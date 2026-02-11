Beshear: 'DeSantis Is the Worst!' Translation: Notice Me, I'm Riding Daddy's Coattails Whi...
Duh Moment at WaPo: Fired Employees Baffled by Turned-Off Computers and Door Badges
Joy Reid Says MSNBC Hosts Were Not Allowed to Lie Due to Journalistic...
VIP
Lame Claim: Governor Tim Walz Says Forget the Feds, Prosecuting Fraud in Minnesota...
Scott Jennings Says Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Proved He’s No Moderate Democrat While...
VIP
Woman Says If You Are White, You Cannot Trust Your Own Thinking on...
Facelifts and ‘Fascist’ Grift: Lefty Podcast Jennifer Welch Cuts Promo Ad for Upcoming...
Attorney Freezes When Asked How His Client Returned to $2.3 Million Mansion She’d...
Team USA Curler Would Be Remiss Not to Mention What’s Going on in...
NBC News: Lawyer Says Toddler Returned to ICE Detention and Denied Prescription Medication
Lawless Left Strikes Again: Minnesota Agitators Swarm ICE, Try to Free Massive Meth...
Two Philadelphia Men Plead Guilty to $3.5 Million in ‘Fraud Tourism’ in Minnesota
Hollywood Reporter Tells How Bad Bunny Became the Celebrity Who Finally Broke Trump
'Just a Decision to Steal': FL Teachers Union Execs Sentenced to Prison After...

Born in America, Trained in America, Sold Out to Commie China: NBC Can't Stop Simping for Eileen Gu

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on February 11, 2026
AP Photo/Thibault Camus

NBC cannot get enough of Eileen Gu. She's an American who grew up and trained in America, but competes for Communist China for the paycheck (allegedly). One would think American media wouldn't find that praiseworthy, but here we are.

Advertisement

She even goes to college in America. She does everything in America, but refuses to compete for America. She's a sell out and nothing to celebrate.

American media should refuse to cover her at all, actually. Boycott her. 

Oh yes, she says she feels Chinese. Whatever.

Recommended

Duh Moment at WaPo: Fired Employees Baffled by Turned-Off Computers and Door Badges
justmindy
Advertisement

One is brave and one is a sell-out.

How kind of them.

She should have to give up her US citizenship if she is working for China. America doesn't need spies for commie countries living among us.

Advertisement

It's a terrible look. 

Apparently, just Americans who compete for Communist countries. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHINA COMMUNISM MEDIA BIAS SPORTS USA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Duh Moment at WaPo: Fired Employees Baffled by Turned-Off Computers and Door Badges
justmindy
Attorney Freezes When Asked How His Client Returned to $2.3 Million Mansion She’d Been Squatting In
Brett T.
Beshear: 'DeSantis Is the Worst!' Translation: Notice Me, I'm Riding Daddy's Coattails While FL Thrives
justmindy
Scott Jennings Says Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Proved He’s No Moderate Democrat While on ‘The View’
Warren Squire
Joy Reid Says MSNBC Hosts Were Not Allowed to Lie Due to Journalistic Rules Imposed by NBC News
Warren Squire
He's Gonna CRY! Dan Goldman CLEARLY Did Not Expect ICE Director Lyons to Tell Him WHERE to Go (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Duh Moment at WaPo: Fired Employees Baffled by Turned-Off Computers and Door Badges justmindy
Advertisement