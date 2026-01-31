Thanks for the Confirmation, Rep. Gillen: Haiti Is Hell—Don't Import it Into America

Why would sending people back to their country of origin they just left not long ago be a death sentence?

Rep. Laura Gillen (D): "Sending Haitians to Haiti is a death sentence" pic.twitter.com/7pLt822dAm — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 31, 2026

Advertisement

Maybe bringing them here is a problem for Americans? Maybe? https://t.co/TFxlzYybbs — David Simon (@_DaveSimon) January 31, 2026

One might think.

Does anyone have any idea what makes Haiti such a dangerous place? https://t.co/7cKyd13bno — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 31, 2026

Wait. But Conan O’Brien told me Haiti was a tropical paradise and a “beautiful” place to go. https://t.co/VHPOMjurxc pic.twitter.com/gUV6F5QHdl — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 31, 2026

That looks like Labadee, Haiti, which indeed, is one of the most beautiful places in the world ... because it's owned by a cruise line who keeps locals off their property with armed security.

May I humbly suggest that if sending Haitians to Haiti is a death sentence because it’s full of Haitians then bring Haitians here is a death sentence for our country https://t.co/ADlKsgjPHD — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) January 31, 2026

The logic is logicing, actually.

If they’re enriching the US by being here, they can go fix Haiti over there https://t.co/3VC8fts8f8 — Dread Argonaut (@dreadargonaut) January 31, 2026

Bingo! They have been enriched in the United States with new skills and can now return to help their fellow countrymen.

Remember when the Clinton's were going to fix Haiti? What happened to that? https://t.co/aWfIf6k38V — snowblinder76 (@snowblinder76) January 31, 2026

Chelsea needed a lavish wedding.

LMAO



zero self awareness.



Besides, Haiti is a great place to vacation. Just ask Ben Stiller, Susan Sarandon, Barbara Streisand and all the other celebrities who created that wonderful commercial.



In other words, just what the hell are you saying? https://t.co/tlPmzkk87v — MisterMisinformation (@MisterMissinfo) January 31, 2026

Why would anyone ever want to leave?

Solution? Airdrop all of Haiti directly into the heartland. https://t.co/pLOAb3VJCA — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) January 31, 2026

Don't give the Democrats any ideas.

All the more reason that we don't want them here. We are not responsible for the world's problems. Fix your own country. https://t.co/e12pJtrXoG — Kickass Presbyterian 🇺🇸 (@KickassPCA) January 31, 2026

Advertisement

Dont these people ever feel any shame about lying?



One second it's "this place is fine, dont be an @sshole" then theyll say this s**t. It's a never ending stream of sh*t dems do not actually believe. https://t.co/YgdePXZiQS — Eric (@breakingbaht) January 31, 2026

They are deeply dishonest.

I’m increasingly encouraged by everything democrats say. Obviously being sent to Haiti is a death sentence because it’s filled with Haitians. So obviously we shouldn’t become filled with Haitians anywhere in this country. Thanks for the confirmation https://t.co/3Pb9hhHT2C — Pay Roll Manager Here (@UsingLyft) January 31, 2026

Don't ever try to make sense of a lib.