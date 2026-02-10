Seth Dillon ENDS Anti-Semitic CRAZY at WH Religious Liberties Commission Meeting As Only...
FBI Drops Bombshell Footage: Masked, Armed Figure Seen Tampering with Camera in Guthrie Kidnapping Case

justmindy
justmindy | 1:42 PM on February 10, 2026
Pima County Sheriff’s Department via AP

FBI Director Kash Patel has announced the FBI has been working with local authorities in the search for the mother of television morning host Savannah Guthrie, and they have very interesting new video and photo footage. These are a must see as it makes clear a person clearly came to harm or kidnap Ms. Guthrie.

Hopefully, that might be possible. 

This is why getting these pictures out to the public is so vital. People can start crowd sourcing ideas and sharing the information far and wide. 

Obviously, there are many theories.

Thankfully, the FBI has talented people who can hopefully start to make some headway. 

Hopefully, this will be the break they needed to find Ms. Guthrie.

