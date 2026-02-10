Boy Wins Girls' Triple Jump Title in California – Shocker: Males Jump Farther Than Females

Here they go again! The Left wants to pretend a boy pretending to be a girl and competing in a girls' sports is some hero when he wins.

Trans high school track athlete wins first place in girls’ competition https://t.co/ElXpAOovEg pic.twitter.com/KNJUDYe0YI — New York Post (@nypost) February 9, 2026

A transgender California high schooler snatched up first place for the girls’ triple jump at a winter championships event Saturday, as the Trump administration launches a federal probe into the state’s transgender sports policies. AB Hernandez, a Senior at Jurupa Valley High School in Riverside County, recorded a jump of 39 feet and 10 inches, while second place recorded a jump of 39 feet and 3¼ inches at the VS California Winter Championships, according to results posted online. Hernandez also took home second place in the long jump event, the competition was held at Arcadia High School VS Athletics — a specialized sporting goods retailer — declined to comment to The Post’s request for comment about Hernandez’s participation in the competition.

Wow! So shocking. Young men can jump farther than young women. Who would've guessed?

This is the most important factoid.

Way to go, Dude. Man oh man, what a stud. https://t.co/R8Kv1738Px — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) February 10, 2026

A teenage boy jumped further than the teenage girls, shocking 🙄 https://t.co/R7d61BbiVa — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 10, 2026

AGAIN. THIS ATHLETE IS A MALE. https://t.co/UEyrXpuNRz — Mary Elizabeth (@marychastain) February 10, 2026

Yes, a man beat women. That's the only headline.

Almost like males have some sort of athletic advantage or something. https://t.co/iOOF9BzvmX — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) February 10, 2026

AB Hernandez is a boy.



The real winner is Malia Strange, a junior from Shadow Hills High School near Indio, CA. 👏👏👏



Last year this incredibly talented track and field athlete competed for Xavier Prep High School in Palm Desert, and she now competes for Shadow Hills HS. https://t.co/r9DxKiscYi pic.twitter.com/BAHAED1pgz — Beth Bourne (@bourne_beth2345) February 10, 2026

Say her name loud in clear. The winner is Malia Strange. Her name deserves to be in the headline. She deserves all the praise, pedestals and medals. This other person is an imposter.

Just a coincidence, I’m sure.



Definitely nothing to do with the fact that he’s a male with distinct biological advantages. https://t.co/nxnfjW67uS — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 10, 2026

Male defeats a bunch of females in sporting event



Groundbreaking 🙄 https://t.co/FHCB51EBJP — Unwoke American Homo (@JBos6171992) February 10, 2026

Only a Leftist hellscape dystopia could create such nonsense.

We’re still doing this? https://t.co/Ff2aFgKkGf — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) February 9, 2026

Unfortunately, yes.

