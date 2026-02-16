Hypocritical Lefties Demand English ONLY in Their Own 'Sanctuary' ICE Warning Group Chat

A chat was created to warn community members (mostly illegals) when ICE was in the area. Then, the people in the ICE Chat started talking in Spanish and the Lefties lost their minds.

I’m lurking in this ICE alert chat and one of the AWFLs invited an illegal to the chat, who then invited like 50 more illegals and now the chat is entirely in Spanish and the AWFLs are getting REALLY ANNOYED pic.twitter.com/FLthNDgfoy — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) February 15, 2026

In the last 2 weeks, we've learned that leftists like:

1. English being spoken

2. Checking papers

3. Walls: "We are literally creating a place that we know who is coming and going in and out of our neighborhoods." "We need to keep our neighbors safe" https://t.co/OdCiKjkyGk pic.twitter.com/U02cFJpTMU — Winston1999 (@WinstonV99) February 16, 2026

It's much like the Martha's Vineyard people who had the illegals dropped off on their island and then got rid of them in 24 hours. In theory, they want to help and be compassionate until they have to put their money with their mouth is.

New sabotage angle dropped.



Anon, why aren't *you* adding medicams, somalis, and dozens of different Indians languages to the ICE alert chat?



Just go on whatsapp, find the most scammy group you know, and get them in on it! https://t.co/z7zNI5rjFE — Cul. Xu Guangqi, Literatus (@LegalistsOfGor) February 16, 2026

Lesson in this that they will certainly not learn https://t.co/r1jzuhafHS — Eldritch Brick - BE NOT AFRAID (@FuckKoroks) February 16, 2026

They have zero self-awareness.

There's a metaphor here. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) February 15, 2026

Man, last time I heard anyone refer to people as “the Spanish” must have been the early ‘70s. May have been Archie Bunker. — Super Jer Deluxe 🇺🇸 (@BakoJer) February 16, 2026

'The Woke' are always the most racist.

This feels like an allegory or something. — Robert Novak (@gallifreyan) February 16, 2026

Oh, they want their community to have a common language? pic.twitter.com/Zc6xhfFP8e — TexasBulldog (@Texas__Bulldog) February 15, 2026

Oh, isn't that interesting?

huh



you mean indiscriminately allowing someone into your space might alter it beyond recognition



nah, never mind



there can't possibly be a lesson here — Daniel Wilson (@r_strata) February 15, 2026

They don’t really see people.

They see activism against Trump.

Their activism evaporates the second it affects them personally. — Grace Kelly (@Formerlib) February 15, 2026

They just hate Trump. All of it revolves around their hate of him. If tomorrow he said illegals should be able to stay here forever, they would suddenly support deportation.

No Human Is Illegal In A Stolen Groupchat — Jo (@junker_jo) February 16, 2026

They conquered the groupchat.

They self deported from their own chat because it was invaded by illegals that didn’t speak English 😂😂😂



The hypocrisy is 😚 — MrFreshNFunky (@SrFreshNFunky) February 15, 2026

this is literally the very first time that white libtard has been in contact with any illegal, even though it's just over the internet, she still has never been in contact with an illegal in person — No Context Reply Guy (@nocntxtreplyguy) February 15, 2026

And they clearly couldn't handle it.

“The people speaking Spanish are American too.”



But what kind? pic.twitter.com/6W4vvHzEwX — August Takala (@RudyTakala) February 16, 2026

So their space was invaded with people who don't speak their language and they're not happy about it? pic.twitter.com/89CFy6nA9h — Bob (@BikingForTrump) February 16, 2026

There's a lesson there.

