'Just a Decision to Steal': FL Teachers Union Execs Sentenced to Prison After Fleecing Members

Two high ranking officials from the Jacksonville, Florida Teacher's Union have been convicted of stealing millions from the Union and they have been sentenced to prison (although not long enough).

wo former leaders of the Duval County teachers union were sentenced Monday in federal court—after admitting to a fraud scheme prosecutors say drained millions of dollars from teachers over nearly a decade. Former Duval Teachers United president Teresa “Terrie” Brady, 70, and former DTU vice president Ruby George, 82, pleaded guilty to taking money from the union and then covering it up. Brady was sentenced to 27 months in prison and three years of supervised release. George will spend 12 months and one day behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release that will include home confinement. A judge, before sentencing, condemned Brady and George for repeatedly stealing over a decade from the organization they were meant to serve, betraying people who trusted them. The judge called the crime “just a decision to steal on a regular basis ... for 10 years.” While acknowledging the many letters praising Brady and George’s dedication and good deeds, the judge emphasized that the sentencing had to remain focused on justice and accountability.



So, they'll serve a year or two, but lived a very fancy life for over a decade on the backs of hard working teachers. Must be nice.

BREAKING: Two former FL teacher’s union leaders sentenced after pleading guilty to a fraud scheme where they stole millions of dollars from teachers



Union President Teresa Brady was sentenced to 27 months in prison while VP Ruby George received 1 year



ABOLISH TEACHERS UNIONS pic.twitter.com/nKsMOtYcuO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 10, 2026

Abolish ALL public employee unions. https://t.co/7N6kzzkKA0 — Clarence Voyance (@VoyanceClarence) February 10, 2026

Immediately. At least Florida is a 'right to work' state so no teacher has to participate in their schemes, but many do for the alleged legal protection the Union offers. Again, it's a scam.

It's time for ALL union member to re-think their memberships! https://t.co/o7Q00V5mKb — Bruno Pell (@BrunoJPell) February 10, 2026

Providing a slush fund to union bosses is the primary function of unions. There is not now, nor has there ever been a labor union that was (is) not irredeemably corrupt. https://t.co/9LQaC0K1t3 — GK Chesterton Tweets (@GilbertCTweets) February 10, 2026

It's all about enriching the Union bosses. Like most Leftists schemes, it's all a fraud.

The wheels of justice may turn slowly, but they are moving nonetheless. Thankful for DOJ for not turning a blind eye like many do! https://t.co/7veOHohUUB — Rebecca (@rsnathanson1) February 10, 2026

Where's the money?



They need to pay it ALL back.



Have you noticed nobody is forced

to pay it ALL back?



Why is that? https://t.co/gffe25q0O2 — Hobson - Please Stop That (@chimera246) February 10, 2026

They were ordered to pay restitution, but time will tell if the money is paid back.

Can anyone believe how light their sentences were? Unbelievable.



This of course incentivizes other people to do it. — Steven Brady (@BradySteve63930) February 10, 2026

Thats a slap on tha wrist. It's nothing. Not a deterrent at all. — Jill M (@Jill_Marjeta) February 10, 2026

Nice work if you can get it.

