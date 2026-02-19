Jill Filipovic Gets Salty: Babies Don't Need Two Parents If Mom Has Money and 'Perfected' Her Career

Katie Miller shared a startling statistic. More and more babies are being born to unwed mothers. Of course that will happen, but it isn't best for kids. All the studies show us that.

Advertisement

More new moms are having kids solo in their 40s, with births to unmarried women 40 and over doubling since 2007.



This is the reality when you perfected your career and one day wake up that biology is passing you by. pic.twitter.com/clWzGXsolV — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) February 17, 2026

Of course, feminist journalist Jill Filipovic had to crawl up on her cross and once again act as if she is persecuted. She's such a joke.

Seems like a win if a woman has perfected her career and has enough resources to have a baby on her own at 40+. But this is such a tell. They don't want women to have babies on their own terms. They want women to have babies on *their* terms. https://t.co/oI6beHWsSf — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) February 18, 2026

Actually, having a baby shouldn't be about what is best for the adults. It should be about creating a family for a child.

It’s not a win for the baby who is intentionally denied a father. A child’s right to both parents supersedes an adult’s desires to build a family of their dreams. https://t.co/eMq11c3Qkq — Delano Squires (@DelanoSquires) February 18, 2026

A child's well being should be the primary concern of parents.

Depriving a child of a father is not a "win" for the child. https://t.co/HBsZ4Pi9sP — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) February 18, 2026

Jill hates men so that is best case scenario to her.

Jill is suggesting that if a woman has “enough resources” she doesn’t need a father for her children. She is ironically perpetuating sexist beliefs. Fathers bring so much more to parenting than just a wallet. Children need dads. https://t.co/dTRccqU3JM — Lisa Britton (@LisaBritton) February 19, 2026

Children need more than a nice home, a nanny, a good library and toys. Those things are nice, but it doesn't replace an involved father.

You got us, we want babies to have fathers https://t.co/xA2lEtIh47 — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) February 18, 2026

Clearly, we are monsters.

Incredible self-centeredness with no concern at all for the child deprived of her father. https://t.co/R9SAyuv4HS — John Carney (@carney) February 18, 2026

I mean, yes, wanting children to be born to married parents is basically the single signature socialcon position in the modern era



what kind of shoddy attempted gotcha is this https://t.co/RRYPuJU9HQ — Dedicating Ruckus (@ded_ruckus) February 18, 2026

Advertisement

That's the bedrock of a functioning society.

Having a baby at 40+ is less than ideal. Your body knows when it hits her halfway mark. It’s painful to hit that mark while your babies are in diapers or at least it was for me. Will I still be here when they’re my age? Will I ever meet my grandchildren? It’s unnatural. https://t.co/BNYwulp8hF — Ash (@AC_BHill) February 19, 2026

Women in their forties may be better equipped financially, but there is no argument they don't have the vigor or energy of a mom in her twenties.

It's not like owning a car or a dog. Children are not commodities, accessories or trophies. Single motherhood should never be aspirational. Toxic feminism is a cancer. Children do better with both parents present. https://t.co/Fk1UeBzWms — 𝑃𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑐𝑠, 𝑃𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑐𝑖𝑒𝑠, 𝑃𝑜𝑝 𝐶𝑢𝑙 (@policywishes) February 18, 2026

Children do best with parents in a loving, committed and permanent relationship.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.