Source: Trump Insisted on Name Operation Epic Fury to Keep Google From Autosuggesting Epstein

We saw this one yesterday, but thought that the guy was being sarcastic. Since then, though, we've checked his timeline, and if he's parodying a TDS-afflicted liberal, he's awfully consistent at it.

John Bourscheid says in his X bio to ask him about search engine optimization (SEO). He thinks President Donald Trump was being crafty by choosing the name Operation Epic Fury to represent the strikes on Iran … no, he insisted on calling it that. Why? Because that way, when people started typing "Trump Epstein" into Google, the search engine would autosuggest "Trump Epic Fury" instead.

BREAKING: Per a source close to SEO, Donald Trump insisted the Iran War be named “Operation Epic Fury” so that when people searched “Trump ep” in search engines, autocorrect would suggest “Trump Epic Fury” instead of “Trump Epstein”. Absolutely pathetic. — John Bourscheid 🇺🇸 🚀 (@bourscheid) March 3, 2026

Again, this could be a brilliant parody. "Per a source close to SEO."

SOURCE: "I made this up" — Frank (@richardrahl1086) March 3, 2026

Your source close to SEO only called him “SEO” in his message to you so people who typed in “SEO” would get sent to this totally normal post. Absolutely Indomitable!🤡🏆 — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) March 3, 2026

This is a masterpiece. https://t.co/cu85WfV2kK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 3, 2026

It really is. — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) March 3, 2026

He’s got a SOURCE — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) March 4, 2026

This is hilarious. Thank you. — B36Peacemaker (@B36Peacemaker) March 3, 2026

TDS can probably be cured with medication and counseling. Give it up — Just Dave (@DTC822) March 3, 2026

John, your local Walgreens out of Vagisil? — DuncanDowntown (@DuncanDowntown) March 3, 2026

What does “a source close to SEO” mean? — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) March 3, 2026

Is the source in the room with you right now? — Jeannie 🇺🇸👊 (@jeannizz) March 4, 2026

It’s comical how those with TDS continue to haplessly push the Epstein issue that blew up in their face — Mr Samson (@guy_next_to_me) March 3, 2026

Can’t even be mad, this is really smart 🤣 — Slavic Muse (@SalvicMuse) March 3, 2026

How long did it take you to cook up that lie? — Cym (@cymg769) March 4, 2026

Should have called it Operation "Epstien No Known Affiliation" — James G H Bray (@JamesGHBray) March 3, 2026

How high were you when you came up with this. 🤣😂 — Chris C (@mrfudd0) March 4, 2026

One would think you would test this yourself before posting… — Cogito Ergo Sum Non Liberal (@Hologram_9) March 4, 2026

This has got to be a parody account.

***

