Hasanabi Rages at Camila Cabello for Calling Out Cuba's 'Failing Dictatorship' – Internet Drags Him

Camilo Cabello is a singer who spoke out about the terrible conditions in Cuba. That seems like a good and righteous thing to do.

Camila Cabello raises awareness for the living conditions in Cuba:



“It has been 67 years of a failing dictatorship and an oppressive regime. The Cuban people are suffering in an echo chamber where no one can hear them because to speak is to risk your life. Many people are… pic.twitter.com/TEuknFoo6H — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 20, 2026

Since she was criticizing Communists, this sent Commie streamer Hasanabi into a rage.

Millionaire fake communist living in America looking down on those speaking out against the actual consequences of communism for others. pic.twitter.com/tvLIjs3mSg — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 21, 2026

Hasanabi is gross.

you’re an animal abuser btw https://t.co/7wIjOf8MAI — sugar talking 🍭 (@pepsip4pi) February 20, 2026

Just a reminder.

These people are the reason why people are turning right wing btw https://t.co/fEGKh6Y0IS — ୨୧ (@cinnasmall) February 20, 2026

performative communist back at it again



ain't no way his love for communism is clouding the fact that the people of Cuba are clearly unhappy with the living conditions😭



you can't make this up https://t.co/rwf8zTH1r8 pic.twitter.com/t9v2AZYdIz — Kazahana ⛩️ (@KazahanaEdits) February 20, 2026

He's just an asset.

White boy who learned about Cuba in online leftist circles finds it gross that actual Cuban woman who lived in Cuba would criticize the Cuban government. https://t.co/phkSzaSsRo — L (@whatwassaidddd) February 20, 2026

a westernised american man trying to lecture a cuban born immigrant woman on her home country. clock the misogyny i’m tired. https://t.co/bc1ggQ5f67 — veechmila (@rosiesmilaa) February 21, 2026

Men like Hasanabi have no respect for women.

What’s gross is defending oppressive regimes from the privileged comfort of a life untouched by the suffering they inflict.



That isn’t activism — it’s luxury politics. https://t.co/1I9YTRBrRU pic.twitter.com/eNkVbBEO3X — Nazi Hunters (@HuntersOfNazis) February 21, 2026

hasan is a sociopathic misogynist who has no capability of shutting up and listening to people with actual lived experiences that deviate from his own theoretical ideologies. he inspires hate and divide, not unity. stop listening to him. https://t.co/TNPWsPjegD — k 💋🪩 (@satellitecherry) February 20, 2026

Typical Leftist man.

Imagine being a commie simp and refusing to live in a communist or even socialist nation. Lmaooooo https://t.co/OFcG4JAfOR — Vincent (@Vincenttastic) February 20, 2026

Nobody:



Men when they see a woman speaking up: https://t.co/DS181UxIB9 — x, xoxo (@canolanationn) February 20, 2026

He has the same respect for women as he does his dog ... not much.

the Cuban woman criticizes the Cuban government and the millionaire Turk anchor baby has a problem with it. https://t.co/9mVqfQQOa4 — Phil Labonte 🇺🇸 (@philthatremains) February 21, 2026

Hasan you are most than welcome to move to Cuba to show us how amazing that regime is https://t.co/jpFh4keIWi — liam (@Liam_con67) February 21, 2026

speaking truth is gross to Hasan. it's like he's allergic to it.



mind you this girl was born in Cuba and Hasan was born in the US and raised in Turkey. Yet he thinks her lived experience opinion is gross.



this is who Hasan is. https://t.co/xUNqYn24nc — Alf Benny 🧢 (@alfbennymedia) February 20, 2026

It's his superiority complex. He thinks he knows better than a Cuban woman.

