China's 'Killer Robots' Terrify Americans on X — Until Everyone Realizes It's Just AI Slop and Propaganda

This terrifying message and video are going around X and striking fear in the hearts of Americans.

BREAKING: China's autonomous "killer robots" are on track to serve its military on the battlefield within two years, setting a course for a new age of AI-powered warfare which one expert called "the greatest danger to the survival of humankind."



Remote forms of warfare, from… pic.twitter.com/QR1MrU7JMn — SANTINO (@TheRealSantino) February 19, 2026

That's certainly nightmare fuel.

This is a big deal. https://t.co/jX03BgwAj6 — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) February 19, 2026

There is just one problem ... it's fake.

“This is a big deal” and it’s AI slop. https://t.co/lLm41Uko3J — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) February 19, 2026

Am I shocked that this idiot fell for obvious Chinese agitprop? No. No, I'm not.



This is what masquerades as serious analysis among the #Resistance set. https://t.co/DpzU7fMWGM — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) February 19, 2026

Maybe the 'resistance' is a bit divorced from reality?

Some portion of the China robots stuff circulating this week is deceptive or old. I haven’t had time to do a full forensic analysis but it appears the robots on stage video includes movements mimicking humans offstage. Impressive, but not autonomous. Some of this video is CGI -> https://t.co/Ykfmdprf0r — David Clinch (@DavidClinchNews) February 19, 2026

Genuinely funny that you're taking this silly Chinese propaganda seriously.

On-brand for the guy who pretended to be a Cabinet official when he was actually just a staffer, though. — HoR_Emperor (@HorEmperor) February 19, 2026

Truthfulness isn't exactly his forte, apparently.

You call yourself “Ex-national security advisor” and you fall for this slop? 🙄 — amez808 (@amez808) February 19, 2026

Numerous international fact-checkers have stepped in with this footage and the consensus is clear this footage is not authentic real world video. It's fabricated for viral impact. — handsoitgoes (@handsoitgoes) February 19, 2026

Don't let the facts get in the way of the hysteria, though.

How are these people serious? They are scared sh*tless by China these days 🤣 and can't tell what's true and what's false — Life Goes On (@Forward_2020) February 19, 2026

The number of people who fall for ChinaSlop videos showing killer robots is alarming. https://t.co/hPMq0vlfid — Logan Lancing (@LoganLancing) February 19, 2026

Vaguely puzzled about the point of these AI videos. They're not real, so what is the point here?



Also not being funny but eye wateringly expensive humanoid robots doing what a cheap flying drone could do in half the time just seems strangely... Inefficient https://t.co/kEsyq2tQKl — Tansy Kelly Robson ✍🏼🎬⚔️🐱🏦 (@Artemisapphire) February 19, 2026

The point of the videos is to scare naive people and it often works.

The notion that the United States isn't doing exactly this and more is laughable. — Jon Frohnmayer (@FrohnmayerJon) February 19, 2026

The United States is just fine.

All this time and money just for the US to discombobulate their entire army of robots. pic.twitter.com/80OHGxzMlf — Based Misinformation Merchant (@misinfomerchant) February 19, 2026

With one drone.

