets Roasted Instead
justmindy
60 Minutes Debunks Trump's Claim That White Crosses Marked Burial Sites of South African Farmers
Brett T.
Gold Medal in Hockey, But Zero Apologies for Triggering John Pavlovitz
justmindy
Democrats Pounce: NPR Reports the DOJ Hid Epstein Files of Trump Sexually Abusing a Minor
Brett T.
Canada Calls It 'Cope' — We Call It Facts: We Beat You at Hockey... and We'd Smoke You in WWIII Too
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

LIVE: Let the Democrat Shrieking BEGIN! President Trump to Deliver EPIC Fourth SOTU
Advertisement