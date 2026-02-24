Rep. Al Green Makes It Less Than Five Minutes Before Being Kicked Out of SOTU

You might remember that Rep. Al Green was kicked out of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address last year for waving his cane at the president and trying to shout him down.

Please tell me Al Green is still coming!

He always puts on such a great performance. pic.twitter.com/LNY67A7K0e — Slain Hope (@SlainHope) February 24, 2026

We're not sure why Green bothers to get dressed up for these speeches, knowing he won't be there long. Well, we know why he came: to flash his little sign reading, "Black people aren't apes."

Al Green is already acting up pic.twitter.com/vVsEGgTy5c — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 25, 2026

And he's gone — NHGirl603 (@ksmoola1) February 25, 2026

BREAKING 🚨 Rep Al Green holds up a sign “Black People aren’t apes”. Gets escorted out of Trump’s State of the Union



GET HIM OUT OF THERE pic.twitter.com/u4m2XgirGi — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) February 25, 2026

A mentally unwell Democrat rep — Al Green —is all that’s wrong with Democrats. That they think these stunts are wise is yet another reason they lost. — Jason Rantz on Seattle Red (@jasonrantz) March 5, 2025

Al Green is nothing but an embarrassment to our country. — Angry American (@Angry_American0) February 25, 2026

What a loser. He should have just joined his loser Democrats with their counter SOTU — M A R R O N (@marronxmeta) February 25, 2026

Quicker than last year. Green is disgusting. — Kimbo (@4Kimbo13) February 25, 2026

Toddlers in every way. — Josh Manning (@Josh_Manning) February 25, 2026

He's a Congressman and the best he could do was marker on a towel.



Fkn loser. — The Cold Truth (@ReciprocitEye) February 25, 2026

Should of had a sign that says black people can read — Mike Smith (@michaeljsmith17) February 25, 2026

Excellent suggestion.

***

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

