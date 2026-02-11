Salvadoran Illegal Soccer Coach Faces New Child Abuse Charges After Alleged Murder of 13-Year-Old Player

Leftists want Americans to believe illegals are in America to work their fingers to the bone, sleep and work some more. They only want better for their families and have little fairy souls. Unfortunately, reality is proving that's not so true. This is one such horrific case.

This Salvadoran illegal alien soccer coach in the Los Angeles area who is already charged with murdering one of his teenage players & sexually assaulting two other boys is now being charged with 8 counts of sodomy of a person under age 16 & oral copulation of a minor under 16. https://t.co/WUOMCZZNnv — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 11, 2026

Nine new criminal charges were filed Tuesday against a youth soccer coach who was already charged with murdering a 13-year-old boy and sex-related crimes involving two teenage boys. Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino -- who is charged with the March 28, 2025, slaying of Oscar "Omar" Hernandez -- pleaded not guilty through his attorney to eight new counts of sodomy of a person under 16 and one new count of oral copulation of a person under 16 involving one of the two surviving alleged victims. Garcia-Aquino, now 44, remains jailed without bail while awaiting what is expected to be a four-day hearing to determine if there is sufficient evidence to allow the case against him to proceed to trial. The murder charge stemming from Hernandez's death includes the special circumstance allegation of murder during the commission or attempted commission of a lewd act with a child.

So, if this person was not in the country illegally, a person would be alive (allegedly) and a whole bunch of young people would not have experienced major trauma.

What a sick person.

This should make Americans want to hire more ICE agents.

This is who the Democrats are protecting. Vote accordingly https://t.co/SBIEqYBu5K — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) February 11, 2026

Americans should want to protect children.

These are the people that Democrats are trying to protect https://t.co/Q4iCdjllMH — Priya Patel (@priyaee) February 11, 2026

Oh looky, another illegal alien that the democrats are protecting with their sanctuary state policies.



This is @SenAlexPadilla constituent. Wonder if he’s going to go have a margarita with him?



Nice guy huh? https://t.co/7K3yiWHf1h — Tiffany (@tiffanylloree) February 11, 2026

Don't give him any ideas. He probably will.

@ChrisVanHollen Fire up the margarita machine, Chris! A Los Angeles kid’s soccer coach needs you. https://t.co/iCAX9DRC7l — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) February 11, 2026

@jaketapper CNN never reports these heinous crimes they got to keep up the narrative that illegal aliens don't commit many crimes — ANJI USA PASSION🇺🇲🙏😘 (@usa_anji) February 11, 2026

CNN can't let the public know the truth.

Let me guess. The Left called him a "beloved soccer coach." — Greg Scott (@greg_scott) February 11, 2026

They'll probably post a Gofundme for him.

