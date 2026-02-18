CNN's Kaitlan Collins Said the Quiet Part Out Loud Describing What Stephen Colbert's...
New Loophole Alert: Get Pregnant, Break Immigration Laws, Get a Free Pass from Leftist Judges

justmindy
justmindy | 11:35 AM on February 18, 2026
Imgflip

Apparently, the new hotness in the United States is pregnant women breaking the law shouldn't be detained. At least if you listen to Leftist federal judges, at least. 

This seems like a really bad policy.

There is a very easy way for pregnant women to not be detained. Agree to stop breaking the law and go home.

This is also the way to ensure they aren't detained for long periods. Maybe the policy should be 'pregnant women are fast tracked for deportation'. 

Pregnant women across America are about to go on crime sprees if it means consequences don't apply to them. 

No, they are encouraging pregnant women to stop breaking the law so they can be free and not detained while pregnant. That's what a loving mother would do.

At least make being a criminal lucrative. 

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JUDGES LAW AND ORDER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

