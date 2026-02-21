Talked Smack About America, Flipped the 'L' at Trump — Hunter Hess Finishes as the Real Loser in 10th

Hunter Hess is an American skier at the Olympics. From the moment a mic was placed in his face, he has talked smack about America and even said he wasn't competing for America, but rather his 'family and friends'. Maybe his 'family and friends' should have paid for his expenses at the Olympics and he could have skied for the flag of his family and friends.
Olympic skier Hunter Hess recently said he had “mixed emotions about representing the US” in Italy.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 21, 2026
On Friday, after his qualifying run, he flashed an “L” sign with his hand in response to President Trump calling him a loser.
At Friday night’s final, Hess finished 10th. pic.twitter.com/z5YRVXGnHl
So, him flashing the L sign was appropriate. Losers are going to loser.
Of course, now he'll try to blame his flame out on the backlash messing with his brain after he spat on America. Maybe he should make better choices. Again, losers are going to loser.
Trash Human https://t.co/kaz9p5YNcA— Kristian Skyy (@KristianSkyy) February 21, 2026
In the language of the illegals Hess is so worried about, he's basura.
Karma https://t.co/Qc4PzCDP0w— Karen L (@Klamro12) February 21, 2026
Karma comes for us all and apparently she loves America.
It is a joy to watch good people succeed, and it also feels pretty great watching turds fall on their faces. https://t.co/2FYliTj592— Paul Martin (@PaulOfRioRancho) February 21, 2026
It's great to see him fall flat on his smarmy face. Too bad America has to lose a medal because of him, but it is what it is.
#hunterHess— Jim Bob (@jim261bob) February 21, 2026
Olympic LOSER!!! https://t.co/AvCyar3dTe pic.twitter.com/92W6RdrWWD
Be disrespectful? Fail. https://t.co/l0VhOgeyr2— Terra Kinder (@TerraKinder) February 21, 2026
Looks like he’s the loser by far. Hopefully no sponsors will what this loser representing their company again. What a disgrace in more ways then one. https://t.co/4AUY6AvF3l— etgreatgrandma (@etgreatgrandma) February 21, 2026
If companies do sponsor him, don't buy the product.
The Olympics are great bc you basically have to be patriotic to win. You are representing your country. You are not competing as an individual. Russia will have a losing streak as long as their athletes don’t have a flag to compete for. Unpatriotic americans will lose. https://t.co/1jVp23F4o2— sarah satoshi ❤️🔥 (@sarah_satoshi) February 21, 2026
Disgraceful douche.— Hockeytown 4 Life™ 🇺🇸 (@CellyChick) February 21, 2026
Lot's of mouth for such a loser (10th place). https://t.co/y3uksN5yf9
It was mighty big words for such a small little man.
I think the US Olympic committee needs to a better job of selecting the team that represents the US https://t.co/KK7XLQp7Pu— Kuips (@WayneKuipers) February 21, 2026
Maybe the Olympic Committee should start enforcing rules about speaking to the media and locking in and focusing on the job athletes are there to do.
Hunter Hess turned himself into a self-inflicted casualty over TDS.— AgaObF (@AgaObF) February 21, 2026
He had “mixed emotions” about representing the U.S. at the Olympics, then after Trump called him a “loser” on Truth Social, Hess responded by flashing the “L” sign at the cameras during his qualifying run. He… https://t.co/pnJE6nDfgw
That’s what happens when you let president Trump live rent free in your head instead of focusing on repping the greatest country on Earth.— fictitious (@fictitiousfruit) February 21, 2026
Such a shame. He totally wasted what could have been an amazing experience. TDS really does give them brain worms.
