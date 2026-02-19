Wife of Illegal Who Killed Georgia Teacher Says What Happened, Happened
justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on February 19, 2026
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Tara Palmeri is big mad at journalist Michael Tracey. Tracey has questioned labeling some of the Epstein victims as such because they were in their twenties, and he contends knew what they were doing. 

Even if the questions are sometimes hard, it's fair to ask them. Obviously, Epstein is a horrible person. That doesn't man there weren't willing women participating in selling their bodies with no coercion. 

It's adults who made bad decisions when they were younger hoping to cash in now.

Also this! Some of these 'victims' were helping recruit other young women. Maybe they are trying to assuage their guilt, but it's important to be be clear about their own behavior.

In other words, Palmeri lies a lot in order to advance her agenda.

Hopefully, this is sufficient evidence to show she is not on the up and up and should not be trusted at all. 

