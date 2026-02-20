Birds of a Feather: Kamala Harris Poses with Olympic 'Traitor' Eileen Gu – Proof Dems aren't Patriots

This is perfect. Two women who hate America posing together for a picture.

Not to wade into Ellen Gu discourse, but remarkable to note which American political leader chose to honor her in 2024. pic.twitter.com/HRGHwlXWAr — Sebastian Caliri (@SebastianCaliri) February 20, 2026

Also, they both act like they are some aggrieved minority. So much in common.

Why the hell would any American political leader honour somebody who defected to China for money https://t.co/fD9yyzoJVh — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) February 20, 2026

Because Kamala isn't a patriotic American either.

A loyal subject of the Chinese Communist Party posing for a picture with Olympic gold medalist Eileen Gu. https://t.co/x5SMEcyDb2 — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) February 20, 2026

Birds of a feather stick together.

And she still played for China. Sellout https://t.co/Bhz6nQPZ3T — ✫ (@Epiousion_) February 20, 2026

Kamala probably encouraged it.

“Honor her” and she chose to represent an authoritarian communist regime rather than the country she CHOOSES to live in.

This doesn’t make Harris look good, it makes her look INCREDIBLY bad. https://t.co/HSDxvL5TkQ — MaxTheUragi 🇺🇸 (@MaxTheFurryFox) February 21, 2026

It doesn't take much to make Kamala look bad, to be fair.

Backwards libs and dirty cockroaches 🤝 https://t.co/S1gTCUZpzG — Nick Yakutilov (@NYakutilov) February 20, 2026

A Chinese representative honoring a Chinese representative! Who’d a thought? https://t.co/TgkZ3KT7LN — Malcolm Giangola (@GiangolaMalcolm) February 20, 2026

Kamala has terrible political instincts.

TBH, I really don't think they had any clue about each other. 😂 https://t.co/YmVkx13QFq — Valor (@ValorRed1) February 20, 2026

One thing is for certain, Kamala had absolutely no idea what was going on.

100% on brand. Idiot phony + idiot phony https://t.co/90Hr8JH9im — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) February 20, 2026

Intensifies.

Ok but ew, she drives a Porsche but she can’t match her whites? Not one of her whites is the same shade/tone. Surely if she had class, she would be better dressed than this? https://t.co/4lzUP4wfP1 — chairman (@karma_mao) February 20, 2026

Speaks volumes about Harris, the DEI pick https://t.co/FCPHJFopXB — Andrew J Phelan (@ajphelo) February 21, 2026

It's not remarkable once you understand that Kamala sides with the communist Chinese. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) February 20, 2026

There is nothing, absolutely nothing, remarkable about Kamala.

The one who says 6-7 what a surprise. She has no moral compass, no morality. She lied to us for 3 years as our president slipped into deeper levels of dementia. She's irrelevant, speaking tour bookings are her best hope. — Billy Evans (@per_asp3ra) February 20, 2026

All she cares about is her personal profile and career trajectory. Period.

You mean the drunk cackling communist who hates America honored an America hater who defected to a communist regime? Shocking. — thefierypatriot (@thefierypatriot) February 20, 2026

Sounds about right.

