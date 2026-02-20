Epstein Lookalike Daniel Biss and Champagne Socialist Kat Abughazaleh Share Intimate Post-Debate Drinks

Kat Abughazaleh used to work for Media Matters. She lost her job there and decided to run for Congress in Illinois. That's her current gig. She also got in trouble for blocking ICE vehicles. Also, she's dating Ben Collins, owner of 'The Onion'. You can't make this up.

One of the people running against her is Daniel Bliss. He's married, but Kat and Daniel seemed pretty chummy after a debate. Interesting. Also, Bliss looks like Jeffrey Epstein so that just adds to the creepiness factor.

Champagne socialist Kat Abughazaleh was spotted at the Green Mill enjoying a night out with fellow traveler Daniel Biss after their debate. Mr. Biss is giving off some serious Epstein vibes.



It's fitting that they sat in Al Capone's old booth as they bonded over their… pic.twitter.com/LOpzcSYYcV — Nilam Civok (@CivokNilam) February 20, 2026

He actually does look like Epstein, that’s something. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) February 20, 2026

He really does. It's jolting.

Pretty sure both are maried? — RealJohnDutton (@RealJohnDutton) February 20, 2026

Not Kat. — Nilam Civok (@CivokNilam) February 20, 2026

She's just dating Ben Collins, allegedly.

No talking during shows at the green mill! — Leonard Thomas (@LeonardThomas77) February 20, 2026

I'm sure they followed all the rules just like they did when they allegedly committed obstruction. — Nilam Civok (@CivokNilam) February 20, 2026

The elite don't have to follow stupid rules.

Is Biss hitting on her? Looks like it. — Claude Rothschild (@rothschild48154) February 20, 2026

Allegedly — Nilam Civok (@CivokNilam) February 20, 2026

@KatAbughazaleh are you still with Ben or did he drop you when the Feds nailed you? — Claude Rothschild (@rothschild48154) February 20, 2026

So many questions for the Congressional candidate to answer.

Two idiots who don’t deserve a single vote. — D Weez (@zrs9504) February 20, 2026

In a sane world, you'd be right. — Nilam Civok (@CivokNilam) February 20, 2026

Someone should take his pulse.

Wasn't she accused of not even living in the district she's running in? Has anyone followed up on her address?



Also, I thought her boyfriend was Ben Collins, CEO of The Onion? pic.twitter.com/b9tyzobWvR — Lauren G 🇺🇸 (@lbc360) February 20, 2026

Dems love to carpetbag.

Need to set up residency here to run for office but has little prior connection to the state or her district.



Carpetbagger. Should be run out of town. — DB Joeseph (@DavidBobJoeseph) February 20, 2026

She can ride out of town on her broom.

The Left gets mad when you expose their creepy little heroes.

She looks different in a dress. pic.twitter.com/7jFBOVLSzC — snark expert (@AnneBaldwin17) February 20, 2026

… and before they sat down, they said to themselves ‘let’s not be noticeable.’ pic.twitter.com/48P7jcgfEK — Cranberry Sauce (@TR6bits76) February 20, 2026

This looks like a fever dream of oligarchs plotting the next purge while drinking adrenochrome — C (@capital_punx) February 20, 2026

Looks like they're having fun with friends, guess you're not familiar with that. — Jerry (@AirySplatricks) February 20, 2026

Bliss should go home and have fun with his wife. How about that?

