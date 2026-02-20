Oh No! 'Review-Bombing Starfleet Academy Could End the Franchise'
Hasanabi Rages at Camila Cabello for Calling Out Cuba's 'Failing Dictatorship' – Internet Drags Him

justmindy
justmindy | 10:20 PM on February 20, 2026
Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Camilo Cabello is a singer who spoke out about the terrible conditions in Cuba. That seems like a good and righteous thing to do.

Since she was criticizing Communists, this sent Commie streamer Hasanabi into a rage. 

Hasanabi is gross.

Just a reminder.

He's just an asset.

Men like Hasanabi have no respect for women.

Typical Leftist man.

He has the same respect for women as he does his dog ... not much.

It's his superiority complex. He thinks he knows better than a Cuban woman.

