FBI Drops Bombshell Footage: Masked, Armed Figure Seen Tampering with Camera in Guthrie Kidnapping Case

FBI Director Kash Patel has announced the FBI has been working with local authorities in the search for the mother of television morning host Savannah Guthrie, and they have very interesting new video and photo footage. These are a must see as it makes clear a person clearly came to harm or kidnap Ms. Guthrie.

New images in the search for Nancy Guthrie:



Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost,… pic.twitter.com/z5WLgPtZpT — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 10, 2026

Mustache — Michelle ⚾️ (@MichelleInCAL) February 10, 2026

Why can’t we get facial recognition witht he eyes exposed? — Michele_AKA_XX (@Michele881) February 10, 2026

Hopefully, that might be possible.

If the make and model of the gun in the holster in the front can be determined, maybe it could help tie the case together. — Jennifer Adler (@JenniferAdler23) February 10, 2026

So is this person holding the flowers you see on the ground partially on the mat in this picture?! pic.twitter.com/pwCBIc7phB — Tammy Hammer (@tammhammer) February 10, 2026

Can we get an ID on the logo in the top right picture? It looks like a bird possibly? — Kay (@notinline) February 10, 2026

This is why getting these pictures out to the public is so vital. People can start crowd sourcing ideas and sharing the information far and wide.

Someone has to recognize the clothing, shoes, jacket, if nothing else. Seems male. Looks moderate build, fairly tall. — HuskerFan58 (@akeece58) February 10, 2026

They're wearing a Halloween mask under the mask and wearing multiple layers of clothes. — D. Gardiner (@Chained_Pen) February 10, 2026

This looks like a woman — Heather Joss (@he4ther78) February 10, 2026

Obviously, there are many theories.

What is the reflection on his mouth opening from? pic.twitter.com/vqFqIFtFoQ — Daniela🇺🇸🇦🇹🇮🇱🚫DM’s (@DanaMarvin6) February 10, 2026

Why do the eyes and eyebrows look female — Josef K. (@joseph_16839) February 10, 2026

Um, that's a woman or a man with a double row of lashes who grooms his brows. — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) February 10, 2026

The mustache is being used to throw off investigators as in my opinion it’s atttached to an inner mask that’s being worn under the obvious ski mask. This may be a clean shaven man or even possibly could be a woman with manly features. Gonna take real talent within the bureau to… — 🔥James Alexander🔥 (@RestoreHerGlory) February 10, 2026

Thankfully, the FBI has talented people who can hopefully start to make some headway.

This must have been terrifying for this poor woman. Can't help think of my own 86 y/o mom. What a coward this person must be to have done this. — NY Casey (@CaseyCook_) February 10, 2026

The FBI should have been handling this case from the very beginning. I never understood why the local police were in charge, and they made several mistakes. — Diane (@SoCalValleyGal) February 10, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: The FBI believes this individual tampered with Nancy Guthrie’s Nest doorbell camera just before Nancy was kidnapped on the morning of February 1



This is the man they’re looking for.



This seems to be the biggest break in the case yet. pic.twitter.com/HjRVoYQMv1 — Oceanic (@Seasideocean1) February 10, 2026

Hopefully, this will be the break they needed to find Ms. Guthrie.

