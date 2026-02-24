US Women's Hockey Team Offered 'Real Celebration' in Las Vegas by Famous Feminist...
Judge Rules That ICE Agents Violate the Fourth Amendment by Making Arrests While Masked

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on February 24, 2026
There's been a huge push by liberals to force ICE agents to take off their masks. California passed a law against it, but it's meaningless in light of the Supremacy Clause. But since this is the United States, there had to be a judge who could find a way to make wearing masks unconstitutional. A judge in West Virginia has ruled that when ICE agents use masks and unmarked cars when making arrests, they're violating the Fourth Amendment, which protects citizens from unreasonable searches and seizures.

MetroNews in West Virginia reports:

When U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents wear masks and use unmarked vehicles to make arrests, a federal judge from West Virginia wrote, the tactics violate the U.S. Constitution’s Fourth Amendment by eliminating officer accountability and stripping people of due process.

“A mask does not stop a bullet. It does not deflect a blow. It provides no physical protection that the tactical equipment these officers already carry does not provide,” U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin of the Southern District of West Virginia wrote in an order this past week.

“A mask does one thing: it hides the face of the officer wearing it. On a public highway, in a civil arrest of a person suspected of no crime, the only purpose served by hiding an officer’s face is to prevent his identification. And preventing identification serves only to eliminate accountability.”

No, it serves to prevent them from being doxxed by ICE Watch maniacs.

Undermining due process? How?

Something tells us this judge might be another liberal activist in a robe.

***

ICE JUDGES WEST VIRGINIA

