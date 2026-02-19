Jill Filipovic Gets Salty: Babies Don't Need Two Parents If Mom Has Money and 'Perfected' Her Career

Deported With a Baby and $190: Sam Stein Calls It 'Heinous' Cruelty, but...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on February 19, 2026
Twitchy

Katie Miller shared a startling statistic. More and more babies are being born to unwed mothers. Of course that will happen, but it isn't best for kids. All the studies show us that. 

Of course, feminist journalist Jill Filipovic had to crawl up on her cross and once again act as if she is persecuted. She's such a joke.

Actually, having a baby shouldn't be about what is best for the adults. It should be about creating a family for a child. 

A child's well being should be the primary concern of parents.

Jill hates men so that is best case scenario to her.

Children need more than a nice home, a nanny, a good library and toys. Those things are nice, but it doesn't replace an involved father. 

Clearly, we are monsters.

That's the bedrock of a functioning society. 

Women in their forties may be better equipped financially, but there is no argument they don't have the vigor or energy of a mom in her twenties. 

Children do best with parents in a loving, committed and permanent relationship. 

