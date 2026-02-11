Epic WIN: Trump’s Bold Moves Ignite Private Sector Hiring While Shutting Down the Bureaucratic Blob

In utterly spectacular news, today's jobs report shows a very interesting trend ... one that is great for America! Thanks, President Trump!

THIS is the real story out of today's jobs report - Trump was handed an economy that was losing private sector jobs and adding gov't payrolls, but he successfully flipped the script, and one year later it's all private sector growth while cutting gov't jobs: pic.twitter.com/R5r5EHgzqk — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) February 11, 2026

Fewer people being paid by American taxpayers and more people getting actual real jobs in the private sector is great news. Trump's effort to streamline government is apparently working.

Another extremely important aspect of the jobs picture that is more important than the top line unemployment rate. https://t.co/jKz3RtS2bR — The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) February 11, 2026

been pointing this out for awhile. you can never create a healthy economy based on growing government jobs. government jobs suck money straight out of the private sector. https://t.co/mCk0Q7Z59r — Los Medina (@FrontOfficeLos) February 11, 2026

Also, America is supposed to be about smaller government and more freedom. Adding to government bloat should not be the American way.

This fact alone deserves the attention of every mainstream media reporter today: https://t.co/cyA26oMEkU — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) February 11, 2026

Our Press Secretary is ever the optimist, but of course Corporate Media will ignore this. They'll never ever cover any positive news about the Trump Administration.

Had already posted @PressSec. This had always been considered IMPOSSIBLE. @POTUS is not only flipping the script, he is writing a new chapter in history for the American worker! Gone are the days of federal government bloat and shrinking jobs in small towns across the USA. IT'S… — Martha E Newton (@MarthaENewton) February 11, 2026

We have a better chance of winning the lottery than getting an admission of great achievement here from MSM. — Nicki🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@nickisnest) February 11, 2026

MSM will ignore this. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 11, 2026

Ha! It will be a while before any MSM outlet gives Trump props. They might say “Trump destroying public employment” while ignoring the more significant and productive job creation in the private sector. — AskLou (@Ask_Lou) February 11, 2026

That is exactly how they'll frame it.

This chart tells the real story – Trump flipped the economy from losing private jobs to massive private sector growth while cutting government bloat!

As a father and business owner in CA, I’m living the wins: more opportunities, stronger businesses, hope for families.… — luo Steven MAGA🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@luoSteven431351) February 11, 2026

Waiting on the MSM for an honest report pic.twitter.com/rhTDGxqmE2 — The Old Guitarist (@guernicapic) February 11, 2026

Don't hold your breath!

Very true. Government job “growth” isn’t real growth. Private sector growth is the only way to make the pie bigger. — Aint It Jay (@WeigleInsurance) February 11, 2026

Good keep cutting away at those government jobs. Especially, the IRS. — Living In CA 🌴☀️🇺🇸 (@1LivingInCA) February 11, 2026

Never to be shown by the left wing media. — Arthur Cooper (@artman8887) February 11, 2026

I voted for this.



We need even more government job cuts, too.



Also, disperse federal jobs to areas well away from DC. — XY (@JSmith95974) February 11, 2026

The hat stays on!

