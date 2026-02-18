Go Ahead, Make Our Day: Iran's Leader Taunts US Navy Amid Massive American Deployment

CNN's Kaitlan Collins Said the Quiet Part Out Loud Describing What Stephen Colbert's...
justmindy
justmindy | 10:40 AM on February 18, 2026
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

I mean, he could try, but that probably won't go so well for him. That's mighty strong talk from an awfully small man.

This is called 'writing checks your behind cannot cash'. 

Go ahead punks, make our day.

If they know what is good for them. 

Typical Iran behavior.

It's too bad the leaders of Iran don't have that kind of discernment. They just have a whole lot of bravado.

The leaders of Iran have free will, but so does the United States.

Others are not so confident. They fear China has provided Iran with too much technology and this could get dangerous. 

Obama gave them way too much rope. Now, it seems they are set to hang themselves. 



 

