Seeking a Better Life... at America's Expense: Expired Student Visa Scammer Bilks Seniors Out of Millions

justmindy
justmindy | 4:35 PM on February 21, 2026
Twitchy

Just another immigrant who wants to come to America for a better life and improve American society or something.

What a joke. The Biden Administration did so much damage it will take decades to undo.

Hire more people to help if necessary. 

The best way to hold the Democrats accountable is to never vote for them to be in power again. The Corporate Media will never scrutinize their policies or their actions. They will always hold the feet of Republicans to the fire. 

It can be true of both groups.

They don't love this country. They love the money they think they can get here. There is a difference. People who are just looking for a get rich quick fast scheme don't necessarily also embrace the ideals of freedom and human rights. That's a big part of the problem America is facing.

At the expense of the American way of life. 

And making lives worse for the American people.

