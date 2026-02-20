Dems Pearl Clutching About Trump 'Defying the Supreme Court' Are Being Hit With...
LOL! THAT Liberal Win Didn't Last Long: Trump's Back-Up Plan After SCOTUS Tariff...
VIP
AOC Is Concerned Republicans Are Turning Young Men Into REAL MEN
Chuck Schumer No Longer Wants Justice Gorsuch to 'Reap the Whirlwind' (at Least...
We Feel SHOCKED: Latest Epstein BOMBSHELL Lands Right on Democrat Stacey Plaskett's HEAD...
Trump Activates 'Backup Plan' After Supreme Court Strikes Down Tariffs
Most DELISH Schadenfreude EVER: NYC Democrats RAGE at Zohran Mamdani for Raising Their...
CNN's Jake Tapper Notes Kash Patel Was Interviewed by His Former Deputy...
VIP
Death of Comedy Rides a Pale Horse: Stephen Colbert's Lily White Killers of...
Scott Jennings Dismantles Jon Ossoff As Only He CAN for Openly Trying to...
Tom Homan ENDS Democrats' ICE/Nazi Rhetoric by Asking Them One Simple Yet DAMNING...
Jonathan Turley Has a Potential Buzzkill for Those Celebrating the SCOTUS Ruling on...
Jasmine Crockett Says It's DEMOCRATS Who Are Racist Now and There's Just NOT...
VIP
Story of How the Oakland Mayor's Car Got Stolen Is the Most 'Democrat...

Ann Bauer Schools an AWFL: From Anne Frank Memes to 'What Fraud ?' – A Master Class in Schooling Normies

justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on February 20, 2026
Imgflip

Author Ann Bauer just gave a master class into how to deal with friends who have bought the Leftist narrative.

Advertisement

It's so frustrating to deal with people like this. They have little to no knowledge about the ACTUAL facts, but they are full of memes and quotes and dumb rhetoric. 

Credit to the woman for being willing to listen and be corrected. That is rare when deal with AWFL activists. They are generally full of spite. 

Recommended

LOL! THAT Liberal Win Didn't Last Long: Trump's Back-Up Plan After SCOTUS Tariff Ruling Is GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Advertisement

This is the frustrating part. This woman who believes herself to be very informed knows nothing about all the fraud happening in her own state. That's a mistake of local media, obviously, and it's quite intentional. They work hard to ensure the public isn't properly informed. 

Life is busy. This Mom is dealing with demands of dealing with a special needs relative. Pair that with a complicit Media, and the Democrats can get away with many things. 

Advertisement

At their core, Americans are good people. They don't want to hear of a family losing their son or a child losing their mother at the hands of law enforcement. They are sympathetic. It's easy to get caught up in the public sentiment. This is what we are up against. 

Heaven help us.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY HOLOCAUST MEDIA BIAS MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOL! THAT Liberal Win Didn't Last Long: Trump's Back-Up Plan After SCOTUS Tariff Ruling Is GLORIOUS
Sam J.
We Feel SHOCKED: Latest Epstein BOMBSHELL Lands Right on Democrat Stacey Plaskett's HEAD (Thread)
Sam J.
Dems Pearl Clutching About Trump 'Defying the Supreme Court' Are Being Hit With Biden AND AOC Flashbacks
Doug P.
Most DELISH Schadenfreude EVER: NYC Democrats RAGE at Zohran Mamdani for Raising Their Taxes (Watch)
Sam J.
Tom Homan ENDS Democrats' ICE/Nazi Rhetoric by Asking Them One Simple Yet DAMNING Question (Watch)
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Dismantles Jon Ossoff As Only He CAN for Openly Trying to Dehumanize the Right (Vid)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

LOL! THAT Liberal Win Didn't Last Long: Trump's Back-Up Plan After SCOTUS Tariff Ruling Is GLORIOUS Sam J.
Advertisement