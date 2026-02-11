Rep. Jayapal's Demand of Pam Bondi Makes It VERY Clear the Epstein Files...
Western Lensman Found the ONLY Demographic That Opposes Voter ID Requirements
Minn. Media Has Another Banner 'Journalism' Day Spinning ICE's Arrest of a Meth...
Epic WIN: Trump’s Bold Moves Ignite Private Sector Hiring While Shutting Down the...
How Low Can They Go? Lefty 'Morgan Freeman' Equates Masked Man Stalking Elderly...
Stephen Miller Flashes Back to 'Stunning Visuals' From Biden's Border Invasion That Trump...
Scott Jennings (and MANY Others) Mock Axios for REFUSING to Give Trump Credit...
Axios Repeats the Democrat Lie That the SAVE Act Would Prevent 'Millions of...
Beshear: 'DeSantis Is the Worst!' Translation: Notice Me, I'm Riding Daddy's Coattails Whi...
Duh Moment at WaPo: Fired Employees Baffled by Turned-Off Computers and Door Badges
Born in America, Trained in America, Sold Out to Commie China: NBC Can't...
Joy Reid Says MSNBC Hosts Were Not Allowed to Lie Due to Journalistic...
VIP
Lame Claim: Governor Tim Walz Says Forget the Feds, Prosecuting Fraud in Minnesota...
Scott Jennings Says Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Proved He’s No Moderate Democrat While...

Predictable Horror: Trans Shooter Leaves 10 Dead in Canadian School Massacre

justmindy
justmindy | 11:36 AM on February 11, 2026
AP Photo/Robin Rayne

Yesterday, in Canada, a school shooter killed 10 people and injured 25. Right away, it seemed suspicious as the news used terms like 'gunperson' and then later said it was a female shooter. Female mass shooters are very, very, very rare so alarm bells went off. As suspected, the shooter was trans. He is a young male who started to identify as female. When will rational human beings acknowledge there is a big problem with trans youth?

Advertisement

Giving mentally ill young people hormones does not go well. 

So, rather than treat the underlying mental health issue, therapists just have to 'affirm'. This is where that leads.

Recommended

Western Lensman Found the ONLY Demographic That Opposes Voter ID Requirements
Doug P.
Advertisement

A 'gun person' sounds like a craft project.

It is meant to destroy!

Advertisement

Then they claim the treatment and affirmation is empathetic when it is only toxic. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CANADA MASS SHOOTING MENTAL HEALTH TRANSGENDER WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Western Lensman Found the ONLY Demographic That Opposes Voter ID Requirements
Doug P.
Epic WIN: Trump’s Bold Moves Ignite Private Sector Hiring While Shutting Down the Bureaucratic Blob
justmindy
Duh Moment at WaPo: Fired Employees Baffled by Turned-Off Computers and Door Badges
justmindy
Minn. Media Has Another Banner 'Journalism' Day Spinning ICE's Arrest of a Meth Dealer
Doug P.
How Low Can They Go? Lefty 'Morgan Freeman' Equates Masked Man Stalking Elderly Woman to ICE
justmindy
Attorney Freezes When Asked How His Client Returned to $2.3 Million Mansion She’d Been Squatting In
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Western Lensman Found the ONLY Demographic That Opposes Voter ID Requirements Doug P.
Advertisement