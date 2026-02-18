New Loophole Alert: Get Pregnant, Break Immigration Laws, Get a Free Pass from Leftist Judges

Apparently, the new hotness in the United States is pregnant women breaking the law shouldn't be detained. At least if you listen to Leftist federal judges, at least.

NEW: Judges are asking increasingly pointed questions about why ICE is detaining pregnant/nursing mothers — and whether a 2021 policy sharply restricting the practice remains in force.



They’ve ordered many released, warning of threats to safety/health.https://t.co/y4Y7qLkgnO pic.twitter.com/rmnphLO16c — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 18, 2026

This seems like a really bad policy.

The admin has told different judges different things re the policy. But outgoing spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin did defend the treatment of pregnant women in their custody and added “being in detention is a choice.” Self-deportation, she said, is another. https://t.co/y4Y7qLkgnO pic.twitter.com/EQdGvf8Fv5 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 18, 2026

There is a very easy way for pregnant women to not be detained. Agree to stop breaking the law and go home.

Confusion over whether the Trump administraiton had scrapped the policy began in August, when a DOJ lawyer told Judge Susan Nelson that ICE believed the policy was revoked by one of President Trump's executive orders. Nelson was skeptical of this claim. https://t.co/aWSOOojkrd pic.twitter.com/E5lMEd0QVB — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 18, 2026

It's best to get them out of the country before they drop an anchor baby and start using them to steal welfare benefits. Thanks for asking though judge. — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) February 18, 2026

This is also the way to ensure they aren't detained for long periods. Maybe the policy should be 'pregnant women are fast tracked for deportation'.

Only judges who don't understand law are asking.



Is there a magic clause somewhere that says as soon as you get preggers, the law doesn't apply the same to you? — Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) February 18, 2026

Pregnant women across America are about to go on crime sprees if it means consequences don't apply to them.

So our immigration laws no longer apply to you if you happen to get pregnant?



That’s neat. https://t.co/biC4n4Geim — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 18, 2026

While birthright citizenship remains in place, immigration policies should be extra strict and deportations accelerated for those pregnant. https://t.co/1Ex4RqrVDx — Kevin DeAnna (@VDAREJamesK) February 18, 2026

According to @DHSgov



“being in detention is a choice. Self-deportation is another. *



Folks are blackmailing pregnant women https://t.co/lW74IEAn0n — Jgmac1106 (@jgmac1106) February 18, 2026

No, they are encouraging pregnant women to stop breaking the law so they can be free and not detained while pregnant. That's what a loving mother would do.

Ever heard of “birthing tourism” to allow your kids to get citizenship?

Then kids sponsor parents to get citizenship,

It’s scamming the system and it should be stopped — Br1@N (@pizzarespecter) February 18, 2026

Why are we allowing illegals to come here and give birth when they need to go home and be around their fellow countrymen — smokey (@SgtBoomstick) February 18, 2026

Have a new idea. Use pregnant women bank robbers. They can’t arrest them. It’s a loophole — Internet News Agency (@InternetNewsAg2) February 18, 2026

At least make being a criminal lucrative.

