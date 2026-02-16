Sassy ICE King Reads Entitled AWFL Karen for Filth, Leaves Her Gagged and Googling How to Exit the Chat

One of the AWFL Karens picked the wrong ICE agent to try and shame. After he read her to filth, she shut up real quick.

WHO IS THIS PATRIOTIC DIVA ???!!! pic.twitter.com/23m4flmMtz — Xaviaer DuRousseau (@XAVIAERD) February 15, 2026

He is the hero America has desperately needed.

*Attenborough voice*



As the dominant Karen roams the savannah of suburbia, patrolling her domain with unmatched ferocity, she is nonetheless bewildered and confounded by the abrupt emergence of her oldest foe, whose praise she craves and wrath she fears the most: the Sassy Gay. https://t.co/LfmjvlcJrj — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) February 16, 2026

When he told her 'we can tell you don't care about your looks', the sky opened up and angels sang. That was literally perfect.

Who had sassy ICE king on their 2026 Bingo card because I did not https://t.co/BO9nud5QjQ — Amy 🐘🦙🚫🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️ (@WaltzingMtilda) February 16, 2026

America didn't know we needed him, but dang, we needed him. This fresh genre of sassy ICE agents might save the country.

Maybe I CAN be an ICE officer! 😂 https://t.co/qENU1h5JUI — Mike Harlow (@NotMikeHarlow) February 16, 2026

Strange new respect for the Sassy kings!

the sassy gay is the natural counter to the inflated self-importance white liberal woman https://t.co/h2tBv3emHb — Kirsche 🥥 🧁 (@KirscheVerstahl) February 16, 2026

He's literally her kryptonite. Someone give him a bonus.

ICE Gays is my new favorite minority. https://t.co/YbtsVe4Wih — Angela McArdle (@RealAngelaMc) February 16, 2026

I love how sassy these gay ICE agents are pic.twitter.com/ELVCIM76OH — P👁‍🗨NY (@PONY_Official) February 15, 2026

This is hilarious 😆. The gay zesty ICE agent and the Hispanic ICE agent. This is too good! pic.twitter.com/Fwx1druxWC — Libertarian Conservative (@Fawfulboy) February 13, 2026

This is the perfect ICE agent partnership.

Imagine being a left wing lunatic and getting body bagged like this by a gay ICE agent. https://t.co/TPBZB2xrkJ — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) February 14, 2026

Sassy gay ICE agent is such a funny character. Put it in a sketch. https://t.co/RsUEytZmgi — Nick Davis (@RealNickDavis) February 13, 2026

SNL would do it if they still worried about being funny and not just politically correct. That's a shame. Maybe Gutfeld will do a skit.

Nah we got sassy gay ICE agents out there gagging libtards I don’t even know how to feel about this https://t.co/5x0He3uCSV — HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) February 13, 2026

Just enjoy it.

*Herzog voice*



Where one sees a simple traffic, I see two creatures trapped in a prison of another’s design. — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) February 16, 2026

He scored massively with "this is not a good look for you." — ginny j. (@ncginny) February 17, 2026

So she doesn’t care about a child that got raped. Why does this not surprise me. — pat (@patflorida22) February 16, 2026

That's apparently her take on things. That shows the kind of person she is.

Give this sassy ICE agent a raise! I want him in Michigan https://t.co/UOzIFTw06z — meshawn maddock (@MeshawnMaddock) February 15, 2026

The “Sassy ICE Agent vs. Racist White Female Leftist” genre has become quite a surprising development — John A. Monaco (@johnamonaco) February 14, 2026

It's pretty epic though.

