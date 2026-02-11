Born in America, Trained in America, Sold Out to Commie China: NBC Can't Stop Simping for Eileen Gu

NBC cannot get enough of Eileen Gu. She's an American who grew up and trained in America, but competes for Communist China for the paycheck (allegedly). One would think American media wouldn't find that praiseworthy, but here we are.

NBC‘s social media properties are promoting Eileen Gu as much if not more than team USA athletes.



Eileen Gu was born, raised, and trained in America, has an American father, goes to Stanford…



But renounced her US citizenship and skis for China because the CCP paid her to. https://t.co/R3NB8knWxL — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) February 10, 2026

She even goes to college in America. She does everything in America, but refuses to compete for America. She's a sell out and nothing to celebrate.

She’s nothing but a privileged rich commie. Period. https://t.co/0jZds6YmjJ — Jack Warnick (@Warnjac) February 10, 2026

American media should refuse to cover her at all, actually. Boycott her.

...has never lived in China. — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) February 10, 2026

Oh yes, she says she feels Chinese. Whatever.

Compare Gu to figure skater Alysa Liu, the daughter of a participant in Tianmen forced to flee China. She was targeted by the CCP to represent China in the Olympics and refused. The CCP literally sent spies posing as representatives of the USOC to intimidate the family. https://t.co/oBHVH4l3jK — Reagan Dugan (@DuganReagan) February 10, 2026

One is brave and one is a sell-out.

Betraying the US is a virtue to be elevated and showcased according to the left. https://t.co/2KhbKgrzbv — Luke (@eklu65) February 11, 2026

I don't think she renounced her citizenship.



Maybe I'm wrong about this, but, as far as I'm aware, she doesn't have Chinese citizenship. The Chinese made a special carve-out to allow her to compete for them. https://t.co/u3XihPAkWq — Category Theory Hangout (@cg_geometry) February 10, 2026

How kind of them.

She didn’t renounce her citizenship but she should — Courtney O’Dell (@sweetcsdesigns) February 10, 2026

Do we know that she didn’t?



The CCP doesn’t allow dual citizenship, and the IOC approved her change in nationality to Chinese to compete. — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) February 10, 2026

Nobody lied, she intentionally avoids this question. — Courtney O’Dell (@sweetcsdesigns) February 10, 2026

She should have to give up her US citizenship if she is working for China. America doesn't need spies for commie countries living among us.

NBC's glowing coverage of China's Manchurian Candidate is beyond nauseating.



And Gu's traitorous, anti-American choices, needs to be widely understood and condemned. — NormieUtah (@NormieUtah) February 10, 2026

She will be the spokesperson for birthing hotels very soon. — Steve (@steve_uhlir) February 11, 2026

“Performs anywhere for money” is not a good line on the resume. — Ry Brooks (@RyBrooks) February 10, 2026

It's a terrible look.

Ok thank you - I keep seeing her featured and I thought, isn’t she team china? Are they following every athlete this closely? — RWF (@Rebelletrist_) February 10, 2026

Apparently, just Americans who compete for Communist countries.

