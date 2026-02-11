Predictable Horror: Trans Shooter Leaves 10 Dead in Canadian School Massacre

Yesterday, in Canada, a school shooter killed 10 people and injured 25. Right away, it seemed suspicious as the news used terms like 'gunperson' and then later said it was a female shooter. Female mass shooters are very, very, very rare so alarm bells went off. As suspected, the shooter was trans. He is a young male who started to identify as female. When will rational human beings acknowledge there is a big problem with trans youth?

A psychotic & probably always sadistic young man decides the answer to all of his problems and mental distress is that he's actually a woman.



He's pumped full of prescribed drugs based on a wide range of diagnoses none of which include batshit crazy.



He pumps himself full of… pic.twitter.com/j1uPUYecZX — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) February 11, 2026

Giving mentally ill young people hormones does not go well.

I knew it. I think we all knew it when this didn't make major headlines. When it was finally reported, all we were told was the $hooter was "a woman in a dress." https://t.co/RF9zkLuMa5 — Michele Harris (@MiMi_Mae_South) February 11, 2026

It's worse Jennifer. In Canada, a therapist has to "affirm" and not explore other issues as the cause. Did a therapist miss this troubled background because of a focus on gender dysphoria in this country?https://t.co/T3MJizucxh — Trish Wood (@WoodReporting) February 11, 2026

That is the protocol here too in the US. And yes, agreed. — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) February 11, 2026

So, rather than treat the underlying mental health issue, therapists just have to 'affirm'. This is where that leads.

🚨 IT’S CONFIRMED: The Tumbler Ridge School shooter who kiIIed 10 in Canada has been identified as 17-year-old TRANS Jesse Strang



SO freaking predictable.



He started transitioning at 15 and was prescribed HEAVY SSRIs.



Wokeism KlLLS. pic.twitter.com/qO9TIq5RwS — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 11, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Trans shooter opens fire in Canada — 10 dead, 25+ wounded



Police are so terrified of "misgendering" they’re calling the suspect a “gun-person” instead of gunman.



This is peak insanity. pic.twitter.com/2zpvSIVIRp — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) February 11, 2026

A 'gun person' sounds like a craft project.

Some of you need to be prepared for the fact that a certain group of leftists is not at all afraid to commit mass violence at the drop of a hat.



When you truly believe you're "being hunted for who you are", you're willing to do just about anything. https://t.co/ciISUMufot — Fenix Ammunition (@FenixAmmunition) February 11, 2026

I will say it until I am blue in the face:



When will people realize that the trans ideology is one of death?



It kills biologically, culturally, spiritually and emotionally. https://t.co/32gysDcDTk — Joe Gallagher (@joepopulist) February 11, 2026

It is meant to destroy!

Why isn't the elephant in the room being discussed? https://t.co/puvHg99HBs — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) February 11, 2026

This continues until we treat mental illness for what it is again…..



It’s not okay to “affirm” mental illnesses….



All that does is lead to Psychosis and Delusions of grandeur… — Alex (@TheAlexJacob) February 11, 2026

You can't claim that it's just a coincidence that all these mass shooters are trans and on SSRIs. Doctors, psychiatrists and teachers have created these monsters. We've put the wolves in charge of the sheep. — Chris Noblett (@ChrisNoblett) February 11, 2026

Then they claim the treatment and affirmation is empathetic when it is only toxic.

