President Trump to Obama: You Just Gave Classified Info on Aliens – Big Mistake

justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on February 19, 2026
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Barack Obama runs his mouth too much is basically what President Trump is trying to say. Barack will be really butt-hurt about this one. He hates being criticized by Trump. 

President Trump scolding Barack Obama is peak comedy. 

It sounds like President Trump plans to follow the law and keep things on the down low.

Truth is stranger than fiction.

Others disagree with Trump and believe Obama has said more than this in the past. 

If there is one thing President Trump knows how to do it is play the media.

They broke the mold when they made President Trump, that's for sure. 

Time will tell.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA DONALD TRUMP PETER DOOCY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHITE HOUSE

