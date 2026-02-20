Epstein Lookalike Daniel Biss and Champagne Socialist Kat Abughazaleh Share Intimate Post-...
Birds of a Feather: Kamala Harris Poses with Olympic 'Traitor' Eileen Gu – Proof Dems aren't Patriots

justmindy
justmindy | 9:15 PM on February 20, 2026
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

This is perfect. Two women who hate America posing together for a picture.

Also, they both act like they are some aggrieved minority. So much in common. 

Because Kamala isn't a patriotic American either. 

Birds of a feather stick together.

Kamala probably encouraged it. 

It doesn't take much to make Kamala look bad, to be fair.

Kamala has terrible political instincts. 

One thing is for certain, Kamala had absolutely no idea what was going on.

Intensifies.

There is nothing, absolutely nothing, remarkable about Kamala.

All she cares about is her personal profile and career trajectory. Period.

Sounds about right. 

