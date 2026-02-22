Grass Isn't Greener: Trump-Hating Expats Beg Canadians for Free Lodging as Savings Vanish

It's not nice to laugh at people in distress, but when it is people who are so dumb, it's hard to not point and chuckle.

BREAKING - Leftists who fled to Canada are now begging online for free housing after discovering the cost of living and health care are worse than in the US, saying they cannot work on visas, are burning through their savings, and are struggling to afford skyrocketing rent. pic.twitter.com/b3IWzviw0c — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) February 22, 2026

Oh, so Canada can have rules for non-citizens working in their country and they can decide to not give government benefits to non-citizens, but when America does that, it's a problem. Good to know.

My favorite part is where she said she understands that because she's a visitor in Canada she doesn't get all the benefits of citizens. https://t.co/wd6RzJolGS — Jaihawkk (@Jaihawkk) February 22, 2026

The part where she asks for free lodging is also pretty great.

This is really pretty amazing. Kind of loving it. May she learn her lesson and be grateful for all the opportunities America affords even the dumbest among us. https://t.co/HI1QKa6eeX — 🇺🇸Anonymous Adult Human Female (@namerankssn) February 23, 2026

We should be tattooing scarlet maple leaves on these idiots foreheads if we let them back in https://t.co/G6Lss8z55M — kAsada (@RealGitmoTrump) February 23, 2026

Make them write a paper about what they learned.

You cannot legally work on a country if you're under a VISITORS (tourist) visa because that's for visiting said country and not for "moving" to it, become a resident, and get access to social security and w/e other benefits?



I burned six years of my life failing over and over at… https://t.co/Gw1qicAL4u pic.twitter.com/x0pJIiQ60R — Kaleb (@KalebPrime) February 22, 2026

People think they should be able to sneak into America illegally and work and if the US doesn't let them do it, it's racist and xenophobic.

USA is the best country in the world by a large margin and it's foolish to think or claim otherwise. https://t.co/PZ0HFwYD0H — Derek Braid (@Royal_Arse) February 22, 2026

The only downside to America is people like this who don't appreciate it and who defame the country. If they want to leave, good riddance to bad rubbish.

😂😂😂



What kind of complete effing idiot moves to a foreign country without investigating these things first?!? https://t.co/1uVJ1QDqEn — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) February 23, 2026

LOL She "fled" the United States as if anyone in the government even tried to prevent her from leaving. Leftists are truly stupid. https://t.co/uSBKmjRexo — Rodger 🍜 (@catholiclawyer) February 22, 2026

She is free to stay gone, actually.

I’m sorry, but what exactly are you fleeing from the greatest country on earth? Not to mention you live in blue sky LA. I mean well here, but this is the type of delusion that the left has been brainwashed with. No one chased you cuckoos to Canada. Be real https://t.co/a8KafnZBl8 — Joey A. (@Joeyjonz) February 22, 2026

The delulu is strong with this woman.

Let me see if I have this right: you FLED the US presumably due to the election outcome. Are you seeking political asylum? You can't work bc you're on a visitor visa so you want Canadians to put you, your partner AND your animals up for whatever pittance you would give them. How… https://t.co/ikFhdtLRc1 — Dr. Poppy Daniels (@drpoppyBHRT) February 23, 2026

There's an idea!

