Minneapolis Activists Openly Train on Jury Nullification to Block Convictions in Anti-ICE Cases

Left-wing groups in Minnesota are now training the public on how to nullify juries when people are charged with left wing violence. Sounds a lot like domestic terrorism, does it not?

Far-left group in Minnesota is now training members on promoting jury nullification so they can avoid consequences for criminal actions. https://t.co/mF8SHcxJ5j pic.twitter.com/tJ2IKf9RvL — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 17, 2026

A Minneapolis-based activist network is now openly advertising “jury nullification training,” raising new concerns about the integrity of jury trials in the Twin Cities. Defend612, which seeks to support “resistance to the ICE occupation in Minneapolis,” is promoting two virtual sessions titled “The People’s Pardon or Jury Nullification,” scheduled in the coming weeks. One event description frames the effort: “Because when systems fail to deliver justice, the people must.” “Jury Nullification is a legal tactic has been [sic] used to protect one another from unjust laws and political persecution,” the description says. “We will learn about jury nullification — or the people’s pardon — how it’s been used, ways it can stem authoritarian overreach, and how we can use it today.” In an email to supporters, Defend612 described the trainings as a means of “protecting our local heroes through Jury Nullification.”

So, basically, they want Leftists to be able to commit crimes and when they go before a jury, one person will hold out with a not guilty verdict and either convince the others to vote totally not guilty or just get a hung jury because they won't get a unanimous verdict. Sounds a lot like treason.

BREAKING: "A Minneapolis-based activist network is now openly advertising “jury nullification training,” raising new concerns about the integrity of jury trials in the Twin Cities."



Left wing activists want the fraudsters and anti-ICE attackers to get away with their… pic.twitter.com/8UkVLGVRST — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 17, 2026

If Americans can't trust the justice system, it will mean very bad things for the future of this country.

They have been doing this for years, they are just openly bragging about it now. — Derek (Recovering 🧀 Addict) 🇺🇲 (@DerekM121) February 17, 2026

Hearken back to the days of OJ Simpon's murder trial for his wife, for example.

Jury nullification is a favorite sovereign citizen tactic. They're just meeting at the ends of the horseshoe. — Charlie Pitt (@theruralbadge) February 17, 2026

Democrats are trying to literally end Democracy by destroying the Justice system...all in the name of ... Opposing "tyranny". — fata4life (@elivenspire) February 17, 2026

They are doing in DC as well. There was a report going around about it a few months ago. https://t.co/xCKi6JsTid



Truly dangerous stuff. — Goku's Posse (@Gokus_Lawyer) February 17, 2026

Least surprising news ever and yet citizens of DC say they want statehood. Not with this attitude.

Only in cases of overreach, however defined. — William Belcher (@EdB_Ohio) February 17, 2026

To Leftists, that is any time they are punished for breaking the law. They think their activities are always righteous and for the greater good.

