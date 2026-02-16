No Kings? Tell That to Judge Playing Orwell's Ministry of Truth: Orders Trump to Restore Slavery Exhibits

The Left is on this 'No Kings' kick, but it seems federal judges are the ones who fancy themselves as the kings of America. Apparently, they believe they can order the duly elected President to do whatever they say. It's wild.

👀 Invoking Orwell, a federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to restore panels and historical acknowledgments of the history of slavery that the National Park Service removed in Philadelphia. https://t.co/J9nWBNoAA2 pic.twitter.com/PrJLkK8N4P — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 16, 2026

NEW: A judge appointed by George W. Bush accused the Trump administration of an attack on truth itself by removing slavery exhibits in Philly.



“An agency ... cannot arbitrarily decide what is true, based on its own whims or the whims of the new leadership,”



w/ @joshgerstein… — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 16, 2026

Likely just another Judge who used to claim they were conservative, but then lost their minds to TDS.

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to restore slavery-related exhibits at the national park site on the foundation of former President George Washington’s home in Philadelphia. In a withering opinion Monday, Judge Cynthia Rufe invoked George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984,” saying the administration had attacked the concept of truth itself as it sought to erase details of America’s legacy of slavery. She said the removal of the exhibits in January papered over Washington’s ownership of slaves and the special measures he took to avoid those enslaved persons gaining their liberty while he lived in Philadelphia from 1790 to 1797.



The point isn't the slavery exhibit. One can agree with displaying those. The issue is does a federal judge have the right to demand federal spaces display exhibits they declare 'worthy'. What can they demand Trump display next?

Did you know that this exhibit, which not even the duly elected President is qualified to remove from a National Parks site, was conceived by an African Nationalist group called "the Avenging the Ancestors Coalition?" https://t.co/J7aiv1R6uN pic.twitter.com/rZ21X4aUxp — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) February 16, 2026

If the President doesn't have the right to remove it, who does?

I am a historian. Public history serves the public and is guided by elected officials. In the case of the US National Park Service, that's the President. Not an unelected judge. Period. — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) February 16, 2026

Did you notice the judge failed to cite a law which was violated?@WhiteHouse — David St. Germain (@proudgrandpa00) February 16, 2026

It's based on the judge's whim and his feelings of right and wrong.

The most Orwellian thing here is that whacko judge’s “opinion.” — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) February 16, 2026

All of these judges ran for the wrong job. If they want to be president and make these sorts of decisions, they have to campaign and be elect. — Jesse (@JesseO007) February 16, 2026

Judges completely silent when politicians and mobs took down statues a few years ago. — Ohio Hog Fan (@ohiomanblotter) February 16, 2026

Why didn't they demand exhibits and statues restored back then? Makes you wonder.

The court of appeals right now: pic.twitter.com/nuvClDIaSb — Nuclear Herbs (@NuclearHerbs) February 16, 2026

Imagine how the conservatives on the Supreme Court must feel.

