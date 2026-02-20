Ann Bauer Schools an AWFL: From Anne Frank Memes to 'What Fraud ?' – A Master Class in Schooling Normies

Author Ann Bauer just gave a master class into how to deal with friends who have bought the Leftist narrative.

Had an experience yesterday with a MN "AWFL" I'd like to share.

Nice woman. Autism mom. About 60. She wrote to ask how our move went and send me like a zillion pics from the Renee Good memorial & those Anne Frank quotes everyone in MN is circulating.

Friends, I LOST MY S**T.🧵 — Ann Bauer (@annbauerwriter) February 20, 2026

It's so frustrating to deal with people like this. They have little to no knowledge about the ACTUAL facts, but they are full of memes and quotes and dumb rhetoric.

My text back to her was harsh.



Stop. This is not the Holocaust. Six million Jews were murdered, plus countless others. It's an obscene comparison. DO NOT.



That was my message. For 20 min I saw bubbles appear and vanish and I thought, well, I'll never hear from her again. — Ann Bauer (@annbauerwriter) February 20, 2026

Then, after 25 min, a response tinged in. I'm copying it here. pic.twitter.com/QaK6gmNjjf — Ann Bauer (@annbauerwriter) February 20, 2026

Credit to the woman for being willing to listen and be corrected. That is rare when deal with AWFL activists. They are generally full of spite.

Well, you coulda knocked me over. What a gracious response. I sent her the article about Walz and the Holocaust museum, copied below.



Then I asked her what news source she read and she said, of course, she relies on @StarTribune for all her news 🙄https://t.co/bvNWlTTEWV — Ann Bauer (@annbauerwriter) February 20, 2026

I went on to say that while I deplore the shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, I believe Tim Walz ginned up that dangerous, violent situation and he did it to run cover for the fraud investigations.



To which she said (c'mon say it with me now; I know you can)........ — Ann Bauer (@annbauerwriter) February 20, 2026

This is the frustrating part. This woman who believes herself to be very informed knows nothing about all the fraud happening in her own state. That's a mistake of local media, obviously, and it's quite intentional. They work hard to ensure the public isn't properly informed.

WHAT FRAUD INVESTIGATIONS?



oh, sweet, Jesus.....



Can you send me any articles about this? she asked, so I did. I limited myself to five. She thanked me and an hour later, I got this text.



Oh my God. Do we ever get the money back???



This is not a stupid woman. She's busy-- — Ann Bauer (@annbauerwriter) February 20, 2026

She raised 2 kids, one an adult (now) with autism, whom she cares for almost FT. She has elderly parents & a husband & a life. She relies on MN media for her news. This is where she is. This is where a ton of Minnesotans are.



They have no freakin' idea what's going on. — Ann Bauer (@annbauerwriter) February 20, 2026

Life is busy. This Mom is dealing with demands of dealing with a special needs relative. Pair that with a complicit Media, and the Democrats can get away with many things.

A must read of what we’re up against. Normies information is completely curated. They get one side, and let their emotions carry them the rest of the way. https://t.co/FdpEL9c7sp — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) February 20, 2026

At their core, Americans are good people. They don't want to hear of a family losing their son or a child losing their mother at the hands of law enforcement. They are sympathetic. It's easy to get caught up in the public sentiment. This is what we are up against.

At least she was open to hearing and reading. My mother in law will literally close her eyes and put her hands over her ears when I try to present her with evidence that contradicts the lefts narrative. — nicolle “maga troll” young (@nicolle99953150) February 20, 2026

Heaven help us.

