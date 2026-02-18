French President Emmanuel Macron Says Free Speech Is ’Pure Bulls**t’ Unless Regulated
From Grief to Gratitude: D.C. Grandma Tears Up Thanking Trump for Caring About Victims Democrats Ignored

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on February 18, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

This testimony will likely bring tears to year eyes. A heartsick grandmother shared why she appreciates President Trump so much. She thanked him for caring about her murdered grandson, listening to her story and acting to keep residents in DC safe. 

The GOP should be running her story non-stop up until the midterms.

Oh, she did. It sounded like people in the room were ready to shout and run the aisles!

She is inspirational. 

It's almost like leaders who listen and respond with authority to protect innocents will win praise. What a concept!

Our President stood up for her grandson so now she is standing beside him. Good for her!

They use people (through identity politics) to spread divisiveness. They don't actually care about the well-being of any of these groups.

Also, continue to pray for President Trump as he stands in the gap against destructive Leftist ideals.

