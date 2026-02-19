Elmo Wishes Ramadan Mubarak to All of His Friends
China's 'Killer Robots' Terrify Americans on X — Until Everyone Realizes It's Just AI Slop and Propaganda

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on February 19, 2026
Meme

This terrifying message and video are going around X and striking fear in the hearts of Americans.

That's certainly nightmare fuel.

There is just one problem ... it's fake.

Maybe the 'resistance' is a bit divorced from reality? 

Truthfulness isn't exactly his forte, apparently. 

Don't let the facts get in the way of the hysteria, though.

The point of the videos is to scare naive people and it often works. 

The United States is just fine.

With one drone. 

