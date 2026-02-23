VIP
From Biden Blind Spot to Trump Hand Obsession: Aaron Rupar's Selective Medical Expertise

justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on February 23, 2026
Townhall Media

Aaron Rupar, man who watches Fox non-stop for outrage clips, also seems to fancy himself a Doctor, and not of the 'Who' variety. He believes something is medically wrong with President Trump.

Nasty, huh? Aaron should look in the mirror. He might be terrified by what is staring back at him.

He went even further. Not only does he think Trump looks 'nasty', he believes the White House is covering up a serious health issue and the press is ignoring it. Just one problem ... our boy Aaron sung a much different tune when an actual intellectual deficient, Joe Biden, was in the White House.

He didn't see anything wrong with Joe Biden. It's almost like Rupar is a big old hypocrite.

His followers are just as delusional as Aaron. First of all, even after the 'one bad debate', the Media hoped to sweep it under the rug. It was so bad they could not. The thing is there had been MANY signs Biden was slipping way before then that the press worked with Biden staffers to cover up. Remember, giving Biden pictures and names of journalists and telling them exactly who to call on, for example.

Aaron isn't interested in the truth. He's only concerned with 'gotchas' he believes hurt the GOP. 

Aaron's brain is eaten up with the TDS brain worms.

They've hit rock bottom.

AARON RUPAR DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN MEDIA BIAS WHITE HOUSE

