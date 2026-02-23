From Biden Blind Spot to Trump Hand Obsession: Aaron Rupar's Selective Medical Expertise

Aaron Rupar, man who watches Fox non-stop for outrage clips, also seems to fancy himself a Doctor, and not of the 'Who' variety. He believes something is medically wrong with President Trump.

Trump's hand is looking NASTY today



(Win McNamee/Getty) pic.twitter.com/AMAif7l9If — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 23, 2026

Nasty, huh? Aaron should look in the mirror. He might be terrified by what is staring back at him.

it doesn't get enough attention that there is clearly something seriously wrong with the president's health and the White House is covering it up https://t.co/M4vRjeLA2M — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 23, 2026

He went even further. Not only does he think Trump looks 'nasty', he believes the White House is covering up a serious health issue and the press is ignoring it. Just one problem ... our boy Aaron sung a much different tune when an actual intellectual deficient, Joe Biden, was in the White House.

@atrupar the medical guru in 2024 has spoken again lol pic.twitter.com/OQbhiNwy10 — Jeffery Moore (@JEMOORE1969) February 23, 2026

He didn't see anything wrong with Joe Biden. It's almost like Rupar is a big old hypocrite.

They really need to come clean about his health and the media needs to start doing their jobs. Remember how they hounded Biden after one bad debate? https://t.co/Lj8USnwKZX — karen sees that magats are gonna be in FO soon (@geokaren) February 23, 2026

His followers are just as delusional as Aaron. First of all, even after the 'one bad debate', the Media hoped to sweep it under the rug. It was so bad they could not. The thing is there had been MANY signs Biden was slipping way before then that the press worked with Biden staffers to cover up. Remember, giving Biden pictures and names of journalists and telling them exactly who to call on, for example.

Have you looked in a mirror lately. Your eyes look worrisome. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 23, 2026

Biden's hand was looking nasty when he was president, but you never posted about it, did you? pic.twitter.com/LSFOeuG2On — bird cheat (@birdcheat) February 23, 2026

Aaron isn't interested in the truth. He's only concerned with 'gotchas' he believes hurt the GOP.

OMG. TDS level off the charts. — Larry Reader (@LarryReader4) February 23, 2026

Aaron's brain is eaten up with the TDS brain worms.

Dems got nothing left lol — Max Stone (@Max____Stone) February 23, 2026

They've hit rock bottom.

