No Kings? Tell That to Judge Playing Orwell's Ministry of Truth: Orders Trump to Restore Slavery Exhibits

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on February 16, 2026
Twitchy

The Left is on this 'No Kings' kick, but it seems federal judges are the ones who fancy themselves as the kings of America. Apparently, they believe they can order the duly elected President to do whatever they say. It's wild.

Likely just another Judge who used to claim they were conservative, but then lost their minds to TDS. 

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to restore slavery-related exhibits at the national park site on the foundation of former President George Washington’s home in Philadelphia.

In a withering opinion Monday, Judge Cynthia Rufe invoked George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984,” saying the administration had attacked the concept of truth itself as it sought to erase details of America’s legacy of slavery. She said the removal of the exhibits in January papered over Washington’s ownership of slaves and the special measures he took to avoid those enslaved persons gaining their liberty while he lived in Philadelphia from 1790 to 1797. 


The point isn't the slavery exhibit. One can agree with displaying those. The issue is does a federal judge have the right to demand federal spaces display exhibits they declare 'worthy'. What can they demand Trump display next? 

If the President doesn't have the right to remove it, who does?

It's based on the judge's whim and his feelings of right and wrong.

Why didn't they demand exhibits and statues restored back then? Makes you wonder.

Imagine how the conservatives on the Supreme Court must feel. 

