Cato Needs an Intervention: Peddling Debunked Nonsense While Pretending Left-Wing Body Counts Don’t Exist

Someone should check on the Cato Institute because they are clearly not doing well. They keep pushing this like it hasn't been debunked time and time again. They put the 'not thinking at all' in think tanks.

Advertisement

The risk of being killed in a politically motivated attack in the US is low, a Cato study shows. Excluding 9/11 and the Oklahoma City bombing, most deaths come from right-wing attackers, followed by Islamists, and then left-wing attackers. https://t.co/FU2J0qq8Zk pic.twitter.com/w5xTSN4zp2 — Cato Institute (@CatoInstitute) February 19, 2026

They literally just ignore all the corrections being made and just keep reiterating nonsense.

What is hugely embarrassing for @CatoInstitute is that this dataset has been debunked multiple times and they haven't even bothered to respond to the objections or make any changes to it



They know it's bad data, they just don't care https://t.co/jBeK5fp70w — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) February 20, 2026

They are manipulating the numbers to make them say what they want.

For those wondering, this data is garbage. It’s full of politically-motivated misclassifcations, including labeling literal communists as “right-wing” attackers.



Why does CATO keep pushing this false narrative? What’s the motivation?



Here are just a few examples. https://t.co/yapWtNktyS pic.twitter.com/WKY30CLjLT — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 21, 2026

That's a great question. What is their motivation? Why are they misleading the public like this?

Since we're doing this again, apparently, this is a further reminder that leftist extremists killed 37 people last year and CATO didn't even notice most of them, because the antifa-based activists they plagiarized from didn't, either. https://t.co/ZGYjDYUwsO — A Strange Loop 🧭✴️ (@Recursion_Agent) February 19, 2026

Never let facts get in the way of a good narrative, especially here on X. https://t.co/NfEqqeclgi — Here Comes the Hammer (@mynameishamme) February 20, 2026

Telling the truth is so last season.

If you strip out all the other meaningful data that says to the contrary, then this is true. https://t.co/IFsGDCv0ij — Josh Fields (@partiallypro) February 21, 2026

"Well, once we exclude the 60s & 70s to remove those leftist attacks, recharacterize every attack on a synagogue as right-wing, ignore BLM, & exclude 9-11 then the data matches our desired outcome."



The instructions for assembling a McRib are more academically rigorous. https://t.co/JhSlJB1mna — Threadmiser (@darklordobunnys) February 19, 2026

and more tasty.

"Excluding fatties, the average American man and woman are no more obese than they were 50 years ago." https://t.co/eZFjN3GdA8 — Sam Schulman ن (@Sam_Schulman) February 19, 2026

Advertisement

Exclude data to push a political point about how CATO disagrees with Pres Trump designating antifa as a domestic terrorist organization.



Sounds about right for CATO these days. Publish slanted data analysis to push leftist politics. https://t.co/LBZIpE3kB4 — Bill Rodgers (@brodgers01) February 19, 2026

A total descent into nonsense.

Aside from the milk and eggs, this Gelato is basically vegan. https://t.co/DBhpppG0ea — The Incredible PaulK (@PaKruta) February 20, 2026

Cato institute has now become a tool of the left. Much like every other lolbertarian account out there https://t.co/xR3cIDAAUw — SE Dallas (@sedallas) February 19, 2026

It's a sad day indeed.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.