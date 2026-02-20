ICE's Epic Troll (a Classic Rope-a-Dope): Detainees Gone Before Ilhan Omar Arrives to 'Support' Them

Who says ICE doesn't have a sense of humor?

🔥🚨 LMAO! Rep. Ilhan Omar reveals they went to see illegal alien detainees in Minnesota who were conventionally DEPORTED before they got there!



ICE pulled a rope a dope on them! 😂 pic.twitter.com/ktdB4ZzU4c — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) February 20, 2026

Actually, that would be Rope TWO Dopes or maybe it's a Double Rope a Dope. Either way, it's hilarious.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) show up at an ICE facility in Hastings, MN, on Feb. 20, 2026, to "visit" and "support" illegal alien detainees (mostly Somali fraud suspects tied to the Feeding Our Future mess), only to find out ICE had already deported them… https://t.co/dwLgCIAcJ5 — AgaObF (@AgaObF) February 20, 2026

Like her Somali counterparts in Minneapolis, she really does believe she is above the law.

You know who they don’t go to see? The parents of the dead children massacred by illegals.

They don’t visit the people in hospitals who were assaulted by illegals.

They don’t care. It’s all about the illegals voting.#PassTheSaveAct https://t.co/QUgKS2xFtB — Trump is Our President (@JFleckenAlvarez) February 20, 2026

Omar doesn't care about them.

Lo IQ lady relegated to the little yellow bus again https://t.co/25goJG7aQb — Pietro Barbieri (@trustpointlaw) February 20, 2026

Unfortunately, they'll continue to get voted in by people equally as stupid as them.

And what's the point in being there ? More cheap media attention. @GrageDustin https://t.co/iHCRVBz2sx — John Nagel for Congress MN-5 (@Nagel4Congress) February 20, 2026

Nothing but a photo op.

That's an insult to bobbleheads.

more government services need to be this efficient https://t.co/tvdDg12Vc4 — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) February 20, 2026

The officials at the detention center should get a raise.

Aww, no one there to use for political purposes? Sad. Unfair. — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) February 20, 2026

No illegals for them to exploit.

The two worst us representatives in the state of Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/yytHKgllyL — Evan F. Flanagan (@dutchworm) February 20, 2026

A win is a win! — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) February 20, 2026

I don't know what they're complaining about. It sounds like they're running an extremely efficient operation there! — Jesse (@JesseO007) February 20, 2026

On one hand, Democrats complain about lengthy detentions and now Omar is mad they are deporting quickly. ICE can win.

So they’re mad no one is being held at the place they don’t want anyone to be held? Got it. — Mike VerWay (@mikeverway) February 20, 2026

I’m sure they’ll find someone else to exploit soon enough — Ludlow Tortelli (@LudlowTortelli) February 20, 2026

It's Ilhan's superpower.

