LAWSPLAINING: Detransitioner Wins $2 Million Judgment Against Psychologist and Surgeon

Nepo Journalist Ronan Farrow: It's Fine to Storm a Church If the Pastor Works for ICE

justmindy
justmindy | 2:05 PM on January 31, 2026
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Ronan Farrow, nepo baby, son of Woody Allen and Mia Farrow, and 'journalist' is not happy Don Lemon was arrested for disrupting a worship service.

Yes, the FACE Act, the same act used to charge peaceful protestors protesting at pro-life clinics. So, turnabout is fair play.

Ronan acts like the Pastor has some nefarious illegal job and he is trying to hide. He literally has a job in law enforcement protecting his country. 

Lefties want to tell people what thoughts to have and what jobs they can work. It's almost like they are fascists. 

How about Leftists leave people alone and allow the government to enforce the borders. 

Nekima Levy Armstrong is hardly a 'Pastor'. A Pastor doesn't fight for lawlessness and abortions. Sorry.

The TDS has rotted his brain. 

