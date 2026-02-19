Absurd Tara Palmeri Goes Nuclear: Accuses Michael Tracey of Being Paid to Smear Epstein Victims

Tara Palmeri is big mad at journalist Michael Tracey. Tracey has questioned labeling some of the Epstein victims as such because they were in their twenties, and he contends knew what they were doing.

Advertisement

Michael Tracey, who calls himself a journalist, has been smearing Jeffrey Epstein survivors — and sometimes me. I can take it. But I asked him one simple question: Are you being paid by someone powerful to attack sex-crime victims? Yes or no. His audio mysteriously died. Weird.… pic.twitter.com/mVhi16da8S — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) February 17, 2026

Even if the questions are sometimes hard, it's fair to ask them. Obviously, Epstein is a horrible person. That doesn't man there weren't willing women participating in selling their bodies with no coercion.

I don't like Tracey, but asking question, especially uncomfortable ones, is the job of a journalist. Most, if not all, of the women at Epstein press conferences were "recruited" at 21 or 22. That's not a victim, that's a consenting adult acting stupidly. They should answer… https://t.co/N4PVSDayVZ — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 19, 2026

It's adults who made bad decisions when they were younger hoping to cash in now.

100% this. 7 people were at the congressional hearings being portrayed as "victims" of Epstein.



-2 were not directly associated with Epstein at all

-3 of them HELPED Epstein recruit other girls.

-ALL of them were over 21 and consenting.



They were sex workers. — Everybody Lies (@furrshurr1) February 19, 2026

Also this! Some of these 'victims' were helping recruit other young women. Maybe they are trying to assuage their guilt, but it's important to be be clear about their own behavior.

LOL, this tramp is such a serial fabulist that she got canned by Puck and now has to peddle her smears and lies on Substack. Anyone who remembers her nonsensical "reporting" about Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign knows what a liar she is. She's just mad she was called out. https://t.co/5ft3hCQ4Q9 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 18, 2026

In other words, Palmeri lies a lot in order to advance her agenda.

Tara Palmeri is talentless. Her entire career consists of this type of journalism where she goes around shilling gossip as fact and then getting really upset when someone calls her out. She’s fundamentally dishonest, and everything wrong with the beltway crowd. https://t.co/Qwkm9afJJF — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) February 17, 2026

Michael Tracey answered the question: He says he's not being paid. Moreover, even if he was being paid, you should be capable of countering his arguments on their own.



People who resort to "who's paying you" are engaged in the most desperate form of ad hominem. It means they… https://t.co/erGblNKR5w — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) February 18, 2026

Advertisement

Here's Tracey clearly stating he isn't being paid to debunk Epstein conspiracies.



Tara Palmeri heard this answer herself, yet made the post below anyway.



Someone willing to be this blatantly and intentionally dishonest simply can't be trusted.pic.twitter.com/PUnvp3zvUq https://t.co/Kb6HIYE1ck — Jeremy Kauffman 🦔🌲🌕 (@jeremykauffman) February 18, 2026

Hopefully, this is sufficient evidence to show she is not on the up and up and should not be trusted at all.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.