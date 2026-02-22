Pillsbury Soft Boi George Conway Melts Down as WH Drops Epic Eagle-on-Goose Troll...
Grass Isn't Greener: Trump-Hating Expats Beg Canadians for Free Lodging as Savings Vanish

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on February 22, 2026
AngieArtist

It's not nice to laugh at people in distress, but when it is people who are so dumb, it's hard to not point and chuckle.

Oh, so Canada can have rules for non-citizens working in their country and they can decide to not give government benefits to non-citizens, but when America does that, it's a problem. Good to know.

The part where she asks for free lodging is also pretty great.

Make them write a paper about what they learned.

People think they should be able to sneak into America illegally and work and if the US doesn't let them do it, it's racist and xenophobic.

The only downside to America is people like this who don't appreciate it and who defame the country. If they want to leave, good riddance to bad rubbish.

She is free to stay gone, actually.

The delulu is strong with this woman.

There's an idea!

CANADA HEALTHCARE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION USA

