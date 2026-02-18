CNN's Kaitlan Collins Said the Quiet Part Out Loud Describing What Stephen Colbert's...
New Loophole Alert: Get Pregnant, Break Immigration Laws, Get a Free Pass from...
NYC Politician Who Endorsed Mamdani Now Concerned the 'Warmth of Socialism' Could Cost...
Go Ahead, Make Our Day: Iran's Leader Taunts US Navy Amid Massive American...
Terry Moran Jumps to Colbert Defense, Faceplants Instead With Reagan's Johnny Carson Appea...
WTF!? Ron DeSantis Puts Mayor Mamdani's NYC Budget Proposal Into 'Warmth of Socialism'...
Dem Jasmine Crockett Responds to Colbert Show Hoax That Boosted TX Senate Primary...
VIP
UK Classifies 'Cultural Nationalism' as an Extreme Right-Wing Terrorist Ideology
VIP
Family Blasts Canada's 'Cult of Death': 26-Year-Old Euthanized Over Depression—Not Termina...
Congressman Asks MS NOW Panel Why Trump Lied About Kicking Jeffrey Epstein Out...
Thank God for Enes Kanter Freedom: The US Cheers as Traitor Eileen Gu...
CNN Documentary to Examine Rise and Radicalization of Christian Nationalism This Sunday
AOC's Taiwan Ted Talk: 20 Seconds of Pure 'Um' Hell – JD Vance...
Minneapolis Activists Openly Train on Jury Nullification to Block Convictions in Anti-ICE...

Trump Pollster Drops Truth Bomb: Men, Hispanics, Up for Grabs — Dems' 'Stop Trump' Attack Is Coming Hard

justmindy
justmindy | 11:00 AM on February 18, 2026
Imgflip

Last night, pollsters met with top Trump officials and team members to size up the upcoming midterms. People like Scott Bessent, Susie Wiles and Sean Duffy met with other GOP leaders and pollster Tony Fabrizio. 

Advertisement

Basically, it's the economy, stupid, the GOP needs to stay on message even though they know Trump will say whatever he wants, and social media and podcasts are more effective than Corporate Media. Since Americans largely don't trust Corporate Media, that makes sense. 

Recommended

CNN's Kaitlan Collins Said the Quiet Part Out Loud Describing What Stephen Colbert's Show Is REALLY About
Doug P.
Advertisement

Generally, that's very good for the GOP when Trump is on the ballot. Trump isn't on the ballot in the midterms, so only time will tell. 

Others felt this was not a good sign. 

Others doubt the wisdom the pollster shared.

Americans need a better understanding of how illegal immigration effects the economy. The economy and job markets will improve if there are fewer people willing to accept bargain basement wages as competition. 

Advertisement

Others still believe the GOP isn't focusing on the right issues.

They will open the doors at the border wide open again.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY GOP POLLING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Kaitlan Collins Said the Quiet Part Out Loud Describing What Stephen Colbert's Show Is REALLY About
Doug P.
NYC Politician Who Endorsed Mamdani Now Concerned the 'Warmth of Socialism' Could Cost People Their Homes
Doug P.
Terry Moran Jumps to Colbert Defense, Faceplants Instead With Reagan's Johnny Carson Appearance
Gordon K
WTF!? Ron DeSantis Puts Mayor Mamdani's NYC Budget Proposal Into 'Warmth of Socialism' Perspective
Doug P.
New Loophole Alert: Get Pregnant, Break Immigration Laws, Get a Free Pass from Leftist Judges
justmindy
Go Ahead, Make Our Day: Iran's Leader Taunts US Navy Amid Massive American Deployment
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN's Kaitlan Collins Said the Quiet Part Out Loud Describing What Stephen Colbert's Show Is REALLY About Doug P.
Advertisement