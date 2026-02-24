Lefties RAGE at Governor Abigail Spanberger for Giving Democrats' SOTU Rebuttal From Slave...
Designated Survivor: The New Ultimate Excuse for Skipping Anything – Thanks, Rep. Thompson
OOF! X Ratios TF Out of Miles Taylor for Trying to Taunt Trump...
Don't Miss Our MASSIVE State of the Union VIP Sale
Trans-Flag Flying Lefty Melts DOWN in Weepy Blog Because Hockey Is MANLY and...
Will Trump Defend the American Dream During His State of the Union Speech?
Jessica Tarlov Rages As USA Men's Hockey Shuts Down Trump-Hating Liberals
Something UNBELIEVABLE Is Happening To NYC Cops Under Mayor Mamdani
OOPSIE! Gavin Newsom's Comms Troll ACCIDENTALLY Gives Away How Catastrophic His Racist Flu...
VA Republican Wren Williams Just GOES OFF on Democrats in Session and HOT...
Lefties Celebrating US Women's Hockey Team for Dissing Trump Are In for a...
OMG-LOL! He Went THERE! Gavin Newsom Just Threw the First 2028 Punch ......
VIP
Now, THIS Is Embarrassing: Katie Porter Has Reached PEAK Desperation (Ask Me How...
'He's DEFINITELY Flailing': CNN's Harry Enten Just TORCHED Gavin Newsom's 2028 Ambitions a...

Mama Hughes Owns the Ice—and the Narrative: 'It's Just About the Country' as She Shuts Down the Whiners

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on February 24, 2026
Twitter

Ellen Weinberg Hughes is the mother to two of the heroes of the American Men's Olympic team. She was also a consultant to the women's Hockey Olympic team as she is a skilled hockey player in her own right. Here is a video of her playing with the boy's league when she was 12 years old.

Advertisement

What an awesome little time capsule. Little did she know she may never make the pros herself, but all three of her sons would and two would be gold medal winners.

Showing she is still a warrior and nothing but class, Ellen took on the latest nonsense controversy among those with the worst Trump Derangement Syndrome.

What would we do without the outrage queens.

Recommended

OOPSIE! Gavin Newsom's Comms Troll ACCIDENTALLY Gives Away How Catastrophic His Racist Flub Really Was
Sam J.
Advertisement

They'll call her a tool of the patriarchy any minute now. 

A masterclass.

This is the moral of the story.

This should end it, however, the Left loves their grievances.

Advertisement

They could never make America hate Mama Hughes!

She's absolutely amazing.

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Twitchy's coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP SPORTS USA VIDEO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OOPSIE! Gavin Newsom's Comms Troll ACCIDENTALLY Gives Away How Catastrophic His Racist Flub Really Was
Sam J.
Lefties RAGE at Governor Abigail Spanberger for Giving Democrats' SOTU Rebuttal From Slavery CENTRAL
Sam J.
Trans-Flag Flying Lefty Melts DOWN in Weepy Blog Because Hockey Is MANLY and Patriotic Again (No, Really)
Sam J.
OOF! X Ratios TF Out of Miles Taylor for Trying to Taunt Trump With Dems' BIG, Fancy SOTU Rebuttal Event
Sam J.
Designated Survivor: The New Ultimate Excuse for Skipping Anything – Thanks, Rep. Thompson
justmindy
VA Republican Wren Williams Just GOES OFF on Democrats in Session and HOT DAMN, This Is AMAZING (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

OOPSIE! Gavin Newsom's Comms Troll ACCIDENTALLY Gives Away How Catastrophic His Racist Flub Really Was Sam J.
Advertisement