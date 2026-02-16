Chuck Schumer Introduces Legislation to Make Pride Flag a Congressionally Authorized Symbo...
Irony Alert: Guy Reviewing MN Medicaid Fraud Keyed $20K in Teslas – Thanks to Lefty DA Letting Him Walk

justmindy
justmindy | 4:15 PM on February 16, 2026
AP Photo/Josh Edelson

Could Minnesota be any more of a lawless rat hole? No need to answer. The answer is probably, but it's very close to rock bottom. Once government employees are engaging in domestic terrorism, there are major problems. 

So, a person so full of hate for a person working with the Trump Administration was charged with looking for federal fraud? That's a recipe for disaster.

It's a fox guarding the henhouse.

The stupid is contagious. 

Communists in government positions sounds like a terrible idea.

Oh, the pieces all fit together.

It all makes so much sense. 

Well, they are commie criminals, so these aren't smart people with excellent critical thinking skills. 

Fingers crossed there is eventual justice.

