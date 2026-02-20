Birds of a Feather: Kamala Harris Poses with Olympic 'Traitor' Eileen Gu –...
Epstein Lookalike Daniel Biss and Champagne Socialist Kat Abughazaleh Share Intimate Post-Debate Drinks

justmindy
justmindy | 9:45 PM on February 20, 2026
Kat Abughazaleh For Congress IL-09

 Kat Abughazaleh used to work for Media Matters. She lost her job there and decided to run for Congress in Illinois. That's her current gig. She also got in trouble for blocking ICE vehicles. Also, she's dating Ben Collins, owner of 'The Onion'. You can't make this up. 

One of the people running against her is Daniel Bliss. He's married, but Kat and Daniel seemed pretty chummy after a debate. Interesting. Also, Bliss looks like Jeffrey Epstein so that just adds to the creepiness factor.

He really does. It's jolting.

She's just dating Ben Collins, allegedly.

The elite don't have to follow stupid rules.

So many questions for the Congressional candidate to answer.

Someone should take his pulse.

Dems love to carpetbag.

She can ride out of town on her broom.

The Left gets mad when you expose their creepy little heroes.

Bliss should go home and have fun with his wife. How about that?

