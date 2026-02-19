Jill Filipovic Gets Salty: Babies Don't Need Two Parents If Mom Has Money...
Deported With a Baby and $190: Sam Stein Calls It 'Heinous' Cruelty, but Enforcing Borders Isn't Shameful

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on February 19, 2026
Townhall Media

The X lefty journalist activist class has been abuzz with a story about a 2-month-old in detention with his mother. Today, we learned the baby and his family have been deported and were only given $190. A Gofundme was started and has raised about 30k for the family to start their new life in Guatemala. Good, the parents broke the law, drug their kids all over the place and they are still being rewarded handsomely. One would think that would satisfy the Left. One would be wrong. 

Why? Because our country enforced its own borders? Nope.

This family had the opportunity to self-deport. They refused so they lost the opportunity to earn money. That's on them. 

These parents have a 2 month old and a 16 month old, apparently. They have 190 dollars to their name and that's because the US gave it to them. They may need to examine their decision making skills. These are also people who would very clearly need lots and lots of welfare. America does not need that. 

When journalists talk about these sob stories, always remember they could leave the center with a couple thousand dollars at any time.

Leftists tweet things like this and expect conservatives to feel bad about wanting our country to have secure borders. 

Leftists are sick people who only want to destroy America. 

That would be just a start if Democrats had their way. 

