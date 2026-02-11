Salvadoran Illegal Soccer Coach Faces New Child Abuse Charges After Alleged Murder of 13-Year-Old Player

WaPo Is STILL Feeding Dems BS Talking Points, This Time About Trump and...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on February 11, 2026
Leftists want Americans to believe illegals are in America to work their fingers to the bone, sleep and work some more. They only want better for their families and have little fairy souls. Unfortunately, reality is proving that's not so true. This is one such horrific case. 

Nine new criminal charges were filed Tuesday against a youth soccer coach who was already charged with murdering a 13-year-old boy and sex-related crimes involving two teenage boys.

Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino -- who is charged with the March 28, 2025, slaying of Oscar "Omar" Hernandez -- pleaded not guilty through his attorney to eight new counts of sodomy of a person under 16 and one new count of oral copulation of a person under 16 involving one of the two surviving alleged victims.

Garcia-Aquino, now 44, remains jailed without bail while awaiting what is expected to be a four-day hearing to determine if there is sufficient evidence to allow the case against him to proceed to trial.

The murder charge stemming from Hernandez's death includes the special circumstance allegation of murder during the commission or attempted commission of a lewd act with a child.

So, if this person was not in the country illegally, a person would be alive (allegedly) and a whole bunch of young people would not have experienced major trauma. 

What a sick person.

This should make Americans want to hire more ICE agents.

Americans should want to protect children. 

Don't give him any ideas. He probably will. 

CNN can't let the public know the truth. 

They'll probably post a Gofundme for him. 

