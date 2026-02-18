VIP
Hillary Clinton Outdid Herself With This Spin on Pic of Bill in a...
CNN's Kaitlan Collins Said the Quiet Part Out Loud Describing What Stephen Colbert's...
New Loophole Alert: Get Pregnant, Break Immigration Laws, Get a Free Pass from...
NYC Politician Who Endorsed Mamdani Now Concerned the 'Warmth of Socialism' Could Cost...
Trump Pollster Drops Truth Bomb: Men, Hispanics, Up for Grabs — Dems' 'Stop...
Go Ahead, Make Our Day: Iran's Leader Taunts US Navy Amid Massive American...
Terry Moran Jumps to Colbert Defense, Faceplants Instead With Reagan's Johnny Carson Appea...
WTF!? Ron DeSantis Puts Mayor Mamdani's NYC Budget Proposal Into 'Warmth of Socialism'...
Dem Jasmine Crockett Responds to Colbert Show Hoax That Boosted TX Senate Primary...
VIP
UK Classifies 'Cultural Nationalism' as an Extreme Right-Wing Terrorist Ideology
VIP
Family Blasts Canada's 'Cult of Death': 26-Year-Old Euthanized Over Depression—Not Termina...
Congressman Asks MS NOW Panel Why Trump Lied About Kicking Jeffrey Epstein Out...
Thank God for Enes Kanter Freedom: The US Cheers as Traitor Eileen Gu...
CNN Documentary to Examine Rise and Radicalization of Christian Nationalism This Sunday

The Day the White House Wept: New Audio/Video Shows Obama and Rice in Tears Over Trump 2016 Victory

justmindy
justmindy | 12:16 PM on February 18, 2026
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

In newly released footage of the days after Trump first won the Presidency in 2016, it is reported Obama and Susan Rice broke down crying. That is hilarious. 

Advertisement

They cried in front of their staff. What a time to be a fly on the wall.

It was projection.

More like clowns.

Recommended

CNN's Kaitlan Collins Said the Quiet Part Out Loud Describing What Stephen Colbert's Show Is REALLY About
Doug P.
Advertisement

This picture is still so very priceless. 

And Hil-dog couldn't keep up. She could barely stand up at the end of the campaign. 

They think all of their misdeeds are righteous because they believe they are on the side of good. Their justification for bending the rules and breaking laws is really wild. 

Advertisement

Democrats never face consequences. 

It really was glorious.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY DONALD TRUMP SUSAN RICE WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Kaitlan Collins Said the Quiet Part Out Loud Describing What Stephen Colbert's Show Is REALLY About
Doug P.
Trump Pollster Drops Truth Bomb: Men, Hispanics, Up for Grabs — Dems' 'Stop Trump' Attack Is Coming Hard
justmindy
NYC Politician Who Endorsed Mamdani Now Concerned the 'Warmth of Socialism' Could Cost People Their Homes
Doug P.
New Loophole Alert: Get Pregnant, Break Immigration Laws, Get a Free Pass from Leftist Judges
justmindy
Go Ahead, Make Our Day: Iran's Leader Taunts US Navy Amid Massive American Deployment
justmindy
Terry Moran Jumps to Colbert Defense, Faceplants Instead With Reagan's Johnny Carson Appearance
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN's Kaitlan Collins Said the Quiet Part Out Loud Describing What Stephen Colbert's Show Is REALLY About Doug P.
Advertisement