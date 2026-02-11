Minn. Media Has Another Banner 'Journalism' Day Spinning ICE's Arrest of a Meth...
Epic WIN: Trump’s Bold Moves Ignite Private Sector Hiring While Shutting Down the Bureaucratic Blob

justmindy
justmindy | 10:45 AM on February 11, 2026
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

In utterly spectacular news, today's jobs report shows a very interesting trend ... one that is great for America! Thanks, President Trump!

Fewer people being paid by American taxpayers and more people getting actual real jobs in the private sector is great news. Trump's effort to streamline government is apparently working.

Also, America is supposed to be about smaller government and more freedom. Adding to government bloat should not be the American way.

Our Press Secretary is ever the optimist, but of course Corporate Media will ignore this. They'll never ever cover any positive news about the Trump Administration.

That is exactly how they'll frame it. 

Don't hold your breath!

The hat stays on!

