Mama Hughes Owns the Ice—and the Narrative: 'It's Just About the Country' as She Shuts Down the Whiners

Ellen Weinberg Hughes is the mother to two of the heroes of the American Men's Olympic team. She was also a consultant to the women's Hockey Olympic team as she is a skilled hockey player in her own right. Here is a video of her playing with the boy's league when she was 12 years old.

This video of Jack Hughes’ mother Ellen Weinberg from 1981 is extraordinary 🤩



pic.twitter.com/aSxCeiX9qH — Jewish ice hockey players 📟 (@JewishHockey) February 24, 2026

What an awesome little time capsule. Little did she know she may never make the pros herself, but all three of her sons would and two would be gold medal winners.

Ellen Hughes was asked about President Trump's call to the USA hockey team and her answer showed that pronoun hockey Twitter's meltdown is not real life:



"At the end of the day, it's just about the country... That's all the men's team and women's team care about. If you could… pic.twitter.com/XbYF0LZT7t — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 24, 2026

Showing she is still a warrior and nothing but class, Ellen took on the latest nonsense controversy among those with the worst Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Thank god we got Keegs, Gia and Kate to be mad for them! https://t.co/XouIjxb1TR — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 24, 2026

What would we do without the outrage queens.

Wait a minute Mrs. Hughes likes the USA too??? Guess she's cancelled as well. That now makes 80% of the country cancelled! https://t.co/bB0tJHhVeM — 𝕛𝕒𝕪 (@MinnesotaJayy) February 24, 2026

They'll call her a tool of the patriarchy any minute now.

Pro comms move and the ultimate comms tip for everyone: don't take the bait https://t.co/th7p7HfqMU — Erin Maguire (@Erinmaguire) February 24, 2026

A masterclass.

A significant portion of the online left has been having a collective two day meltdown over the US men’s hockey team laughing at a Donald Trump joke while absolutely none of the people actually involved care even a little bit https://t.co/QcQSo1QR2n — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) February 24, 2026

This is the moral of the story.

Ellen Hughes, aka the mother of Team USA (both men and women) has spoken. It's done. Let's stop whining and let's keep cheering. https://t.co/K1SfY35UeD — Kirsten Fleming (@KirFlem) February 24, 2026

This should end it, however, the Left loves their grievances.

Oh man. Now Ellen is going to be labeled a misogynist. https://t.co/cJTMAwYlr8 — Rickus (@DevRickus) February 24, 2026

Pronoun twitter on suicide watch.



Did they think a mother who played hockey, and raised 3 NHL players is soft?



She’s a winner and the rainbow coalition are all losers https://t.co/l9Vxu3dCtX — A Very Serious Place (@SeriousPIace) February 24, 2026

They could never make America hate Mama Hughes!

Mic drop. @ehugs bringing it all home again. I love this woman. Did I mention that Ellen Hughes owns US Hockey? (And okay, now kinda my hockey Mom heart, too!)🩵 https://t.co/Jvo8WF0g76 — YourMomLovesHockey (@YourMomsHockey) February 24, 2026

I’m not sure what brought me to tears faster… the Olympic gold medal wins by both USA hockey teams or this response from Ellen Hughes!!



Thank you, ma’am!! Thank you, thank you!! 🥲🇺🇸🙏🏻🏒 https://t.co/9GClVovnj3 — RaKell, The Inappropriate Ray of Sunshine 🇺🇸 (@MrsRotnjetski) February 24, 2026

She's absolutely amazing.

