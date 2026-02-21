Talked Smack About America, Flipped the 'L' at Trump — Hunter Hess Finishes as the Real Loser in 10th

Hunter Hess is an American skier at the Olympics. From the moment a mic was placed in his face, he has talked smack about America and even said he wasn't competing for America, but rather his 'family and friends'. Maybe his 'family and friends' should have paid for his expenses at the Olympics and he could have skied for the flag of his family and friends.

Olympic skier Hunter Hess recently said he had “mixed emotions about representing the US” in Italy.



On Friday, after his qualifying run, he flashed an “L” sign with his hand in response to President Trump calling him a loser.



At Friday night’s final, Hess finished 10th. pic.twitter.com/z5YRVXGnHl — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 21, 2026

So, him flashing the L sign was appropriate. Losers are going to loser.

Of course, now he'll try to blame his flame out on the backlash messing with his brain after he spat on America. Maybe he should make better choices. Again, losers are going to loser.

In the language of the illegals Hess is so worried about, he's basura.

Karma comes for us all and apparently she loves America.

It is a joy to watch good people succeed, and it also feels pretty great watching turds fall on their faces. https://t.co/2FYliTj592 — Paul Martin (@PaulOfRioRancho) February 21, 2026

It's great to see him fall flat on his smarmy face. Too bad America has to lose a medal because of him, but it is what it is.

Looks like he’s the loser by far. Hopefully no sponsors will what this loser representing their company again. What a disgrace in more ways then one. https://t.co/4AUY6AvF3l — etgreatgrandma (@etgreatgrandma) February 21, 2026

If companies do sponsor him, don't buy the product.

The Olympics are great bc you basically have to be patriotic to win. You are representing your country. You are not competing as an individual. Russia will have a losing streak as long as their athletes don’t have a flag to compete for. Unpatriotic americans will lose. https://t.co/1jVp23F4o2 — sarah satoshi ❤️‍🔥 (@sarah_satoshi) February 21, 2026

Disgraceful douche.



Lot's of mouth for such a loser (10th place). https://t.co/y3uksN5yf9 — Hockeytown 4 Life™ 🇺🇸 (@CellyChick) February 21, 2026

It was mighty big words for such a small little man.

I think the US Olympic committee needs to a better job of selecting the team that represents the US https://t.co/KK7XLQp7Pu — Kuips (@WayneKuipers) February 21, 2026

Maybe the Olympic Committee should start enforcing rules about speaking to the media and locking in and focusing on the job athletes are there to do.

Hunter Hess turned himself into a self-inflicted casualty over TDS.

He had “mixed emotions” about representing the U.S. at the Olympics, then after Trump called him a “loser” on Truth Social, Hess responded by flashing the “L” sign at the cameras during his qualifying run. He… https://t.co/pnJE6nDfgw — AgaObF (@AgaObF) February 21, 2026

That’s what happens when you let president Trump live rent free in your head instead of focusing on repping the greatest country on Earth. — fictitious (@fictitiousfruit) February 21, 2026

Such a shame. He totally wasted what could have been an amazing experience. TDS really does give them brain worms.

