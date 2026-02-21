Seeking a Better Life... at America's Expense: Expired Student Visa Scammer Bilks Seniors Out of Millions

Just another immigrant who wants to come to America for a better life and improve American society or something.

🚨NEW: Indian national on an auto-pen expired Biden “student visa” arrested & sentenced for a $15 million elder fraud scheme of Americans.



The Trump DOJ is putting the Democrat imported fraudsters on notice. They’re no longer the hunters. They’re now the hunted. pic.twitter.com/WZp0SDQmHp — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) February 21, 2026

What a joke. The Biden Administration did so much damage it will take decades to undo.

It's time for the @StateDept to start reviewing and revoking millions of visas. https://t.co/4yruE3EBLi — Kate (@kate_p45) February 21, 2026

Hire more people to help if necessary.

This is what the democrats are protecting! 🤬https://t.co/GQhoDfrafU — John (@Cjb8340) February 21, 2026

Is every illegal in this country getting or got rich with our money? This is unbelievable the more you learn. — VittaX5 (@TovikkaX) February 21, 2026

Democrat officeholders want this person to remain in the U.S. and to receive taxpayer-funded housing, medical care, and cash assistance. — Francisco (@benniehimself) February 21, 2026

If I came home drunk and parked my car in my neighbor’s prize rose garden instead of my driveway, could my neighbor sue me for his damaged and destroyed rose plants?

Helen Keller can see because I irresponsibly did the damage, I would be forced to not only pay for all the… pic.twitter.com/ABmOQjoh2a — GDPops (@gdpops1950) February 21, 2026

The best way to hold the Democrats accountable is to never vote for them to be in power again. The Corporate Media will never scrutinize their policies or their actions. They will always hold the feet of Republicans to the fire.

And it is Nigerians that are labelled scammers while it is the Indians who steal and scam while the government supports them. — Godhood (@Drealincarnate) February 21, 2026

It can be true of both groups.

Many 3rd Worlders see a rich country like the United States and simply view it as an opportunity for plunder.



The entire immigration system needs to be reconsidered. This isn't sustainable. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) February 21, 2026

They don't love this country. They love the money they think they can get here. There is a difference. People who are just looking for a get rich quick fast scheme don't necessarily also embrace the ideals of freedom and human rights. That's a big part of the problem America is facing.

Deport him. 18 years in a USA prison is more taxpayer money — Mark Lichty (@MarkLichty4230) February 21, 2026

An immigrant is suppose to be an asset to the country, not a liability. — kat2.0 (@01Kat2) February 21, 2026

18? Should be 81 years minimum. Set real penalties — Jack Robinhood (@krobinhood88) February 21, 2026

A better life at someone else's expense — Ghost (@Wrongwaythink) February 21, 2026

At the expense of the American way of life.

Ahh so this is how slumdogs become millionaires, huh? I knew it! — Remy (@RealRemyWong) February 21, 2026

They did come here for a better life, it just involves stealing from Americans. — 𝚂𝚢𝚍𝚗𝚎𝚢🩸⚡️ (@sydneysniper88) February 21, 2026

And making lives worse for the American people.

