Panicking Padilla: Dem Says the SAVE Act Will Make America Just Like Nazi...
Irish Illegal’s Abandoned Daughters Say He Should Return Home to Face Drug Charges
Gavin Newsom's BS About Calif. vs. Tenn. Gets NUKED by Marsha Blackburn and...
VIP
Balenciaga 2.0? Frida Baby Slammed for 'Disgusting' Sexual Jokes on Infant Products –...
Sassy ICE King Reads Entitled AWFL Karen for Filth, Leaves Her Gagged and...
NBC News: A Half-Dozen Top Administration Officials Appear in the Epstein Files
Touched a Nerve: Gov. Wes Moore Says The Free Beacon Can Ask the...
Trump Announces Federal Takeover After Maryland Fails to Address Massive Sewage Leak
No Kings? Tell That to Judge Playing Orwell's Ministry of Truth: Orders Trump...
The Babylon Bee Reports That Trump Totally Created a New Holiday for Hillary...
Harmeet Dhillon to Look Into Karen Who Reported TPUSA to Child Protective Services
Randy Fine Drops the Most Fl Man Take of 2026: Tapper Speed-Runs to...
Chuck Schumer Introduces Legislation to Make Pride Flag a Congressionally Authorized Symbo...
AOC Mocks Marco Rubio for Saying Cowboys Come From Spain (Ask African Slaves)

Hypocritical Lefties Demand English ONLY in Their Own 'Sanctuary' ICE Warning Group Chat

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 PM on February 16, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

A chat was created to warn community members (mostly illegals) when ICE was in the area. Then, the people in the ICE Chat started talking in Spanish and the Lefties lost their minds. 

Advertisement

It's much like the Martha's Vineyard people who had the illegals dropped off on their island and then got rid of them in 24 hours. In theory, they want to help and be compassionate until they have to put their money with their mouth is. 

Recommended

Sassy ICE King Reads Entitled AWFL Karen for Filth, Leaves Her Gagged and Googling How to Exit the Chat
justmindy
Advertisement

They have zero self-awareness. 

'The Woke' are always the most racist. 

Oh, isn't that interesting?

They just hate Trump. All of it revolves around their hate of him. If tomorrow he said illegals should be able to stay here forever, they would suddenly support deportation. 

Advertisement

They conquered the groupchat.

And they clearly couldn't handle it. 

There's a lesson there. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TEXAS WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sassy ICE King Reads Entitled AWFL Karen for Filth, Leaves Her Gagged and Googling How to Exit the Chat
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Gavin Newsom's BS About Calif. vs. Tenn. Gets NUKED by Marsha Blackburn and MANY Others (Including Grok)
Doug P.
Irish Illegal’s Abandoned Daughters Say He Should Return Home to Face Drug Charges
Brett T.
NBC News: A Half-Dozen Top Administration Officials Appear in the Epstein Files
Brett T.
The Babylon Bee Reports That Trump Totally Created a New Holiday for Hillary and Kamala and Ahahahahah!!!
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Sassy ICE King Reads Entitled AWFL Karen for Filth, Leaves Her Gagged and Googling How to Exit the Chat justmindy
Advertisement