Source: Trump Insisted on Name Operation Epic Fury to Keep Google From Autosuggesting Epstein

We saw this one yesterday, but thought that the guy was being sarcastic. Since then, though, we've checked his timeline, and if he's parodying a TDS-afflicted liberal, he's awfully consistent at it.
John Bourscheid says in his X bio to ask him about search engine optimization (SEO). He thinks President Donald Trump was being crafty by choosing the name Operation Epic Fury to represent the strikes on Iran … no, he insisted on calling it that. Why? Because that way, when people started typing "Trump Epstein" into Google, the search engine would autosuggest "Trump Epic Fury" instead.
BREAKING: Per a source close to SEO, Donald Trump insisted the Iran War be named “Operation Epic Fury” so that when people searched “Trump ep” in search engines, autocorrect would suggest “Trump Epic Fury” instead of “Trump Epstein”. Absolutely pathetic.— John Bourscheid 🇺🇸 🚀 (@bourscheid) March 3, 2026
Again, this could be a brilliant parody. "Per a source close to SEO."
SOURCE: "I made this up"— Frank (@richardrahl1086) March 3, 2026
Your source close to SEO only called him “SEO” in his message to you so people who typed in “SEO” would get sent to this totally normal post. Absolutely Indomitable!🤡🏆— 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) March 3, 2026
This is a masterpiece. https://t.co/cu85WfV2kK— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 3, 2026
It really is.— ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) March 3, 2026
He’s got a SOURCE— Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) March 4, 2026
This is hilarious. Thank you.— B36Peacemaker (@B36Peacemaker) March 3, 2026
TDS can probably be cured with medication and counseling. Give it up— Just Dave (@DTC822) March 3, 2026
John, your local Walgreens out of Vagisil?— DuncanDowntown (@DuncanDowntown) March 3, 2026
What does “a source close to SEO” mean?— El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) March 3, 2026
Is the source in the room with you right now?— Jeannie 🇺🇸👊 (@jeannizz) March 4, 2026
"sOuRcE" pic.twitter.com/v8UrNR9nMG— HoR_Emperor (@HorEmperor) March 3, 2026
It’s comical how those with TDS continue to haplessly push the Epstein issue that blew up in their face— Mr Samson (@guy_next_to_me) March 3, 2026
Can’t even be mad, this is really smart 🤣— Slavic Muse (@SalvicMuse) March 3, 2026
How long did it take you to cook up that lie?— Cym (@cymg769) March 4, 2026
Should have called it Operation "Epstien No Known Affiliation"— James G H Bray (@JamesGHBray) March 3, 2026
How high were you when you came up with this. 🤣😂— Chris C (@mrfudd0) March 4, 2026
One would think you would test this yourself before posting…— Cogito Ergo Sum Non Liberal (@Hologram_9) March 4, 2026
This has got to be a parody account.
***
