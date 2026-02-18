The Day the White House Wept: New Audio/Video Shows Obama and Rice in Tears Over Trump 2016 Victory

In newly released footage of the days after Trump first won the Presidency in 2016, it is reported Obama and Susan Rice broke down crying. That is hilarious.

BREAKING: President Obama and his National Security Adviser Susan Rice were so distraught after Trump won in 2016 they literally broke down and cried in front of White House staff, according to 1,100 hours of new audio and video compiled by Columbia University in cooperation with… — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) February 18, 2026

They cried in front of their staff. What a time to be a fly on the wall.

They called Trump a ‘con man’ and ‘clown’ while their own legacy was built on lying about red lines, spying scandals, and turning the IRS into a political weapon. Cry me a river—preferably one that’s not filled with the tears of people whose lives got wrecked by eight years of… — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) February 18, 2026

It was projection.

Remember how they all had to wear all black the next day?



Theater kids.



And Obama was the Theater Kid-in-Chief. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) February 18, 2026

More like clowns.

Their misery was butter and syrup on my pancakes. pic.twitter.com/4l7WncXQUt — Populo Iratus (@astronomy89) February 18, 2026

This picture is still so very priceless.

a "con man" and a "clown."



Yes Indeed! pic.twitter.com/0e97GQIMHf — Joe “MAGA" Friday (@InsurancePlanX) February 18, 2026

That election night was wild. Trump campaigned in parts of the country people had forgotten about and wrote off. His last 30 days of campaign operations were masterful. — Steve (@Steve_Stuck) February 18, 2026

And Hil-dog couldn't keep up. She could barely stand up at the end of the campaign.

And thus began the "we must kill democracy to save it" mentality that prevails in the Democrat party to the present date. This is why they've committed heinous crimes against the constitution at every turn, tried to jail Trump, and tried to kill him twice - because we rejected… — Donkey Punch (@LeDonkey_Punch) February 18, 2026

They think all of their misdeeds are righteous because they believe they are on the side of good. Their justification for bending the rules and breaking laws is really wild.

Obama Literally broke down and cried. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/T6ReMIdMtN — joe miller (@JoeMiller4547) February 18, 2026

I remember Kamala Harris saying she was in a state of shock.



Which is strange. She knew Trump polled ahead of her the entire campaign.



Nonetheless, she was so confident she'd win, she went into a state of shock. 🤔 — melanie haber 🏴‍☠️ (@melsorbit) February 18, 2026

These new revelations fit squarely with Obama’s documented actions, specifically his direction that John Brennan and James Comey adopt the Hillary Clinton campaign’s Russia collusion narrative.



The key difference was the delivery mechanism. Instead of laundering the claim… https://t.co/iPPugNCOvz — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) February 18, 2026

Democrats never face consequences.

This reminds me of the jubilation of that glorious day. The salt mines are still producing. https://t.co/PlnRYRTXBd — Dr. Rupert, Vancian Mage (@RupertVonRipp) February 18, 2026

It really was glorious.

