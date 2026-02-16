No Kings? More Like No Dignity – Kinzinger Cashes In on Imaginary Tyranny While Real Conservatives Laugh

Just when one thinks Adam Kinzinger could not humiliate himself any further, a new day dawns and he finds a way.

So we’ve designed some cool swag for the upcoming No Kings protest on March 28! Check them out at https://t.co/A5NTxiTffd pic.twitter.com/1L0rxJ4fYH — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) February 16, 2026

As a reminder, this goof ball used to call himself a conservative.

Honey! Bring your boyfriend in here & ask him to let me borrow my credit card! https://t.co/qRGXfDrIZl pic.twitter.com/XSLHLPJnVz — Mrs. Brassenstein (@MBrassenstein) February 16, 2026

To be fair, Soros is more like a dictator and they are beholden to do whatever he tells them to do. He owns them.

Let's all point and laugh.

The No Kings movement is ridiculous for several reasons—it's built on hysterical exaggeration, selective outrage, and a fundamental misunderstanding (or deliberate misrepresentation) of American government and recent events.



It's triggered by hyperbole over nothing burger… https://t.co/9nglAzTmcD — Blackwater Reports on X (@BWRORG) February 16, 2026

At this point, it's just a new kind of money grab for influencers on the left. The merchandise and speaker fees for the meetings is just their latest fraud.

Grifting as always https://t.co/YrfGvhBmcO — Listless Vessel (@kirapapa) February 16, 2026

Nobody fights back against "kings" that don't exist quite like these people. https://t.co/8aW7YJ1Qu7 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 16, 2026

He's punching at windmills.

This is so cringe lmao 🤣 https://t.co/9tc0DdyOal — JMan (@RustyShack23) February 16, 2026

@ComfortablySmug just this totally organic movement. Also, here’s a link weeks before the event. Product is ready to ship today! https://t.co/lMALjsb2Yv — RVP Commenter (@RVPCommenter) February 16, 2026

So grassroots!





I see Adam reached the selling resistance grift merch phase of TDS https://t.co/2CaoUyWPbR — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) February 16, 2026

He must have heard it's very lucrative.

We all knew this stage of his downfall was coming. https://t.co/a3ALuaEIt5 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 16, 2026

Another Brain Dead protest on the 28th. https://t.co/XzQXeEEcVH — Nate 🇺🇸 (@alwayssbased) February 16, 2026

The usual nonsense from the Left.

I see you've entered the Boomer cringe phase of your mental decline. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) February 16, 2026

Dude, is there no one in your life to tell you how bad this looks?



I’m not saying this is a defender of Trump. I’m saying this as an opponent of cringe. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) February 16, 2026

The cringe level is off the charts.

The entire 'No Kings' thing seems to be a full employment for the professional protest workforce. If they're holding another march it must be because they don't think any more ICE protesters are going to get themselves shot. — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) February 16, 2026

The US officially banned the concept of a king in 1789, when the constitution was officially adopted.



Why are you protesting something that can't happen?



You wouldn't be exaggerating again, would you? — Mousewrangler (@Mousewrangler2) February 16, 2026

Adam doesn't want to get a real job so he plays activist online.

