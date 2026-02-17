Minneapolis Activists Openly Train on Jury Nullification to Block Convictions in Anti-ICE Cases

Congressman Asks MS NOW Panel Why Trump Lied About Kicking Jeffrey Epstein Out...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on February 17, 2026
seb_ra/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Left-wing groups in Minnesota are now training the public on how to nullify juries when people are charged with left wing violence. Sounds a lot like domestic terrorism, does it not? 

A Minneapolis-based activist network is now openly advertising “jury nullification training,” raising new concerns about the integrity of jury trials in the Twin Cities.

Defend612, which seeks to support “resistance to the ICE occupation in Minneapolis,” is promoting two virtual sessions titled “The People’s Pardon or Jury Nullification,” scheduled in the coming weeks.

One event description frames the effort: “Because when systems fail to deliver justice, the people must.”

“Jury Nullification is a legal tactic has been [sic] used to protect one another from unjust laws and political persecution,” the description says. “We will learn about jury nullification — or the people’s pardon — how it’s been used, ways it can stem authoritarian overreach, and how we can use it today.”

In an email to supporters, Defend612 described the trainings as a means of “protecting our local heroes through Jury Nullification.”

So, basically, they want Leftists to be able to commit crimes and when they go before a jury, one person will hold out with a not guilty verdict and either convince the others to vote totally not guilty or just get a hung jury because they won't get a unanimous verdict. Sounds a lot like treason.

If Americans can't trust the justice system, it will mean very bad things for the future of this country. 

Hearken back to the days of OJ Simpon's murder trial for his wife, for example. 

Least surprising news ever and yet citizens of DC say they want statehood. Not with this attitude. 

To Leftists, that is any time they are punished for breaking the law. They think their activities are always righteous and for the greater good. 

