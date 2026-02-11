Minn. Media Has Another Banner 'Journalism' Day Spinning ICE's Arrest of a Meth...
Epic WIN: Trump’s Bold Moves Ignite Private Sector Hiring While Shutting Down the...
Stephen Miller Flashes Back to 'Stunning Visuals' From Biden's Border Invasion That Trump...
Scott Jennings (and MANY Others) Mock Axios for REFUSING to Give Trump Credit...
Axios Repeats the Democrat Lie That the SAVE Act Would Prevent 'Millions of...
Beshear: 'DeSantis Is the Worst!' Translation: Notice Me, I'm Riding Daddy's Coattails Whi...
Duh Moment at WaPo: Fired Employees Baffled by Turned-Off Computers and Door Badges
Born in America, Trained in America, Sold Out to Commie China: NBC Can't...
Joy Reid Says MSNBC Hosts Were Not Allowed to Lie Due to Journalistic...
VIP
Lame Claim: Governor Tim Walz Says Forget the Feds, Prosecuting Fraud in Minnesota...
Scott Jennings Says Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Proved He’s No Moderate Democrat While...
VIP
Woman Says If You Are White, You Cannot Trust Your Own Thinking on...
Facelifts and ‘Fascist’ Grift: Lefty Podcast Jennifer Welch Cuts Promo Ad for Upcoming...
Attorney Freezes When Asked How His Client Returned to $2.3 Million Mansion She’d...

How Low Can They Go? Lefty 'Morgan Freeman' Equates Masked Man Stalking Elderly Woman to ICE

justmindy
justmindy | 10:22 AM on February 11, 2026
Meme

Morgan Freeman (not the actor, but instead a Leftist social media influencer) saw the pictures of the scary masked individual at the door of Nancy Guthrie and rather than be horrified (like normal people), he compared it to ICE. Yes, really.

Advertisement

Oh, look at that. Pretty easy to identify. 

One easy way to tell is this criminal didn't have a horde of people following behind him, yelling at him, honking their horns and throwing water bottles at him. That's what ICE officials deal with. 

Recommended

Duh Moment at WaPo: Fired Employees Baffled by Turned-Off Computers and Door Badges
justmindy
Advertisement

Then, there were the absolute idiots in the comments who believe they are one in the same. 

If there is dumb commentary on American politics, best bet is there is a Canadian making said stupid comment. 

It's a reasonable question if you are an idiot. 

Advertisement

Democrats are going to Democrat.

What a concept!

To the Left, everything is political. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DHS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Duh Moment at WaPo: Fired Employees Baffled by Turned-Off Computers and Door Badges
justmindy
Minn. Media Has Another Banner 'Journalism' Day Spinning ICE's Arrest of a Meth Dealer
Doug P.
Epic WIN: Trump’s Bold Moves Ignite Private Sector Hiring While Shutting Down the Bureaucratic Blob
justmindy
Scott Jennings (and MANY Others) Mock Axios for REFUSING to Give Trump Credit for Plunging Crime
Grateful Calvin
Stephen Miller Flashes Back to 'Stunning Visuals' From Biden's Border Invasion That Trump Has Cleaned Up
Doug P.
Attorney Freezes When Asked How His Client Returned to $2.3 Million Mansion She’d Been Squatting In
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Duh Moment at WaPo: Fired Employees Baffled by Turned-Off Computers and Door Badges justmindy
Advertisement