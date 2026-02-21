Talked Smack About America, Flipped the 'L' at Trump — Hunter Hess Finishes as the Real Loser in 10th

Attorney Attacks ICE Agents During Detention Operation, Finds Out
justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on February 21, 2026
Twitchy

Hunter Hess is an American skier at the Olympics. From the moment a mic was placed in his face, he has talked smack about America and even said he wasn't competing for America, but rather his 'family and friends'. Maybe his 'family and friends' should have paid for his expenses at the Olympics and he could have skied for the flag of his family and friends. 

So, him flashing the L sign was appropriate. Losers are going to loser.

Of course, now he'll try to blame his flame out on the backlash messing with his brain after he spat on America. Maybe he should make better choices. Again, losers are going to loser.

In the language of the illegals Hess is so worried about, he's basura.

Karma comes for us all and apparently she loves America. 

It's great to see him fall flat on his smarmy face. Too bad America has to lose a medal because of him, but it is what it is.

If companies do sponsor him, don't buy the product.

It was mighty big words for such a small little man.

Maybe the Olympic Committee should start enforcing rules about speaking to the media and locking in and focusing on the job athletes are there to do.

Such a shame. He totally wasted what could have been an amazing experience. TDS really does give them brain worms.

