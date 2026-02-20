Cry Me a River: Eileen Gu Whines She's a 'Punching Bag' After Selling...
VIP
VIP
VIP
ICE's Epic Troll (a Classic Rope-a-Dope): Detainees Gone Before Ilhan Omar Arrives to 'Support' Them

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on February 20, 2026
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Who says ICE doesn't have a sense of humor?

Actually, that would be Rope TWO Dopes or maybe it's a Double Rope a Dope. Either way, it's hilarious. 

Like her Somali counterparts in Minneapolis, she really does believe she is above the law.

Omar doesn't care about them.

Unfortunately, they'll continue to get voted in by people equally as stupid as them.

Nothing but a photo op.

That's an insult to bobbleheads.

The officials at the detention center should get a raise.

No illegals for them to exploit.

On one hand, Democrats complain about lengthy detentions and now Omar is mad they are deporting quickly. ICE can win.

It's Ilhan's superpower.

Tags:

ICE ILHAN OMAR ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA

