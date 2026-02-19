Deported With a Baby and $190: Sam Stein Calls It 'Heinous' Cruelty, but Enforcing Borders Isn't Shameful

The X lefty journalist activist class has been abuzz with a story about a 2-month-old in detention with his mother. Today, we learned the baby and his family have been deported and were only given $190. A Gofundme was started and has raised about 30k for the family to start their new life in Guatemala. Good, the parents broke the law, drug their kids all over the place and they are still being rewarded handsomely. One would think that would satisfy the Left. One would be wrong.

We're gonna look back at this with intense shame https://t.co/OCoyhmOnSe — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 18, 2026

Why? Because our country enforced its own borders? Nope.

All of these people were given the opportunity to go home with thousands in cash and a free plane ticket. They didn’t even though we warned them many times.



I wish you would just be honest: You do not believe anyone should be deported despite breaking our laws. Just say it! — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) February 19, 2026

This family had the opportunity to self-deport. They refused so they lost the opportunity to earn money. That's on them.

They wouldn't be there if they'd self-deported or just not come in at all. — Hummingbirder 🇺🇸🏈🌰 (@Hummingbirder) February 19, 2026

These parents have a 2 month old and a 16 month old, apparently. They have 190 dollars to their name and that's because the US gave it to them. They may need to examine their decision making skills. These are also people who would very clearly need lots and lots of welfare. America does not need that.

You don't look back with shame on the tens of thousands of missing illegal children under your Democrat masters — Dr, Rev, Mal Esq (@aimtomisb3hav3) February 19, 2026

When journalists talk about these sob stories, always remember they could leave the center with a couple thousand dollars at any time.

Maybe you shouldn’t have helped let all the illegals in the country. Was always going to involve pain to remove them - that was part of the plan. — Joe (@TheVeryBestJoe) February 19, 2026

Leftists tweet things like this and expect conservatives to feel bad about wanting our country to have secure borders.

~40% of Americans won't.



Then they'll be shocked to see Charlie waiting for them. pic.twitter.com/iOWiXEKf95 — TakedownMRAs (@TakedownMRAs) February 19, 2026

Leftists are sick people who only want to destroy America.

No, I voted for this. Should have took the money and went back to country of origin. Every country in the world kicks out illegal aliens. We are not a special dumping ground. Bye pic.twitter.com/lEITtIpC7M — Rusty Shackleford🇺🇸 (@point45percent) February 19, 2026

That you communists ran a years long human trafficking operation into our country? Indeed. — Unexpert (@Unexpert8) February 19, 2026

Ah yes, very sad, guess we should just have unlimited illegal immigration into the U.S. and exempt any illegal alien with children from the consequences of violating immigration law — J Smith (@dumbset1) February 19, 2026

That would be just a start if Democrats had their way.

