Rep. Shri Thanedar Tells CBP Commissioner ‘You Better Hope You Get Pardoned’
Eric Swalwell Gets OWNED by ICE Director Todd Lyons (at Least It Wasn't...
Congresswoman Can’t Respect ICE, Inheritors of the Klan Hood and the Slave Patrol
VIP
The Handmaid's Tale Isn't on the Right—It's in Surrogacy Mills and Chinese Billionaire...
CBS Caught LYING About Trump’s ICE Arrests (Here’s The Proof)
Punishing the Winner? Somehow, Sam Darnold Has to Pay California $14,000 For Winning...
Bad Bunny's Blackout Tribute Misses Mark: Massive U.S. Aid to Puerto Rico Vanished...
Seth Dillon ENDS Anti-Semitic CRAZY at WH Religious Liberties Commission Meeting As Only...
He's Gonna CRY! Dan Goldman CLEARLY Did Not Expect ICE Director Lyons to...
Democrats Rage As Epstein Bombshell Vindicates Trump
FBI Drops Bombshell Footage: Masked, Armed Figure Seen Tampering with Camera in Guthrie...
Question Nutso Dem Rep. LaMonica McIver Asked ICE Director So DUMB It Made...
VIP
Hey, Look ... It's BILL! Democrats Will FREAK When They See VH1 Video...
Literally the Dumb Endorsing the DUMBEST: Guess Who Adam Schiff Just Endorsed (LOL...

'Just a Decision to Steal': FL Teachers Union Execs Sentenced to Prison After Fleecing Members

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on February 10, 2026
Meme

Two high ranking officials from the Jacksonville, Florida Teacher's Union have been convicted of stealing millions from the Union and they have been sentenced to prison (although not long enough).

Advertisement

wo former leaders of the Duval County teachers union were sentenced Monday in federal court—after admitting to a fraud scheme prosecutors say drained millions of dollars from teachers over nearly a decade.

Former Duval Teachers United president Teresa “Terrie” Brady, 70, and former DTU vice president Ruby George, 82, pleaded guilty to taking money from the union and then covering it up.

Brady was sentenced to 27 months in prison and three years of supervised release. George will spend 12 months and one day behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release that will include home confinement.

A judge, before sentencing, condemned Brady and George for repeatedly stealing over a decade from the organization they were meant to serve, betraying people who trusted them.

The judge called the crime “just a decision to steal on a regular basis ... for 10 years.”

While acknowledging the many letters praising Brady and George’s dedication and good deeds, the judge emphasized that the sentencing had to remain focused on justice and accountability.


So, they'll serve a year or two, but lived a very fancy life for over a decade on the backs of hard working teachers. Must be nice. 

Recommended

Punishing the Winner? Somehow, Sam Darnold Has to Pay California $14,000 For Winning the Super Bowl
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Immediately. At least Florida is a 'right to work' state so no teacher has to participate in their schemes, but many do for the alleged legal protection the Union offers. Again, it's a scam.

It's all about enriching the Union bosses. Like most Leftists schemes, it's all a fraud. 

Advertisement

They were ordered to pay restitution, but time will tell if the money is paid back. 

Nice work if you can get it.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

CRIME DOJ EDUCATION FLORIDA LIBS OF TIKTOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Punishing the Winner? Somehow, Sam Darnold Has to Pay California $14,000 For Winning the Super Bowl
Aaron Walker
Rep. Shri Thanedar Tells CBP Commissioner ‘You Better Hope You Get Pardoned’
Brett T.
Eric Swalwell Gets OWNED by ICE Director Todd Lyons (at Least It Wasn't by China This Time)
Grateful Calvin
He's Gonna CRY! Dan Goldman CLEARLY Did Not Expect ICE Director Lyons to Tell Him WHERE to Go (Watch)
Sam J.
Congresswoman Can’t Respect ICE, Inheritors of the Klan Hood and the Slave Patrol
Brett T.
Seth Dillon ENDS Anti-Semitic CRAZY at WH Religious Liberties Commission Meeting As Only HE Can (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Punishing the Winner? Somehow, Sam Darnold Has to Pay California $14,000 For Winning the Super Bowl Aaron Walker
Advertisement