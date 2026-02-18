From Grief to Gratitude: D.C. Grandma Tears Up Thanking Trump for Caring About Victims Democrats Ignored

This testimony will likely bring tears to year eyes. A heartsick grandmother shared why she appreciates President Trump so much. She thanked him for caring about her murdered grandson, listening to her story and acting to keep residents in DC safe.

Advertisement

WATCH: D.C. resident who lost her grandson to violence speaks at the White House: Thank God for this President... It seemed like nobody cared... nobody heard me—Democrats—until this Republican sent his people out there to interview me in my home... and we need the National Guard… pic.twitter.com/u6BKp7uuaJ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 18, 2026

The GOP should be running her story non-stop up until the midterms.

Oh, she did. It sounded like people in the room were ready to shout and run the aisles!

Trump might just be the most popular and accessible president we have had I decades ✌🏾✌🏾 https://t.co/ADd9X4yPIH — Fendi admire (@Fendi_Roma24) February 18, 2026

I love this lady and I love this President. She got me wanting to run through a wall for her. https://t.co/rQbn44QanY — RealJBMangum (@RealJBMangum) February 18, 2026

She is inspirational.

Holy crap. Would never have believed I'd hear a GOP president getting praised like he was at a black church. https://t.co/KbLPwIETXy — AltandCatchFire (@BalzacHangman) February 18, 2026

It's almost like leaders who listen and respond with authority to protect innocents will win praise. What a concept!

Powerful message!! She's standing up for somebody who deserves to be stood up for - our @POTUS stands up for us! ❤️❤️ https://t.co/48fGCHldSW — Frosted Flake (@FeeFyeFoeFmm) February 18, 2026

Our President stood up for her grandson so now she is standing beside him. Good for her!

Powerful and emotional testimony.When families feel unheard, it says a lot about leadership and accountability people just want safety and someone who actually listens — BTC Market Structure 🇺🇸 (@cryptocoinf) February 18, 2026

This exposes the core hypocrisy. Dems weaponize identity politics and "racial justice" rhetoric, but when it comes to actual victims of crime in their own cities (which they've run for decades), the concern evaporates. They prioritize importing future voters (open borders,… — AgaObF (@AgaObF) February 18, 2026

They use people (through identity politics) to spread divisiveness. They don't actually care about the well-being of any of these groups.

Advertisement

Heartwarming moment! This D.C. grandmother’s gratitude for President Trump’s genuine care, swift action, and bringing the National Guard shows real leadership that hears and helps hurting families. ❤️ — Sir Emma (@siradoms) February 18, 2026

I actually welled up a bit with what she said 👊🫶❤️🤍💙🇺🇸



Get up off his back and let him do the dam job !!! — DaveLew63 (@DaveLew63) February 18, 2026

Her speech was amazing! She needs to travel with the President getting regular people excited to vote in their state elections . — Marcie C (@Marcie_C_1996) February 18, 2026

She was fantastic. We should all pray for her and all the other families that have suffered the same injustice and loss due to the Biden crime policies. — BAMAMOM13🐘🇺🇸❤️ (@CrimsonMama15) February 18, 2026

Also, continue to pray for President Trump as he stands in the gap against destructive Leftist ideals.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.