Abigail Spanberger's Disrespect for Virginia Knows NO Limits

Boy Wins Girls' Triple Jump Title in California – Shocker: Males Jump Farther Than Females

justmindy | 7:30 AM on February 10, 2026
Tenor.com

Here they go again! The Left wants to pretend a boy pretending to be a girl and competing in a girls' sports is some hero when he wins.

A transgender California high schooler snatched up first place for the girls’ triple jump at a winter championships event Saturday, as the Trump administration launches a federal probe into the state’s transgender sports policies.

AB Hernandez, a Senior at Jurupa Valley High School in Riverside County, recorded a jump of 39 feet and 10 inches, while second place recorded a jump of 39 feet and 3¼ inches at the VS California Winter Championships, according to results posted online.

Hernandez also took home second place in the long jump event, the competition was held at Arcadia High School

VS Athletics — a specialized sporting goods retailer — declined to comment to The Post’s request for comment about Hernandez’s participation in the competition.

Wow! So shocking. Young men can jump farther than young women. Who would've guessed? 

This is the most important factoid. 

Yes, a man beat women. That's the only headline.

Say her name loud in clear. The winner is Malia Strange. Her name deserves to be in the headline. She deserves all the praise, pedestals and medals. This other person is an imposter. 

Only a Leftist hellscape dystopia could create such nonsense. 

Unfortunately, yes.

CALIFORNIA SPORTS TRANSGENDER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

