Boy Wins Girls' Triple Jump Title in California – Shocker: Males Jump Farther...
Dem Jasmine Crockett Refuses to Apologize for Lying That Republican Lee Zeldin Took...
VIP
Matt Van Swol Posts an Epic Takedown of Anti-ICE Protesters at Target
Slate: Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Proved That for 'Oppressed' Groups, Joy Is Resistance
Rep. Melanie Stansbury Says Trump Is at the Center of Largest Sex Trafficking...
Andy Beshear: His Faith Led Him to Veto ‘The Nastiest Piece of Anti-LGBTQ...
Bill Melugin FINISHES the Dem/Media's Desperate and Dishonest 'Non-Violent Illegal' Spin
Politico: Dems Now Fear Body Cameras Could Be Mass Surveillance Tool for ICE
Jasmine Crockett Says They’re Playing Games to Distract From Trump’s Mentions in the...
Olympic Skier Says He’s Proud to Use His ‘Platform’ to Send ICE a...
Houston Chronicle Rushes in to Defend Old Clip of Gene Wu Talking About...
DHS Obliterates the Latest Propaganda Effort About 'Non-Violent' Illegals ICE Has Arrested
Democrat PAC Puts Out Anti-ICE Ad Featuring EVIL Generic Republican Congressman
VIP
Abigail Spanberger's Disrespect for Virginia Knows NO Limits

Journo: 'This Is LITERALLY Kafka!' Reality: Guy Who Overstayed Since Obama Was POTUS Finally Gets Busted

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on February 10, 2026
ImgFlip

Journalists really must be the original high school theater kids because they are literally the most dramatic.

Advertisement

An Irishman living in the United States for more than 20 years has been held by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) officials since being arrested last September.

Originally from Glenmore, Co Kilkenny, Seamus Culleton is married to a US citizen and owns a plastering business in the Boston area. He was arrested on September 9th, 2025, and has been in an Ice detention facility in Texas for nearly five months, despite having no criminal record, “not even a parking ticket”. In a phone interview from the facility, he said conditions there are “like a concentration camp, absolute hell”.

Culleton said he was carrying a Massachusetts driving licence and a valid work permit issued by the US government when he was pulled over by Ice on the way home from work in September. His work permit was issued as part of an application for a green card which he initiated in April 2025. He has a final interview remaining.

After his arrest, Culleton was allowed a brief phone call to his American wife Tiffany Smyth. She said she “broke down and cried. To know he was just taken, and he or I had no idea where they were taking him, was traumatising”.

Recommended

Boy Wins Girls' Triple Jump Title in California – Shocker: Males Jump Farther Than Females
justmindy
Advertisement

He overstayed a visa, was told to leave, refused to leave even when offered a trip back to his home country and so he was detained, but this apparently is communism or something.

Someone get Susan a fainting couch and smelling salts stat!

It's like buying a week-long stay at a hotel and refusing to leave for decades and then being shocked when they finally use law enforcement to remove you.

Advertisement

Also, this dude is pasty white, so it kind of demolishes the Left's argument the Trump Administration only wants to deport brown and black bodies. 

Say it altogether now: 'Countries are allowed to have borders'.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MASSACHUSETTS TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Boy Wins Girls' Triple Jump Title in California – Shocker: Males Jump Farther Than Females
justmindy
Rep. Melanie Stansbury Says Trump Is at the Center of Largest Sex Trafficking Scandal in History
Brett T.
Dem Jasmine Crockett Refuses to Apologize for Lying That Republican Lee Zeldin Took Money From Epstein
Warren Squire
Slate: Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Proved That for 'Oppressed' Groups, Joy Is Resistance
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Andy Beshear: His Faith Led Him to Veto ‘The Nastiest Piece of Anti-LGBTQ Legislation' in His State
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Boy Wins Girls' Triple Jump Title in California – Shocker: Males Jump Farther Than Females justmindy
Advertisement