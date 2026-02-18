Go Ahead, Make Our Day: Iran's Leader Taunts US Navy Amid Massive American Deployment

I mean, he could try, but that probably won't go so well for him. That's mighty strong talk from an awfully small man.

As negotiations unfolded in Geneva, Iran’s Supreme Leader, speaking from Tehran, threatened to sink U.S. warships. pic.twitter.com/5ELo2C0o0Q — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) February 18, 2026

This is called 'writing checks your behind cannot cash'.

Go ahead punks, make our day.

To be clear: there are about 12 American warships near Iran and at least another 6 on the way. https://t.co/C1LxUnaF8G — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) February 18, 2026

I bet they don't ... https://t.co/W9uW3rjgTo — Average Joe Patriot 1776 (@AJPArmy) February 18, 2026

If they know what is good for them.

🚨🚨Everyone is ignoring this, but we are literally inches away from a massive global conflict right now. Look at what the US military just deployed overnight 👇 https://t.co/TIDg1SHwWO — Indicator (@indicatorfn) February 18, 2026

Diplomacy answered with threat — Christfried Weigel (@ChristfriedW) February 18, 2026

Typical Iran behavior.

Yeah, ummmm. That naval battle will last about 40 minutes. The war maybe two weeks. It’s the clean up we don’t have the stomach for. — Charlie (@WilburWontGo) February 18, 2026

How ironic. I have a feeling that aircraft from one of those aircraft carriers may sink their regime. — Pay Attention (@William90055421) February 18, 2026

It's too bad the leaders of Iran don't have that kind of discernment. They just have a whole lot of bravado.

The only negotiation he knows. — AbelDebabel (@AbelDebabel5785) February 18, 2026

I knew that evil old man wouldn’t stop blustering. I just hope cooler heads will have the last word. — SHARON CHANG (@Portia72307) February 18, 2026

They can do it if they want. But with AI video generators developed in the West, the IRGC can envision ambitions that are destined to remain fantasies. — ParsDiv (@ParsDiv) February 18, 2026

Go ahead we will

Level Iran — Braden (@BradenNeel92085) February 18, 2026

The leaders of Iran have free will, but so does the United States.

China has flown in supplies and probably missiles. China needs Iran’s oil. We are

Going to find out if our technology is better than china’s. I think they might sink some of Our ships. 🚢 I have a bad

feeling about this. — David Koch (@Cookieman817) February 18, 2026

Others are not so confident. They fear China has provided Iran with too much technology and this could get dangerous.

Why on earth would they mess with Trump? They’ve gotta know that this isn’t going to end well for them. — Justin (@MrJustinLindsey) February 18, 2026

I pray Trump is just goading them into a move they’ll regret - then bust them wide open — Gary Gentzel (@GentzelGary) February 18, 2026

This is result of showing weakness and favour a deal with terrorists. They must be taken out before it’s too late — Joe Alexander (@joeshadow67) February 18, 2026

Obama gave them way too much rope. Now, it seems they are set to hang themselves.









