President Trump to Obama: You Just Gave Classified Info on Aliens – Big Mistake

Barack Obama runs his mouth too much is basically what President Trump is trying to say. Barack will be really butt-hurt about this one. He hates being criticized by Trump.

.@POTUS: "He gave classified information. He's not supposed to be doing that... I don't know if they're real or not... I don't have an opinion on it, I never talk about it. A lot of people do — a lot of people believe it. Do you believe it, Peter?" 🤣 https://t.co/WcSbSCRpNS pic.twitter.com/FfV799DwSW — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 19, 2026

President Trump scolding Barack Obama is peak comedy.

🚨BREAKING - ABOARD AF1 ONE: Pres Trump just told me, about Barack Obama’s recent comment that aliens are real, & possible evidence of non-human visitors to earth🚨:



“he gave classified information. He’s not supposed to be doing that. I don’t know if they’re real or not… I can… — Peter Doocy (@pdoocy) February 19, 2026

I want all of you trump supporters that keep thinking hes gonna announce aliens on May 1st to come to the front of the class. You got some explaining to do. https://t.co/ETnE6qDLaW pic.twitter.com/N7CFBOvA1M — Ms Andrist (@lil_Ms_Andrist) February 19, 2026

It sounds like President Trump plans to follow the law and keep things on the down low.

So they are real and he did give classified information or they aren’t real and he didn’t give classified informations which one is it ? https://t.co/eVgl9fi7vb — Matthew Salgado (@MatSalgado) February 19, 2026

The truth is still out there Scully. https://t.co/dflLorF6ti pic.twitter.com/yt87AV6oYf — Supernatural Castiel (@RIPatriot65) February 19, 2026

Truth is stranger than fiction.

Every one is doing victory laps about apparent confirmation of Obama spilling classified information about aliens and yet, nothing @BarackObama said was in any way classified.



He didn’t give details of any programs, agencies, people, technology, etc. that would have made… https://t.co/KBnE5EjDoD pic.twitter.com/AhQ8riTG96 — The Paranormal Chris (@AeroTech_Space) February 19, 2026

Others disagree with Trump and believe Obama has said more than this in the past.

Just be honest, let's do this whole thing. Everyone was ready a long time ago by now. https://t.co/d29QTcwsk8 — TheRealCanthra (@TheRealCanthra) February 19, 2026

i'm telling you they are absolutely not real https://t.co/G2JvWXcG0B — quantum mooz & skwerl (@qu4ntumsqu1rrel) February 19, 2026

Classic media trap, and President Trump sidestepped it perfectly. He’s not playing rumor games, he’s focused on results and protecting classified info. — JoelAwe (@Joe1Awe) February 19, 2026

If there is one thing President Trump knows how to do it is play the media.

I love Trump's guile!



The most entertaining president EVER!



Almost makes me wish I could vote for him again!



😉 — Allan G. Hitchmoth (@allanhitch) February 19, 2026

They broke the mold when they made President Trump, that's for sure.

So is he confirming aliens are real or that it was classified info...which confirms aliens are real 🤔 https://t.co/zJy6EAyqfP — bfrank 🦄 (@B_Fr4nk) February 19, 2026

Time will tell.

