Sen. Kennedy's Brutal AOC Roast: 'Operation Let Her Speak' – She'd Get Eaten Like a Snack in Any Debate

Senator John Kennedy is unequivocally the most hilarious man in American government these days. He needs a whole Netflix special. Our President is a hoot, but Kennedy has one-liners for days. His soliloquy about AOC recently will have you in stitches.

Advertisement

🚨 LMFAO! Sen. John Kennedy has everybody CRACKING UP with this brutally honest spiel about Rep. AOC 😭



"AOC said categorically that she is not a MORON, and she went on to say she hasn't even been to Utah, much less embraced their religion!" 😂



"Our plan for dealing with her:… pic.twitter.com/TzZw7faoo2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 21, 2026

Make sure to watch the whole thing. It gets better and better.

He definitely is.

I love Senator John Kennedy - "Operation Let Her Speak!" 🤣🤣❤️🤍💙 😂🤣🇺🇲 https://t.co/IPQxtd1hzJ pic.twitter.com/Y7ORvPz49V — Firefox7091 (@DinaTerrell13) February 21, 2026

She’s never been to Utah. Lmfao https://t.co/ljQzXSWZnc — SueShe (@HarleyH4123) February 21, 2026

I love Senator John Kennedy’s take on other politicians. https://t.co/MIpAsilyfX — Gloria Jean Baker (@GloJean1776) February 21, 2026

He's the best.

He is the best….Modern Day Penny Youngman https://t.co/T6BC3DRRAu — John Hancock (@johnhancock_nyc) February 21, 2026

ROFL

AOC may take the gold medal away from Harris for “word salad Moron”

Let’s crown her queen moron https://t.co/pw1YINlNGd — AZCactusrose (@saveamerixa) February 21, 2026

Her and Harris are in a race to the bottom.

"She's like Kamala Harris, with more bartending experience." 😂😂😂 https://t.co/pFZiA8A5Sx — 🌺Taira2.0🌺 (@totsoverfries) February 21, 2026

Very funny but sad that anybody considers her as a viable choice and votes for her. https://t.co/wLjZATnIKB — Rodion Raskolnikov (@Rodion2322) February 21, 2026

Sad and scary.

He’s just too funny for a US Senator. 🤣 https://t.co/SPsge9r2DG — Doyle (@Mfg_Locally) February 21, 2026

The man is the gift that keeps on giving.🤣 — The Elephant in the Room (@elephant_23) February 21, 2026

Such a way with words 😂😂 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 21, 2026

It's the mark of a Southern gentleman.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.