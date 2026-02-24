Rep. Al Green Makes It Less Than Five Minutes Before Being Kicked Out of SOTU

VIP
Brett T. | 9:40 PM on February 24, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

You might remember that Rep. Al Green was kicked out of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address last year for waving his cane at the president and trying to shout him down. 

We're not sure why Green bothers to get dressed up for these speeches, knowing he won't be there long. Well, we know why he came: to flash his little sign reading, "Black people aren't apes."

Excellent suggestion.

***

