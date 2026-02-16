VIP
Sassy ICE King Reads Entitled AWFL Karen for Filth, Leaves Her Gagged and Googling How to Exit the Chat

justmindy
justmindy | 8:50 PM on February 16, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

One of the AWFL Karens picked the wrong ICE agent to try and shame. After he read her to filth, she shut up real quick.

He is the hero America has desperately needed. 

When he told her 'we can tell you don't care about your looks', the sky opened up and angels sang. That was literally perfect. 

America didn't know we needed him, but dang, we needed him. This fresh genre of sassy ICE agents might save the country. 

Strange new respect for the Sassy kings!

He's literally her kryptonite. Someone give him a bonus.

This is the perfect ICE agent partnership. 

SNL would do it if they still worried about being funny and not just politically correct. That's a shame. Maybe Gutfeld will do a skit. 

Just enjoy it.

That's apparently her take on things. That shows the kind of person she is. 

It's pretty epic though. 

