Trump Pollster Drops Truth Bomb: Men, Hispanics, Up for Grabs — Dems' 'Stop Trump' Attack Is Coming Hard

Last night, pollsters met with top Trump officials and team members to size up the upcoming midterms. People like Scott Bessent, Susie Wiles and Sean Duffy met with other GOP leaders and pollster Tony Fabrizio.

Last night on Capitol Hill, the senior Trump political command briefed its core team on the midterms.



Some of what occurred was previously reported on by @SophiaCai99 of @politico.



Here is a more detailed account, according to one of the attendees at the meeting at the… — Mark Halperin (@MarkHalperin) February 18, 2026

Basically, it's the economy, stupid, the GOP needs to stay on message even though they know Trump will say whatever he wants, and social media and podcasts are more effective than Corporate Media. Since Americans largely don't trust Corporate Media, that makes sense.

“Facebook is still king for voters..”



Yikes. https://t.co/8L3YTAtz0r — Gregert (@gregerrtt) February 18, 2026

... i know I''m a broken record on this, but I say watch the job figs. If they continue to be bad, it will make whatever iwould have been worse. If they get back to normal (200K a month), it will tug the other way. I say this cause other macros look good on econ, always a big var https://t.co/pegRCEINf4 — Sean Wilson (@seanwilsonorg) February 18, 2026

“Men, moderates, true independents, and Hispanic voters are the true persuadable voters.” https://t.co/xk5l1Q8C0p — One American (@1silveramerican) February 18, 2026

Generally, that's very good for the GOP when Trump is on the ballot. Trump isn't on the ballot in the midterms, so only time will tell.

Last paragraph nails it. https://t.co/ouWF74Am1U — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) February 18, 2026

I've been in quite a few "the ship is sinking but we're putting on a brave face and trying our darndest" meetings and I'll be damned if this wasn't exactly that. https://t.co/JwPD7J5zzq — Bear Smith (BearlyThinking.com) (@BrlyThnkng) February 18, 2026

Others felt this was not a good sign.

Fabrizio is a bad pollster. https://t.co/HILLdWrXSH — Indig-Naytv (@Indig_Naytv) February 18, 2026

Others doubt the wisdom the pollster shared.

Basically, Republicans have a good chance at winning but it will be tough



Border and past success means little. Economy is THE issue https://t.co/CNsXbDUPZQ — AtlantaStu (@AtlantaStu) February 18, 2026

Americans need a better understanding of how illegal immigration effects the economy. The economy and job markets will improve if there are fewer people willing to accept bargain basement wages as competition.

"The only way Republicans will lose the Senate majority is if Democrats take 50 House seats."



Hmmm. https://t.co/aPJOKpb8L1 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 18, 2026

Others still believe the GOP isn't focusing on the right issues.

This is great Mark. The only thing I would add that I think they are missing on key messages: ultra processed foods. The 60 Minutes segment that ran last weekend? Criminally underreported on. Lifestyle and wellness is a bipartisan issue that breaks through across the aisle. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) February 18, 2026

NOTHING ABOUT VOTING INTEGRITY????



An 85/15 issue!!!



It won’t matter what these pollsters say if the other side CHEATS. And Dems are already ahead of the curve casting DJT leading the charge to suppress votes. — ScyfyLala (@SciFiMom13) February 18, 2026

As far as the border, I do think it would be good to at least point out that Dems will undo Trump’s huge progress. They’ll reopen the borders and pass amnesty. — BridgetteOnX (@BridgetteOnX) February 18, 2026

They will open the doors at the border wide open again.

