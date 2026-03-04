Source: Trump Insisted on Name Operation Epic Fury to Keep Google From Autosuggesting Epstein

VIP
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on March 04, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

We saw this one yesterday, but thought that the guy was being sarcastic. Since then, though, we've checked his timeline, and if he's parodying a TDS-afflicted liberal, he's awfully consistent at it. 

John Bourscheid says in his X bio to ask him about search engine optimization (SEO). He thinks President Donald Trump was being crafty by choosing the name Operation Epic Fury to represent the strikes on Iran … no, he insisted on calling it that. Why? Because that way, when people started typing "Trump Epstein" into Google, the search engine would autosuggest "Trump Epic Fury" instead.

Again, this could be a brilliant parody. "Per a source close to SEO."

This has got to be a parody account. 

