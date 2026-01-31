Nepo Journalist Ronan Farrow: It's Fine to Storm a Church If the Pastor Works for ICE

Ronan Farrow, nepo baby, son of Woody Allen and Mia Farrow, and 'journalist' is not happy Don Lemon was arrested for disrupting a worship service.

Don Lemon and Georgia Fort have been released.



But the procedural history now emerging is unusual. Before the arrests, a federal magistrate judge found no probable cause to arrest them. The government appealed anyway.



Here’s why that matters—and what it signals more broadly. — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) January 31, 2026

They’re charged under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. Written to protect abortion clinics, it also covers places of worship.



The government says the law applies because the protest took place at Cities Church in St. Paul. — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) January 31, 2026

Yes, the FACE Act, the same act used to charge peaceful protestors protesting at pro-life clinics. So, turnabout is fair play.

The church's pastor, David Easterwood, is Field Office Director for ICE—one of the highest-ranking deportation officials in the Midwest.



Protesters were there to expose what they saw as an official using religious privacy as cover. Reporters were there to document it. — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) January 31, 2026

Ronan acts like the Pastor has some nefarious illegal job and he is trying to hide. He literally has a job in law enforcement protecting his country.

Ronan is arguing that it’s not a crime to go into a church and violate the congregation’s civil rights if the pastor has a job leftwingers don’t like. https://t.co/wbEu4HxM3g — RBe (@RBPundit) January 31, 2026

Lefties want to tell people what thoughts to have and what jobs they can work. It's almost like they are fascists.

This is utterly nonsensical.



He wasn't acting as an ICE agent. He was acting as a pastor. https://t.co/OyWoud2De8 — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) January 31, 2026

Religious privacy as cover? By Ronan Farrow’s logic, nothing is private. If you have a job with which the left objects to, it’s ok to hound you when not engaged in those duties, including storming into a place of worship so you can voice your concerns. https://t.co/fjK6mz3ioc — sg (@latteconsrtve) January 31, 2026

How about Leftists leave people alone and allow the government to enforce the borders.

He’s a hero, and what Ronan is conceding as they were there to disrupt the religious service to send their own message. https://t.co/21FIz2Khsl — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 31, 2026

Guys I know you’re going to be shocked to hear this but the child of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen is a complete moron. https://t.co/GtYnT4JUOH — The Deseret Stone (@DeseretStone) January 31, 2026

It's true. That's the story. Data point: #NekimaLevyArmstrong (arrested & released before #DonLemon was arrested released) is *also* a pastor. One might say a church service interrupted a church service. Protestants protesting protestants. https://t.co/vrhtGOhCYN — David Dark's Power of Attorney (@DavidDark) January 31, 2026

Nekima Levy Armstrong is hardly a 'Pastor'. A Pastor doesn't fight for lawlessness and abortions. Sorry.

The stupidity of this take causes me to doubt everything else he’s written. https://t.co/SGHyLaJ3Yr — DGFontanella (@DgFontanella) January 31, 2026

The TDS has rotted his brain.

