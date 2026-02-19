Bodies Buried at Epstein Ranch? New Mexico Allegedly Opens Disturbing Probe

Well, that's terrifying news.

BREAKING: New Mexico begins probing allegations of bodies buried near or under Epstein’s ranch. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) February 19, 2026

Advertisement

Epstein’s New Mexico Zorro Ranch was a 10,000-acre compound with its own mansion, runway, hangar, surrounded by wide-open desert that made escape impossible.



Multiple survivors say they were trafficked there, summoned to his bedroom and sexually assaulted. The ranch also hosted… https://t.co/afy9dAb0Wl pic.twitter.com/US9utMkqBY — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 15, 2026

Here is some background about the ranch that will be the site of the alleged probe.

🇺🇸 We need to pay more attention to Epstein's Zorro ranch in New Mexico...



Noam Chomsky called him "a highly valued friend" and visited Zorro Ranch multiple times after his conviction.



Woody Allen was photographed there with Soon-Yi.



Prince Andrew showed up in 2001, the same… https://t.co/mMjM1rZby3 pic.twitter.com/15pe8mC2fW — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 17, 2026

It definitely sounds like a place a person with nefarious intent could have done very bad things.

Things are about to get ugly for the monsters hopefully https://t.co/wbAHrJVNla — Benjamin Levin (@concentr8dvalue) February 19, 2026

Fingers crossed.

There would be no Epstein Hunt by the democrats outside of a @realDonaldTrump 2nd term Presidency. If this was all we got out of 'Trump 2.0' it would be more than America deserves as a whole right now. https://t.co/csQPSTk00v — Seth (@SethT113) February 19, 2026

The Democrats had four years under Biden to do all the investigating they wanted. They did nothing. This is only about trying to nail Trump for something.

Wow. Will they be forthcoming and truthful? https://t.co/hvcC55kqYV — BirdHowSoul (@BirdHowSoul) February 19, 2026

Epstein controlled the property through a shell company called Zorro Trust, later renamed Cypress, Inc.[2][7] The 10,000 acres included 1,200 acres leased from the Land Commission of New Mexico.[8]



Gonna need a LIDAR and should very much check the surrounding state lands https://t.co/mB0GkTL3Ae — Fyveonit🔀 (@Fyveonit) February 19, 2026

Just when some thought the Epstein story was beginning to go away https://t.co/ZvVFDtE07s — Blaine Of Tampa Bay (@BlaineofTB) February 19, 2026

It feels like there is just a new front of the investigation ramping up.

Just under 6 years have passed from Epstein’s arrest. What are the odds bodies haven’t been removed? https://t.co/SF9y0Wu5fm — Eric Rice (@EA_Rice) February 19, 2026

Send in the K-9 units to find these poor soul’s bodies https://t.co/SQ5OGVnqbg — Lucy Riles (@LucyRiles) February 19, 2026

Zorro ranch could be a major turning point in the Epstein investigation.



Bring in the cadaver dogs. Run deep scans of the entire place. Dig it all up if they have to. https://t.co/T4SdX7fGw2 — Shane Connor 🇺🇲 (@ShaneConnor) February 19, 2026

Advertisement

Keep your eyes peeled on New Mexico.

Epstein related topics popping up all over PolyMarket ... a good sign something big is going to happen soon... https://t.co/9ShEMD31LY — Never Lose Capper System (@NeverLoseSystem) February 19, 2026

If you’ve been following this, you know the island shouldn’t be the main worry. ITS THAT RANCH. https://t.co/iop5LAbRC4 — Christopher Stewart (@EatingFab) February 19, 2026

The plot thickens.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.