Irony Alert: Guy Reviewing MN Medicaid Fraud Keyed $20K in Teslas – Thanks to Lefty DA Letting Him Walk

Could Minnesota be any more of a lawless rat hole? No need to answer. The answer is probably, but it's very close to rock bottom. Once government employees are engaging in domestic terrorism, there are major problems.

Advertisement

BREAKING - It’s been revealed that Dylan Bryan Adams, the Minnesota DHS employee who keyed six Teslas in Minneapolis in response to Elon’s role in DOGE, was a financial policy compliance lead, one of the individuals responsible for reviewing the state’s Medicaid fraud cases. pic.twitter.com/XHQi0kdXQS — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) February 16, 2026

So, a person so full of hate for a person working with the Trump Administration was charged with looking for federal fraud? That's a recipe for disaster.

MN DFL are terrorists. https://t.co/ccGo3ehsx5 — Sean Snow (@SeanMinnesota) February 16, 2026

This guy, Dylan Bryan Adams, keying tesla cars is responsible for reviewing medicaid fraud in Minnesota. Somehow i don't think he can be trusted to do that job ever. https://t.co/Si6eDpzndD — Suzanne Perich (@Perich_Suzanne) February 16, 2026

It's a fox guarding the henhouse.

Wow. Must be the air up there. https://t.co/SoYm9oSvto — Jamo (@JonLJamison) February 16, 2026

The stupid is contagious.

Oh fun.



We get to have flashbacks to what life was like a year ago when every Communist in America decided to commit vandalism on camera. https://t.co/CVvPFTb0WN — Tristan Pinnock (@tpinnock) February 16, 2026

Dude needed to be fired last year. https://t.co/7jeQIz0AiU — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) February 16, 2026

Communists in government positions sounds like a terrible idea.

Seems right - sad he isn't doing time for the keying - still hoping he can be federally charged for participating in the fraud! https://t.co/CJNGFy7XkO — Jack Bergstrom - coach, speaker, author (@jackbergstrom) February 16, 2026

It all makes sense now. https://t.co/uCzqqK8xHo — Dean Cooper (@DcPLTx) February 16, 2026

Oh, the pieces all fit together.

Criminal investigating Fraud. Keeps gettin better and better no? https://t.co/fXZ5hVou67 — Chris Baldassano (@Baldassano) February 16, 2026

And of course it is Minnesota lol... https://t.co/0VdHkGV9TX — @PlanetAmerica (@PlanetAmerica) February 16, 2026

Advertisement

When it all seems to come back full circle https://t.co/aEYQaH1tX5 — Nancy Giles (@Nancegiles) February 16, 2026

It all makes so much sense.

Who could have expected this? https://t.co/3b1FYfN7oY — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 16, 2026

Are these people just so dumb that they don’t realize they’re being recorded every time they vandalize a Tesla? https://t.co/GDndjMRhvS — Priya Patel (@priyaee) February 16, 2026

Well, they are commie criminals, so these aren't smart people with excellent critical thinking skills.

From the top on down. Their whole government is corrupt. Federal audits and jail time need to start happening or our government has no teeth. https://t.co/ucIK55Kg0a — DAKKADAKKA (@DAKKADAKKA1) February 16, 2026

Fingers crossed there is eventual justice.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.