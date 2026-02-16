No Kings? More Like No Dignity – Kinzinger Cashes In on Imaginary Tyranny While Real Conservatives Laugh

Chuck Schumer Introduces Legislation to Make Pride Flag a Congressionally Authorized Symbo...
justmindy
justmindy | 4:45 PM on February 16, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Just when one thinks Adam Kinzinger could not humiliate himself any further, a new day dawns and he finds a way. 

As a reminder, this goof ball used to call himself a conservative. 

To be fair, Soros is more like a dictator and they are beholden to do whatever he tells them to do. He owns them. 

Let's all point and laugh. 

At this point, it's just a new kind of money grab for influencers on the left. The merchandise and speaker fees for the meetings is just their latest fraud. 

He's punching at windmills.

So grassroots!

He must have heard it's very lucrative.

The usual nonsense from the Left. 

The cringe level is off the charts. 

Adam doesn't want to get a real job so he plays activist online. 

